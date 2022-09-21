Read full article on original website
Related
Jets Sign Mike Remmers; How Veteran Tackle Fits on Offensive Line
With several tackles out due to injury, Remmers will have a shot to earn some playing time right away in green and white
Report: Patriots’ Mac Jones Has Severe High-Ankle Sprain
The quarterback and the team is still determining the best way to move forward after the diagnosis.
NFL fines Leonard Fournette, Marshon Lattimore for Bucs-Saints fight
A fight that broke out last week between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints resulted in a pair of ejections, as well as a suspension, and now the fines have been handed down. Bucs running back Leonard Fournette and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore have both been fined for...
Watch: Trey Hendrickson Forces Fumble, Joe Burrow Finds Ja'Marr Chase For Touchdown
Cincinnati has a three-score lead early in the third quarter
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fantasypros.com
Mac Jones: concern QB has tendon and/or ligament damage
There is concern that Mac Jones suffered tendon and/or ligament damage in a loss to Baltimore. He had X-rays after the game that were negative but is set to have more imaging done on his leg. (Mike Giardi on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Jones suffered the injury late in the Patriots...
Zac Taylor and Joe Burrow Talk Tee Higgins, D.J. Reader and Win Over Jets
Everything Zac Taylor and Joe Burrow Had To Say After Beating The Jets
Chargers QB Justin Herbert’s uphill battle for Week 3 will make fans love him even more
Los Angeles Chargers star quarterback Justin Herbert is a true game-time decision for Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a rib injury. However, Herbert is “pushing hard to go,” according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport. Mike Garafolo notes that Herbert is a “very competitive dude and doesn’t want to miss a game.”
Marlon Humphrey Shows Off The Crimson Care Packages
The Alabama Crimson Tide leads all colleges with 58 players on NFL rosters in 2022. The Tide has been running the premiere program in college football since head coach Nick Saban was hired in 2007. The Alabama football program is a family, from the moment a player signs his Letter...
Comments / 0