Read full article on original website
Related
live5news.com
Coroner IDs woman found after Berkeley Co. fire
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified a 65-year-old woman discovered in a Moncks Corner home on Thursday. Susie Kochever was found inside a home on Bonnoitt Street, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. Kochever was found after firefighters responded to the home for a...
live5news.com
Deputies investigate deadly Williamsburg Co. shooting
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say an investigation into a deadly shooting is underway after a car shot into another car. The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to Manning Highway near Mary Road in the Salters area on Sept. 17 about a shooting. Deputies say they...
live5news.com
2 arrested after narcotics investigation
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office said two men were arrested after an investigation into illegal drugs. Deputies said 30-year-old Eribento Navarro Lopez and 65-year-old Francisco Dominguez were both charged with trafficking heroin morphine. On Sept. 16, deputies say a search warrant at a home...
live5news.com
Coroner identifies man killed in North Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the 37-year-old man as the victim of a deadly North Charleston shooting late Friday afternoon. Timothy Riley, from North Charleston, died around 6:15 p.m. from a gunshot wound, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. He was pronounced...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheart.com
Hearing To Determine Where Money From Murdaugh's Property Sale Goes
(Georgetown, SC)-- A hearing to clarify where the money from the sale of Alex Murdaugh's property goes is set for this week. Murdaugh's so-called "Moselle" property where he is accused of killing his son and wife last year sold for nearly four-million-dollars. Alex's wife, Maggie Murdaugh, is listed as the...
Man dead following shooting at Summerville barber shop
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting at a Summerville barber shop. Doug Kennerly, 34, was shot at the Creative Cuttin’ Styles barber and beauty salon off Cedar Street around 7:20 p.m., according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers. Kennerly was taken to Trident Medical […]
live5news.com
Police investigate deadly shooting at Summerville barber shop
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is investigating a deadly weekend shooting at a barber shop. Officers say they responded to Creative Cuttin’ Styles on North Cedar Street Saturday for reports of a man who had been shot. Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers identified the victim as...
Victim ID’d in deadly Bonneau crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man killed in a Saturday crash in the Bonneau area is identified by the Berkeley County Coroner. Coroner Darnell Hartwell identifies David Condra, 53, of Bonneau who was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision. On September 24, Condra sustained fatal injuries in a single-vehicle accident. An investigation […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Background check misses criminal record of South Carolina substitute teacher
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — A now fired substitute teacher in South Carolina, who was arrested Thursday for public intoxication at an elementary school, had shoplifting charges that went unchecked by her employer. Lori Mandarino had been a substitute teacher for Charleston County School District since March. She was arrested on Thursday at James B […]
North Charleston announces unexpected passing of longtime special assistant to the mayor
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston announced Monday that the longtime special assistant to the mayor, Raymond (Ray) H. Anderson, Jr., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday. Anderson, 69, died while hiking in the mountains of North Carolina, according to the city. The city described Anderson as a lifelong and passionate resident […]
live5news.com
West Ashley Law firm offers free estate planning advice
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Library is hosting a law talk series Monday focused on the importance of planning for the future. Associate Attorney Campbell Coxe with Rutledge Law Firm says anyone who has kids, is married or owns property should have an estate plan. Without a...
live5news.com
1 injured in downtown Charleston apartment shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A person was injured in a downtown Charleston apartment shooting Saturday night, according to police. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the Bridgeview Apartment just after 10 p.m. At the complex on North Romney Street, they found a gunshot wound victim with non-life-threatening injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
live5news.com
Police looking for shooting suspect in West Ashley
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is trying to locate and detain a person who they say shot someone at a West Ashley apartment complex. Police responded to the Palmilla Parkside Apartments just before 7 p.m. in reference to a shooting. That is on Ashley River Road near the St. Andrew’s Parks & Playground.
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies body found floating in Lake Moultrie Sunday; SCDNR investigating
LAKE MOULTRIE, S.C. (WCIV) — S.C. Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement officials are investigating after a body was found floating in Lake Moultrie over the weekend. SCDNR officials say a local angler discovered the body floating nearby a boat around 5:17 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25. On Monday,...
Woman identified in fatal Georgetown car crash
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Coroners Office (GCCO) says a 57-year-old woman has died following a car crash that happened Friday. According to GCCO, Loretta McCutcheon, 57, died at the scene of a car crash in Georgetown County. Georgetown County Fire and EMS responded to a crash along Browns Ferry Road Friday […]
North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess receives national award
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Chief Reggie Burgess of the North Charleston Police Department received national recognition on Thursday. According to NCPD, Chief Reggie Burgess was presented with The First Responders Award by the National Chapline Association of the United States from the United States Senate. The award recognizes the chief for his service and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coroner: Juvenile killed in shooting at South Carolina Taco Bell
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) — A juvenile has died following a Thursday night shooting at Taco Bell in Goose Creek, South Carolina. Berkeley County Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell did not identify the victim due to his age but said he was a 17-year-old male. Law enforcement responded at about 10 p.m. to the restaurant […]
live5news.com
Summerville Police investigate fatal Monday afternoon crash
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - All lanes of Old Trolley Road have reopened in Summerville hours after a deadly single-vehicle crash. The crash happened at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Old Trolley Road near Berkeley Drive, Lt. Chris Hirsch said. The last lane that remained closed into the afternoon opened at approximately 4:30 p.m., nearly eight hours after the crash.
live5news.com
Police search for missing 16-year-old N. Charleston boy
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are investigating the disappearance of a 16-year-old missing since Sunday. Savion M. Holmes was last seen at his Mazyck Road home, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. He was last seen wearing a black polo jacket, black and white Nike shoes, black or gray gym shorts and a dark green Champion hoodie.
abcnews4.com
CPD investigating two separate shootings Saturday night
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are investigating two shooting incidents on Saturday night. A shooting at The Palmilla Apartments occurred just before 7 p.m. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police said the victim and suspect knew one another, and officers got information about the suspect possibly being in the area.
Comments / 1