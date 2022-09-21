ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Comments / 1

Related
live5news.com

Coroner IDs woman found after Berkeley Co. fire

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified a 65-year-old woman discovered in a Moncks Corner home on Thursday. Susie Kochever was found inside a home on Bonnoitt Street, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. Kochever was found after firefighters responded to the home for a...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
live5news.com

Deputies investigate deadly Williamsburg Co. shooting

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say an investigation into a deadly shooting is underway after a car shot into another car. The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to Manning Highway near Mary Road in the Salters area on Sept. 17 about a shooting. Deputies say they...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

2 arrested after narcotics investigation

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office said two men were arrested after an investigation into illegal drugs. Deputies said 30-year-old Eribento Navarro Lopez and 65-year-old Francisco Dominguez were both charged with trafficking heroin morphine. On Sept. 16, deputies say a search warrant at a home...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies man killed in North Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the 37-year-old man as the victim of a deadly North Charleston shooting late Friday afternoon. Timothy Riley, from North Charleston, died around 6:15 p.m. from a gunshot wound, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. He was pronounced...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
Charleston County, SC
Crime & Safety
iheart.com

Hearing To Determine Where Money From Murdaugh's Property Sale Goes

(Georgetown, SC)-- A hearing to clarify where the money from the sale of Alex Murdaugh's property goes is set for this week. Murdaugh's so-called "Moselle" property where he is accused of killing his son and wife last year sold for nearly four-million-dollars. Alex's wife, Maggie Murdaugh, is listed as the...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man dead following shooting at Summerville barber shop

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting at a Summerville barber shop. Doug Kennerly, 34, was shot at the Creative Cuttin’ Styles barber and beauty salon off Cedar Street around 7:20 p.m., according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers. Kennerly was taken to Trident Medical […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Police investigate deadly shooting at Summerville barber shop

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is investigating a deadly weekend shooting at a barber shop. Officers say they responded to Creative Cuttin’ Styles on North Cedar Street Saturday for reports of a man who had been shot. Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers identified the victim as...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Victim ID’d in deadly Bonneau crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man killed in a Saturday crash in the Bonneau area is identified by the Berkeley County Coroner. Coroner Darnell Hartwell identifies David Condra, 53, of Bonneau who was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision. On September 24, Condra sustained fatal injuries in a single-vehicle accident. An investigation […]
BONNEAU, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joyce Smith
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston announces unexpected passing of longtime special assistant to the mayor

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston announced Monday that the longtime special assistant to the mayor, Raymond (Ray) H. Anderson, Jr., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday. Anderson, 69, died while hiking in the mountains of North Carolina, according to the city. The city described Anderson as a lifelong and passionate resident […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

West Ashley Law firm offers free estate planning advice

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Library is hosting a law talk series Monday focused on the importance of planning for the future. Associate Attorney Campbell Coxe with Rutledge Law Firm says anyone who has kids, is married or owns property should have an estate plan. Without a...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

1 injured in downtown Charleston apartment shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A person was injured in a downtown Charleston apartment shooting Saturday night, according to police. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the Bridgeview Apartment just after 10 p.m. At the complex on North Romney Street, they found a gunshot wound victim with non-life-threatening injuries.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Resources
live5news.com

Police looking for shooting suspect in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is trying to locate and detain a person who they say shot someone at a West Ashley apartment complex. Police responded to the Palmilla Parkside Apartments just before 7 p.m. in reference to a shooting. That is on Ashley River Road near the St. Andrew’s Parks & Playground.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Woman identified in fatal Georgetown car crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) –  The Georgetown County Coroners Office (GCCO) says a 57-year-old woman has died following a car crash that happened Friday. According to GCCO, Loretta McCutcheon, 57, died at the scene of a car crash in Georgetown County. Georgetown County Fire and EMS responded to a crash along Browns Ferry Road Friday […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
live5news.com

Summerville Police investigate fatal Monday afternoon crash

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - All lanes of Old Trolley Road have reopened in Summerville hours after a deadly single-vehicle crash. The crash happened at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Old Trolley Road near Berkeley Drive, Lt. Chris Hirsch said. The last lane that remained closed into the afternoon opened at approximately 4:30 p.m., nearly eight hours after the crash.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Police search for missing 16-year-old N. Charleston boy

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are investigating the disappearance of a 16-year-old missing since Sunday. Savion M. Holmes was last seen at his Mazyck Road home, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. He was last seen wearing a black polo jacket, black and white Nike shoes, black or gray gym shorts and a dark green Champion hoodie.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

CPD investigating two separate shootings Saturday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are investigating two shooting incidents on Saturday night. A shooting at The Palmilla Apartments occurred just before 7 p.m. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police said the victim and suspect knew one another, and officers got information about the suspect possibly being in the area.
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy