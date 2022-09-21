Chicopee officials to return to court in attempt to have SilverBrick LLC. pay for security at the condemned Cabotville Mill

A report detailing the mental evaluation of Carlos Asencio, the man accused of stabbing Amanda Dabrowski to death, will be provided by defense counsel in the coming weeks. Asencio’s lawyer Robert M. Griffin told Worcester Superior Court Judge Valerie A. Yarashus that Asencio has been evaluated by an expert several times and he expects a report in the coming weeks. That report will argue Asencio’s criminal responsibility in the case.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO