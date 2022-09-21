Chicopee officials to return to court in attempt to have SilverBrick LLC. pay for security at the condemned Cabotville Mill

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of ConnecticutTravel MavenBarkhamsted, CT
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial AmericaSara BWindsor, CT
Football loses tough opening NESCAC matchupThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Celebrate International Chocolate DayThe Maine WriterBolton, CT
Related
Report assessing mental condition of Carlos Asencio expected soon
A report detailing the mental evaluation of Carlos Asencio, the man accused of stabbing Amanda Dabrowski to death, will be provided by defense counsel in the coming weeks. Asencio’s lawyer Robert M. Griffin told Worcester Superior Court Judge Valerie A. Yarashus that Asencio has been evaluated by an expert several times and he expects a report in the coming weeks. That report will argue Asencio’s criminal responsibility in the case.
Volunteer citizen service is critical to keep cities, towns functioning (Editorial)
Springfield City Council President Jesse Lederman says the city must more aggressively promote access for people who want to serve on voluntary municipal boards, committees and commissions. In Wilbraham, more than 20 board openings exist, including five on the Bylaw Review Committee, and seven on the Cable TV Advisory Committee.
Former Brimfield animal control officer accused of stealing $750K pleads not guilty
A former Brimfield Animal Control Officer accused of stealing nearly $750,000 from a Southbridge welding business and using it to buy dirt bikes, a pickup truck and to pay off taxes on her horse farm pleaded not guilty in Worcester Superior Court Monday. Krystine O’Connor, 49, of Fiskdale, who also...
WCVB
Father of correction officer attacked by inmate calling for change in Massachusetts
WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — The father of a Massachusetts correction officer is working with other officers and legislators to change state law after his son was left critically injured by an inmate. Officer Matt Tidman, 36, was working at MCI-Shirley on Aug. 31 when an inmate attacked him with a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Big E: Did you lose a credit card, keys, a retainer or a cane?
WEST SPRINGFIELD - Most anything and everything can be found at the lost-and-found booth at the Eastern States Exposition. Theresa Williams, assistant manager of lost people at the Big E, knows.
westernmassnews.com
New York men arrested for breaking and entering a Longmeadow home
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Two New York men have been arrested for Breaking and Entering a home on Converse Street in Longmeadow Saturday night. Longmeadow Police told Western Mass News that officers responded to the home before 8:00 after receiving a call on people breaking into the house with masks on from the residents, who were alerted by security cameras.
WCVB
Massachusetts prison weight rooms temporarily closed, advocates push for change after correction officer attacked
SHIRLEY, Mass. — Nearly a month after an inmate struck a correction officer in the head with gym equipment, critically injuring him, Massachusetts lawmakers toured the prison and met with the injured officer's family. "It was an incredible experience to be in a correction officer's world and be there...
GoFundMe shared for James Bowen Jr. of East Longmeadow, who died in I-91 crash
James Bowen Jr. was remembered as an “amazing light for so many.”. Bowen, 25, was killed in a head-on collision on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut, according to Western Mass News. Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton was also killed in the crash, the news outlet reported. Bowen was well known...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Court battle persists over whether Berkshire Eagle reporter turns over notes in Bishop Weldon abuse lawsuit
SPRINGFIELD - A court battle continues over whether a Berkshire Eagle reporter should be forced by a judge to turn over notes from interviews with confidential sources on a clergy abuse scandal within the Springfield diocese. A lawyer for reporter Larry Parnass filed a motion for reconsideration after Hampden Superior...
Springfield deserves what Worcester already has; East-West Rail could make it happen (Viewpoint)
Progress requires leadership and action. Spreading the economic strengths of Metro Boston throughout the Commonwealth should be one of the top priorities for Beacon Hill. East-West passenger rail could be a Main Street of Massachusetts, connecting the Commonwealth efficiently, affordably and sustainably. Following required federal approval, CSX has acquired the...
Michael Lyncosky of West Springfield held without right to bail after allegedly shooting gun in neighborhood
A man from West Springfield was arraigned after allegedly firing shots from his car while driving around a field.
iheart.com
Therapist Convicted Of Misconduct With Patient
A Western Massachusetts physical therapist has been convicted of indecent assault on a patient. The female victim was getting treatment for a neck injury suffered in a car crash at Cooley Dickinson Hospital Rehabilitation Services in Northampton. Prosecutors say 42-year-old Edward Kostek, who is from South Hadley, touched her inappropriately...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brothers From Pittsfield Convicted In Luring, Shooting Death Of 18-Year-Old
Two brothers have been convicted in the luring and shooting death of an 18-year-old man from the region. After more than two weeks of trial in Western Massachusetts, a jury in Berkshire County found Omar Pascual-Polanco, age 26, and Carlos Pascual-Polanco, age 22, both of Pittsfield, guilty of first-degree murder Thursday, Sept. 22, in the death of Jaden Salois.
Conn. restaurant Villa of Lebanon makes Big E debut with ‘fresh’ alternative
Villa of Lebanon, a family-owned and operated Lebanese and Greek food restaurant based in South Windsor, Conn., has been making its Big E debut and has already been attracting many customers, old and new, to its food stall. Run by Ali Alhusseini, the business has set up operations in the...
Pittsfield Police seeks public help in locating 16-year-old
Pittsfield Police seek the public's help in locating a 16-year-old man.
Heavy police presence seen on Stonina Drive in Chicopee
A heavy police presence was spotted on Stonina Drive in Chicopee Sunday.
Springfield, Agawam, Easthampton among WMass communities sharing $2.5 million in state funding for parks, open space projects
A splash pad, a new dam and nature trails — these are some of the projects officials say will be funded through the $12 million in grants going to communities across the commonwealth for open space acquisitions and park improvements. In all, 43 communities will be receiving grants, according...
Springfield seeks to hire municipal workers through interview initiative
SPRINGFIELD — Some of the roles Springfield hopes to fill through its new hiring event, “Walk in Wednesdays,” include bus drivers, groundskeepers, on-call reference librarians — even a dentist. During the month of October, the city’s Human Resources Department will hold open interviews every Wednesday from...
Motorcycle rider killed in Boylston crash
A motorcyclist was killed Saturday night in Boylston after a collision with another vehicle, police said. The Boylston Police Department said officers were called just before 11 p.m. Saturday night to a single-vehicle crash near 85 School St. But arriving at the scene, police found that a motorcycle had also been involved in the collision.
Hampden County Sheriff’s Department marine unit rescues Longmeadow teens on Connecticut River
Two Longmeadow teens were rescued Saturday morning by members of the Hampden County Sheriff’s marine patrol unit as their boat was taking on water on the Connecticut River near Chicopee. The teens were preparing to participate in the Paper City Regatta, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
63K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 1