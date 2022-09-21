Marion County may reject $6.3M intended to house Oregon State Hospital patients after release

Marion County is considering rejecting $6.3 million from the state intended for housing people with behavioral health issues. That comes in response to the state announcing the impending release of more than 100 patients from the Oregon State Hospital.

In September, a federal judge ruled patients who are being held at the state hospital – a psychiatric hospital – on “aid and assist” while they are being treated to become stable enough to aid in their defense on criminal charges must be released sooner.

Under the ruling, the state must release patients on “aid and assist” accused of misdemeanors within 90 days of admission and those charged with felonies in six months. That’s a change from the previous state law of three years.

Marion County was involved in the lawsuit.

In response, the state hospital announced it would return about 120 patients to their respective counties early.

Ryan Matthews, an administrator for Marion County’s department of health and human services, said the intent is to invest the money in all levels of supportive care.

But housing takes times to build, and the patients are being released quickly, so the funds won't help immediately.

“These kinds of investments and this kind of construction that’s going to happen takes years,” Matthews said. “Some of the decisions that are happening at the state hospital are being released now."

All three commissioners expressed frustration with the process.

Commissioner Colm Willis was critical of the state's handling of the transfers, saying it is passing the buck for housing and treating people with serious criminal and mental issues onto counties already struggling with housing an increasing homeless population and treating people with mental issues.

“The state administration and the Legislature doesn’t want to expand that hospital setting, doesn’t want to put more resources into it, so they’re kind of hoping the counties are going to fix their problems for them,” Willis said.

“I’m willing to take a shot at it, but we really need the state to step up and not just of shift sort of their inability to adequately treat folks that need hospital level care to the counties, because we certainly don’t have the resources the state has.”

Willis and commissioner Danielle Bethell initially indicated they would vote to accept the funds. Commissioner Kevin Cameron said he would vote against it. "Nobody’s going to care if I vote no because nobody’s watching," he said.

Instead, the commissioners postponed a vote – a rarity – and opted to move the issue to a work sessionso they can first talk with officials from the Oregon Health Authority, Department of Justice and cities.

Bethell argued that although the people being released from the state hospital are intended to be returned to the county in which they committed their crime, not all will. And that means they would be in Salem, disproportionately impacting Marion County.

“Marion County is going to take a huge brunt,” she said. “It’s not like other counties are going to send us a check to support their citizens.”

The $6,318,421.64 allocated to Marion County is part of a bill that was passed in the 2022 legislative session designed to increase bed capacity across the behavioral health system in the state. That amount was Marion County’s share of the $100 million the legislature allocated to counties throughout the state.

“This was before the court case released these people and this is a bunch of bull crap that is being pushed out on the counties and my concern is $6 million is going to go for construction of facilities, what about staffing?” Cameron said. “Where is the money going to come to staff this over the long haul and sustain this?

“I almost want to send this back to the state and say, ‘Thank you very much, you take care of these people yourself. Because you continue to shut facilities down that the citizens of Marion County, the citizens of Oregon wonder why things are getting worse,’"Cameron said. "And it’s piece by piece by piece and this is another piece that is going to make our communities unsafe, and I am just tired of it.”

Counties will be given 30 days notice of when the approximately 120 patients eligible for release at the time of the order are sent back to their counties.

Bill Poehler covers Marion County for the Statesman Journal. Contact him at bpoehler@StatesmanJournal.com

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Marion County may reject $6.3M intended to house Oregon State Hospital patients after release