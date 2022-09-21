ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver accused of racing when he killed uninvolved motorist in Fort Worth is on trial

By Emerson Clarridge
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 5 days ago

A man whom a grand jury indicted on manslaughter in the death in Fort Worth of another driver whose vehicle was struck during a drag race in which the man who died was not involved is on trial.

Prosecutors began on Wednesday to present evidence in the trial of Travis Todman in 371st District Court in Tarrant County.

Todman, 40, was indicted in the Oct. 28, 2018, death of Keenan Hilsabeck. The 22-year-old died when his vehicle was struck by a car racing on a street, authorities have said. The collision occurred about 4 a.m. at Columbus Trail and McCart Avenue.

Two vehicles were racing in the south lanes of Columbus Trail when Hilsabeck turned onto Columbus from McCart Avenue, police have said.

The vehicle Todman was driving hit Hilsabeck’s vehicle, police said.

Hilsabeck’s death was caused by blunt force injuries, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Todman left the scene without providing aid to Hilsabeck, according to the indictment.

In an obituary prepared by Hilsabeck’s relatives, they wrote he was “a talented musician, comedian, poet, and confidant.”

Born in Fort Worth, Keenan attended schools in Japan and Greece and graduated from Aledo High School in 2014, according to the obituary. He received an associate degree from Weatherford College and worked at Torchy’s Tacos.

IN THIS ARTICLE
