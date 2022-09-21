Gov. Murphy increases New Jersey's offshore wind goals

NEW YORK - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced a plan to increase the state's offshore wind energy goals by nearly 50%, laying out details on Wednesday during a news conference with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

New Jersey's new goal is to have 11,000 megawatts of electricity be generated by offshore wind by 2040, up from a goal of 7,000 megawatts by 2035, Murphy said. The announcement came during New York City's Climate Week, as governors of each state talked of their shared environmental vision.

"New Jersey just came off our hottest August on record," Murphy said. "We are being battered, as (Gov.) Kathy (Hochul) said by ever stronger storms, from superstorm Sandy … to the remnants of Hurricane Ida, which crushed Jersey and New York."

More: Feds extend comment period for offshore wind project

Offshore wind projects will help reduce New Jersey's reliance on fossil fuel-based energy and reduce the state's contribution to emissions that increase sea levels and make storms more powerful, according to state officials.

Two federally controlled ocean areas off New Jersey are set to be developed with wind turbines. Denmark-based Ørsted and Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind LLC, a partnership between gas company Shell and EDF Renewables North America, are in the approvals process to construct wind turbines off Atlantic City and Long Beach Island.

Similar federally controlled ocean lease areas are under approval for New York, in an area of the Atlantic Ocean known as the New York Bight .

Both states' governors say the investments will spur job and economic growth across the region.

"This is an aggressive target, but it is an achievable one," Murphy said.

Hochul said the collaboration between the two states will help reduce air pollution and build resiliency to storms across the region.

"We are truly the first generation that has felt the impact of climate change. … It (offshore wind development) can be a game-changing investment in our infrastructure for our clean energy future," she said.

During the news conference, Murphy highlighted $10 million in spending aimed at reducing barriers — like education, transportation and child care — that prevent workers from taking "green economy" jobs. The spending is part of more than $30 million in the state budget for workforce development, the governor said.

"What each of us in New Jersey and New York is doing speaks volumes to our deeply held core beliefs about our need to reach for a more sustainable and resilient collective future," he said, "and through that, creating exciting new jobs and a more sustainable and resilient economy."

Amanda Oglesby is an Ocean County native who covers Brick, Barnegat and Lacey townships as well as the environment. She has worked for the Press for more than a decade. Reach her at @OglesbyAPP, aoglesby@gannettnj.com or 732-557-5701.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Gov. Murphy increases New Jersey's offshore wind goals