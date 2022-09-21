Effective: 2022-09-26 16:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-26 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chemung; Tioga A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Chemung and Tioga Counties through 545 PM EDT At 510 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lockwood, or near Waverly, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Barton, Waverly, Owego, Newark Valley, Candor, Spencer, Van Etten, Apalachin, Lockwood and Tioga Center. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 86/Route 17 between 63 and 66. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO