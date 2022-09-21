Read full article on original website
HTHS parents meet to discuss threat, plan to address Trussville City Council on Tuesday
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — Dozens of parents of Hewitt-Trussville High School students gathered at Trussville Southside Baptist Church on Sunday night to discuss an incident at the school involving a terroristic threat. Also discussed was an alleged “death notebook” which school officials collected in October of 2021 from the same student involved with […]
ABC 33/40 News
City of Oxford discussing cracking down on short-term rentals
The city of Oxford could be the next community to crack down on short term rental properties, like Airbnb. The discussion was sparked by city leaders after realizing there were some illegal operating within city limits. Those rentals are reportedly operating without a business license and in areas zoned as residential.
Birmingham has draft plan to spend $37 million to relocate thousands of residents, documents show
A document released by Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin’s office revealed that the city holds a drafted plan to aid residents of North Birmingham endangered by local pollution, though it is unclear whether Woodfin plans to do anything with it. This 60-page document, drafted by the city’s Planning, Engineering and...
Keep Oxford Beautiful Opens New Recycling Location
Oxford, AL – The City of Oxford continues to make recycling a priority. Keep Oxford Beautiful has put into service a new recycling bin located on 2nd Street across from the Oxford Water Works office. This bin allows for the recycling of aluminum cans, paper products and cardboard. It is open to the public. The recycling updates were discussed at the last Oxford City Council meeting and the success was detailed by Bill Bunn who heads Keep Oxford Beautiful.
Groundbreaking marks start of construction on Hoover's first entertainment district, Village Green
HOOVER, Ala. — A groundbreaking celebration was held to kick off construction for Village Green, the city of Hoover’s first entertainment district and lifestyle venue. Watch the full story above.
Local volunteer fire departments awarded grants as many face funding, staffing challenges
Two Talladega County volunteer fire departments were awarded grants from FEMA's Firefighter Grant Program, helping them with one of two of the biggest challenges volunteer departments face across the state. Lay Lake Volunteer Fire Department received a grant for $75,671. Winterboro Volunteer Fire received one for $148,571. "For quite some...
Gadsden, AL Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
3rd Annual Jacksonville High School Community vendor/yard sale
Jacksonville, AL – On Saturday, October 1st from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm the Jacksonville High School PTO will host the 3rd Annual JHS Community vendor/yard sale. This event takes place at 1000 George Douthit Dr SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265 and is a community vendor/yard sale event.
Cullman law firm donates $3K to CCBOE special education program
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Schools recently received a donation from Cullman law firm Griffith, Lowry & Meherg. The donation, valued at $3,000, was designated for use by the school system’s special education program to purchase sensory equipment. “These kits will benefit students who struggle with issues related to anxiety, ADD, ADHD and autism,” said CCBOE Special Education Coordinator Lana Tew. Each sensory kit includes items such as finger fidgets, weighted lap pads, stretch putty, water beads, motion timers, stretchy strings and brushes and sensory swings. “Partnerships like this with our local community businesses are one of the things that makes Cullman County...
Comeback Town: No more Fox in Birmingham hen house
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. I write this column on Tuesday, September 19th. Tomorrow I will attend a Celebration of Life service for Albert Fox deFuniak, III, a man you may never have met, but who’s had a major impact on your life in Birmingham.
Multiple fire departments respond to County Road 222 structure fire
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office shut down the 7200 block of County Road 222 this morning due to a structure fire in the area. The fire was in the Trimble VFD coverage area. Trimble, Logan, Bethsadia, Good Hope, Loretto, Crane Hill and Jones Chapel fire departments responded to the large house fire. Logan Fire Chief Toby Bates confirmed that all occupants made it out of the house safely. The structure was fully engulfed and deemed a total loss. The cause of the fire is undetermined. The departments received the call at 6 a.m. this morning. The fire took about five hours and an estimated 70,000 gallons of water to fully extinguish. Bates stated, “This was a large fire that took all departments working together to get under control. Everyone did an outstanding job getting a water supply established more than half a mile away because the nearby hydrant was broken. I appreciate every department that came to help.” Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Birmingham VA to host large job fair to fill critical positions systemwide
Are you looking for a job or thinking about making a career change? The Birmingham VA Health Care System could be the answer. The health care system will host a job fair 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Birmingham VA East Clinic at 7901 Crestwood Blvd. in Irondale.
Sportsman Lake Park temporarily closed to vehicles
UPDATE: 9/23-22 12:21 p.m. Sportsman Lake Park has provided an update stating they “are currently closed for some maintenance on our train tracks and parking lot bumpers.” The park asks for the public’s patience as they make improvements on the park and state they will be reopening in a “timely manner.” The park’s closure for holiday decorating will be at a later time. _____________________________________________________________ Sportsman Lake Park is temporarily closed to vehicles as their elves begin decorating for the holiday season. The yearly shutdown only applies to visitor vehicles but foot traffic is still welcomed through the gate which will remain unlocked from sunrise until sunset. The park staff encourages runners and walkers to continue to utilize the track and to use caution in work areas. There is no word on how long the park will be closed. A drive through Christmas light show opens every holiday season at Sportsman Lake, a Cullman County Park and Rec facility, and is historically well attended. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Body of missing boater found at Lay Lake
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the body of a missing boater was recovered on Lay Lake Sunday morning, just under 24 hours after the man was reported missing after a marine-related incident. The man was identified as David D. Etheridge, 51, of Arbor Cove in Hoover, who went missing...
Jones addresses Birmingham church on intersecting of faith and politics
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Religion and politics have often been viewed as two things that don't necessarily go together. Watch the video above to learn why some say the two actually go hand-in-hand.
Kari Mitchell Whitaker running as Libertarian candidate for Alabama House District 45
Kari Mitchell Whitaker is running as a Libertarian for Alabama House District 45. Whitaker is a resident of Dunnavant in Shelby County. She recently spoke at a Libertarian Party of Greater Birmingham event in Homewood at Jim ‘N Nick’s barbecue restaurant. Whitaker said that she decided to run...
Search underway for missing boater in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A search for a missing boater is underway Saturday afternoon at Lay Lake in Shelby County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a 2022 Ranger bass boat was found with no one on board just after 11:30 a.m. in Spring Creek. The Calera Dive Team...
Alabama’s 10 Most Poverty Stricken Communities Will Surprise You
This list of Alabama's 10 cities with the highest poverty rates should worry us all. You are only as strong as your weakest link. Why do we have so many struggling communities in Alabama?. When poverty is high, so is crime!. WE NEED TO DO BETTER FOR OUR COMMUNITIES. Here...
Boater missing in Lay Lake identified
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The body of the missing boater was located around 8 a.m. Sunday. The victim has been identified as David Etheridge, 51, of Arbor Cove in Hoover. His body was located near the same location he went missing in Spring Creek on Lay Lake. A marine-related accident that occurred Saturday […]
Gov. Kay Ivey says Alabama needs to ‘lean in’ on electric vehicles
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the bus is leaving the station and the bus is electric. Delivering opening remarks at an electric vehicle summit in Birmingham today, Ivey told the crowd of a few hundred attendees that the future of transportation was electric, and that Alabama is being proactive in embracing the changing automotive markets.
