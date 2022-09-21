ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

$330K in drugs found after Frederick County drug bust

By Skyler Sales
 5 days ago

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigation department was successful in seizing more than 330,000 dollars of money and drugs.

Deputies arrested 30 year old Jeffery Lynn Osborne Bowie.

Bowie has been charged with several counts of possession with intent to distribute.

“Through surveillance and receiving additional intel, we’ve developed a pattern for this individual and through our investigation developed enough probable cause to serve several search warrants,” Lt Sedat Caliskan said.

Bowie is now being held at the Frederick County adult detention center.

