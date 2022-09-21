Family of former coach killed at Quiktrip calls for last suspect to turn himself in

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Bradley Coleman’s family told Channel 2 Action News they’ll be at every court appearance for every suspect for as long it takes.

There’s still one more person out there even after police used extensive technology to find the two people in jail now.

With pictures of Bradley Coleman on their shirts, the family of the murdered father and football coach filled a Gwinnett County courtroom on Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was there as the accused getaway driver from Coleman’s murder faced a judge.

“It’s kind of like pulling a scab back each time but I wouldn’t be doing nothing else, I’m going to be here and show my support,” Don Expose, Coleman’s first cousin told Channel 2 Action News.

Miles Collins, 20-year-old is one of three people Gwinnett police said are responsible for shooting Coleman while he put air in his tire at a Peachtree Corners Quiktrip.

Missing Athens mom’s body found burned after she tells daughter ‘they won’t let me go’

Collins and 20-year-old David Booker have been arrested and have a history of car thefts in multiple counties according to police.

In July, police said Coleman fought back while they tried to steal his car and one of the three suspects allegedly shot him.

A detective testified that cameras helped get tags from the suspect car which led them to a man who rented the car to Collins.

“He confirmed that Miles Collins and David Booker, based on their driver’s license photos they provided, were the same two individuals that returned that vehicle approximately an hour and a half after the homicide,” according to an investigator with Gwinnett County.

Police then used cell phone information to place Collins at the scene.

“Mr. Collins’ phone was in Peachtree Corners in close proximity to the homicide when it occurred,” the investigator testified.

Even though a third suspect is still on the loose, Coleman’s family is hopeful it won’t be for much longer before he too is in custody.

Collins will remain in jail after Wednesday’s court appearance with no bond.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Braves welcome 3-millionth fan to Truist Park just hours after clinching playoff spot The lucky fan walked through the gates at Truist Park on Wednesday as the Braves got ready to take on the Washington Nationals.

©2022 Cox Media Group