cbs17
Holly Springs development prompts property value concerns
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — Holly Springs’ town council voted to approved plans for a new development across the 12 Oak subdivision. Oakview Commons will sit between New Hill Road and Green Oaks Parkway, near the Sequiris campus. The development will hold restaurants and retail shops for nearby...
cbs17
New historical marker memorializes lynching victims in Chatham County
PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A new historical marker in Chatham County will memorialize the lives of at least six Black people brutally lynched by white mobs in Chatham County. This past weekend, local and state leaders joined the Community Remembrance Coalition Chatham, the NAACP, and other community groups to dedicate a historical marker memorializing several people lynched between 1885 and 1921 in Chatham County.
cbs17
Former Raleigh students remember elementary school on 90th anniversary
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Students, staff and alumni celebrated the 90th anniversary of Swift Creek Elementary School on Saturday. The event was a chance for people to honor the original building before it’s torn down to make room for a modern school. “It’s hard to believe Swift Creek...
cbs17
100s work to raise suicide prevention awareness in Fuquay-Varina
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN)–Hundreds gather in Fuquay-Varina to raise suicide prevention awareness. “You can’t explain what it’s like or how it feels until it happens to you,” said Trevor Law, who traveled with his family from Clayton Sunday. He joined hundreds of others in Fuquay-Varina for the annual Central Carolina Out of the Darkness Community Walk. Law said he lost his sister, Kathie Blumeyer-Choplin, to suicide about four years ago. He said his sister, who was 33, took her life shortly after her husband did the same. Law said, “You hear about it all the time, people committing suicide and things of that nature, but when it happens so close to home it changes the way you look at it.”
cbs17
Raleigh organization launches podcast to raise awareness of justice system
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s an idea Cierra Cobb doesn’t take full credit for. “My husband actually came up with the idea of a podcast. He is currently incarcerated in North Carolina prison. Unjustly incarcerated,” Cobb explained. Her husband, Jeffrey Cobb, was convicted of first-degree felony...
Video of female student hitting NC school administrator circulates on social media
The 47-second video showed a female high school student standing, yelling expletives and then punching an assistant principal one time in her face.
cbs17
Chapel Hill considering changes to Franklin Street – town seeks feedback in survey
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — It might be the most well-known street in North Carolina. Franklin Street is certainly the best-known street in Chapel Hill and in the world of basketball. During key wins by UNC-Chapel Hill’s basketball team, the street is flooded with Tar Heel fans. But,...
cbs17
Nearly 700 people sign up to “Solarize the Triangle”
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Some people in central North Carolina are saving thousands of dollars in solar energy installation costs. CBS 17 previously reported when nearly a dozen local governments launched the “Solarize the Triangle” initiative in early August. It’s a program aimed at making solar panels...
cbs17
Raleigh’s weekend Bluegrass festival still on despite forecasted hurricane Ian in Carolinas, organizers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh’s highly-anticipated weekend Bluegrass Live! festival will still take place despite the rain from Hurricane Ian expected to hit the capital Friday and Saturday, organizers told CBS 17 on Monday. The two-day event in downtown Raleigh and Red Hat Amphitheater on Friday and Saturday...
cbs17
Car at restaurant hit by crossfire in daytime rolling gun battle in Orange County
MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — A car was hit by crossfire from a rolling broad-daylight gun battle in Orange County last week, deputies said. The incident was reported just before 6 p.m. Thursday and first began as a dispute at the Valero gas station at 7615 U.S. 70, just east of Mebane, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs17
Hundreds ride to remember Mebane teen; funeral held for girl after pair found dead in Orange County
MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — People who knew Devin Clark said the 18-year-old loved sports cars, football and was very charismatic. Friends said Clark would’ve loved seeing the long line of motorbikes and cars outside his house in Mebane where riders revved their engines and honked their horns during a memorial.
cbs17
DWI suspect hits NC trooper with car, knocks him onto highway in Durham, officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina state trooper was hit by a car and “hurled” onto a highway in a DWI crash late Friday night in Durham, officials said. The incident was reported just after 11:45 p.m. along U.S. 15-501 near Weymouth Street in Durham, according to a news release from Sgt. Marcus Bethea of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
cbs17
Durham felon arrested for having guns, mushrooms: Sheriff
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Friday for stealing guns and possessing numerous drugs. Deputies executed a search warrant on Friday in the 6000 block of Cheek Road, east of Interstate 85 in Durham. According to deputies, Phillip Keith Spence, 58, stole two firearms from Orange County and had several items including ammunition, cash, marijuana, meth and mushrooms.
cbs17
1 ejected, 3 others injured in Johnston County crash
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN)—One person was ejected, and three others injured in a Johnston County crash, according to troopers. This happened Saturday near Fire Department Road and Southerland Road in Clayton around 7:45 p.m. Troopers said one vehicle was going north and went across the centerline and then hit another...
cbs17
Families seek childcare after longtime Knightdale center closes suddenly
KNIGHTDALE N.C. (WNCN) — After nearly four decades in Knightdale, the Cathy Lee Child Development Center suddenly shut down. A letter shared with CBS 17 by parents says it’s due to “outside factors” like COVID-19 and “changes in the economy.”. Parents of children in the...
cbs17
Triangle music artists, producers optimistic about the future of new Downtown South Raleigh music venue
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The plans for Downtown South in Raleigh has sparked excitement. “This is something that can be utilized by the community for the entertainers that are already here,” Omar McCallop said. For many, it also sparked what could possibly lie ahead. “I said ‘yo, I’m...
cbs17
1 killed in Selma neighborhood, police say
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot and killed in Selma Friday night, police said. In a news release just after 8:35 p.m., Selma police said that a shooting took place at S. Raiford Street and Jones Avenue. The location of the shooting is a neighborhood just south...
cbs17
Watch: Derek Stepan talks about Canes preseason games
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–32-year-old Derek Stepan is back with the Hurricanes, but it’s not a guarantee he will stick with the team. Stepan is on a professional tryout; this means the Canes can part ways with him at any time. Find out why he chose Carolina in an effort to prolong his career when the competition to make the team is fierce.
cbs17
Woman, man in front of Raleigh restaurant injured after pickup truck hits parked car, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman and man in front of a Raleigh restaurant were injured when the driver of a pickup truck veered off the street and hit a parked car Sunday evening, police said. The incident was reported at 8:20 p.m. at 105 Oberlin Road, which is...
cbs17
Nash County man buys dream car after $200K lottery win
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County man is now able to buy his dream car after winning $200,000. Aaron Alston of Spring Hope spent $5 on a Carolina jackpot ticket from Fuel Doc on South Barnes Street in Nashville. He took the scratch-off ticket home and won $200,000.
