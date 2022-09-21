ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 2

Related
cbs17

Holly Springs development prompts property value concerns

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — Holly Springs’ town council voted to approved plans for a new development across the 12 Oak subdivision. Oakview Commons will sit between New Hill Road and Green Oaks Parkway, near the Sequiris campus. The development will hold restaurants and retail shops for nearby...
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC
cbs17

New historical marker memorializes lynching victims in Chatham County

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A new historical marker in Chatham County will memorialize the lives of at least six Black people brutally lynched by white mobs in Chatham County. This past weekend, local and state leaders joined the Community Remembrance Coalition Chatham, the NAACP, and other community groups to dedicate a historical marker memorializing several people lynched between 1885 and 1921 in Chatham County.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Former Raleigh students remember elementary school on 90th anniversary

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Students, staff and alumni celebrated the 90th anniversary of Swift Creek Elementary School on Saturday. The event was a chance for people to honor the original building before it’s torn down to make room for a modern school. “It’s hard to believe Swift Creek...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

100s work to raise suicide prevention awareness in Fuquay-Varina

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN)–Hundreds gather in Fuquay-Varina to raise suicide prevention awareness. “You can’t explain what it’s like or how it feels until it happens to you,” said Trevor Law, who traveled with his family from Clayton Sunday. He joined hundreds of others in Fuquay-Varina for the annual Central Carolina Out of the Darkness Community Walk. Law said he lost his sister, Kathie Blumeyer-Choplin, to suicide about four years ago. He said his sister, who was 33, took her life shortly after her husband did the same. Law said, “You hear about it all the time, people committing suicide and things of that nature, but when it happens so close to home it changes the way you look at it.”
CLAYTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Durham, NC
County
Durham County, NC
Durham County, NC
Education
Durham, NC
Education
State
North Carolina State
Durham County, NC
Elections
Durham, NC
Elections
Durham County, NC
Government
Durham, NC
Government
cbs17

Nearly 700 people sign up to “Solarize the Triangle”

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Some people in central North Carolina are saving thousands of dollars in solar energy installation costs. CBS 17 previously reported when nearly a dozen local governments launched the “Solarize the Triangle” initiative in early August. It’s a program aimed at making solar panels...
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Durham School Of The Arts#K12#Election Local#Dsa#Durham North High School#Durham Public Schools#Upgrad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
cbs17

Durham felon arrested for having guns, mushrooms: Sheriff

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Friday for stealing guns and possessing numerous drugs. Deputies executed a search warrant on Friday in the 6000 block of Cheek Road, east of Interstate 85 in Durham. According to deputies, Phillip Keith Spence, 58, stole two firearms from Orange County and had several items including ammunition, cash, marijuana, meth and mushrooms.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

1 ejected, 3 others injured in Johnston County crash

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN)—One person was ejected, and three others injured in a Johnston County crash, according to troopers. This happened Saturday near Fire Department Road and Southerland Road in Clayton around 7:45 p.m. Troopers said one vehicle was going north and went across the centerline and then hit another...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 killed in Selma neighborhood, police say

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot and killed in Selma Friday night, police said. In a news release just after 8:35 p.m., Selma police said that a shooting took place at S. Raiford Street and Jones Avenue. The location of the shooting is a neighborhood just south...
SELMA, NC
cbs17

Watch: Derek Stepan talks about Canes preseason games

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–32-year-old Derek Stepan is back with the Hurricanes, but it’s not a guarantee he will stick with the team. Stepan is on a professional tryout; this means the Canes can part ways with him at any time. Find out why he chose Carolina in an effort to prolong his career when the competition to make the team is fierce.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Nash County man buys dream car after $200K lottery win

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County man is now able to buy his dream car after winning $200,000. Aaron Alston of Spring Hope spent $5 on a Carolina jackpot ticket from Fuel Doc on South Barnes Street in Nashville. He took the scratch-off ticket home and won $200,000.
NASH COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy