FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN)–Hundreds gather in Fuquay-Varina to raise suicide prevention awareness. “You can’t explain what it’s like or how it feels until it happens to you,” said Trevor Law, who traveled with his family from Clayton Sunday. He joined hundreds of others in Fuquay-Varina for the annual Central Carolina Out of the Darkness Community Walk. Law said he lost his sister, Kathie Blumeyer-Choplin, to suicide about four years ago. He said his sister, who was 33, took her life shortly after her husband did the same. Law said, “You hear about it all the time, people committing suicide and things of that nature, but when it happens so close to home it changes the way you look at it.”

CLAYTON, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO