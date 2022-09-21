ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Agave Mexican Restaurant Revisited

I met some friends over lunch and put the decision on where to go in their hands. They chose El Agave Mexican Restaurant. For this particular review, we made our way to northwest Wichita and stopped by their Maize Road location. ===========. 3560 N Maize Rd #110, Wichita, KS 67205.
First Look at El Sonorense

I was driving home as dinner was ready. On my way, I passed by a food truck I’ve never seen before called El Sonorense. Then I was presented a dilemma: do I stop by real quick for the sake of a blog? Or do I play the role of good family man and go straight home knowing dinner was waiting?
Best Things Happening This Weekend in Wichita (Sept 23-25)

Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with Best Things Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts. Best Things Happening This Weekend...
What to expect at Pokemoto: Hawaiian Poke

A new Hawaiian poké restaurant called Pokemoto has opened in the former Quizno’s space at 550 N. Webb Road. Pokemoto is part of a chain based out of Connecticut. This is their first location in Kansas. The restaurant offers Hawaiian poke bowls you can customize with different proteins, toppings and sauces. They’ll also offer boba teas as well.
Man injured in fall from hotel window in south Wichita

Police and emergency crews were called to a hotel in south Wichita after a man fell from a fourth story window. A 33-year-0ld man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after the fall around 11 Wednesday morning in the 4600 block of South Broadway. Police said the man...
Random Thoughts: A secret admirer leaves behind a filthy mark

I’m really not sure how to dive into this story, so I’ll go in head first.On Saturday, I was in Wichita running some errands for work. Sitting in a parking lot, I looked out the front passenger window and saw something that did not look right.It did not look right, and it did not make any sense.There was a set of lip prints on the window. After a moment, I realized there was not one, but two sets of lip prints. From the outside, a little bit of red lipstick ...
Come together for a cure at the 12th Annual Concert in the Country

The largest fundraiser for the Wichita non-profit Coming Together for a Cure is just around the corner on Saturday, Sept. 24. It’s the 12th Annual Concert in the Country, where proceeds from the event go to help people with Muscular Dystrophy and other rare diseases access stem cell therapy.
Operation Blackbird free event at Cosmosphere Oct. 15

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Saturday, Oct. 15 will be a supersonic day at Cosmosphere with the Operation Blackbird free event. Enjoy stories of flying three times the speed of sound at the edge of space. Hear what it took to operate and maintain the world’s fastest manned air-breathing jet.
Preacher with a Big Voice: Family and friends gather to remember Rev. Lincoln Montgomery

Services for Rev. Lincoln Montgomery will be held Friday and Saturday. Montgomery died earlier this month at the age of 72. He had recently retired after 35 years of ministry. He was the long-time pastor of Wichita's Tabernacle Bible Church, formally named Tabernacle Baptist. It was once known for being the largest Black Baptist church in Kansas. KMUW's Carla Eckels brings us this remembrance from family and friends.
