El Agave Mexican Restaurant Revisited
I met some friends over lunch and put the decision on where to go in their hands. They chose El Agave Mexican Restaurant. For this particular review, we made our way to northwest Wichita and stopped by their Maize Road location. ===========. 3560 N Maize Rd #110, Wichita, KS 67205.
First Look at El Sonorense
I was driving home as dinner was ready. On my way, I passed by a food truck I’ve never seen before called El Sonorense. Then I was presented a dilemma: do I stop by real quick for the sake of a blog? Or do I play the role of good family man and go straight home knowing dinner was waiting?
Introducing El-Eat 8 of the Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ tournament bracket
Our social media venture to find Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ is halfway done. The tournament bracket featured 32 restaurants, food trucks and pop-ups around town with three goals in mind:. Introduce you all to the incredible number of options many of you may have never heard of. Use this...
A look inside Exploration Place’s newest exhibit: Thomas & Friends: Explore the Rails
The newest exhibit at Exploration Place opens to the public today. The Thomas & Friends: Explore The Rails exhibit, which is included with museum admission, will run through January 8. Inspired by the world’s most beloved #1 blue engine, this exhibit seeks to engage children ages 2 through 7 and...
Best Things Happening This Weekend in Wichita (Sept 23-25)
Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with Best Things Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts. Best Things Happening This Weekend...
A new Wichita restaurant featuring a menu swimming in shrimp opens this weekend
It’s taking over the old Chick N Max spot near Central and Hillside
PHOTOS: Kansas castle for sale at $3.5M
The Campbell Castle in Wichita, Kansas, is up for sale at $3.5 million, featuring 17 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms and 14,000 square feet.
Longtime friends teaming up to open daiquiri lounge, restaurant near Central & Hillside
The two are taking over a restaurant space vacated by its previous tenant earlier this month.
What to expect at Pokemoto: Hawaiian Poke
A new Hawaiian poké restaurant called Pokemoto has opened in the former Quizno’s space at 550 N. Webb Road. Pokemoto is part of a chain based out of Connecticut. This is their first location in Kansas. The restaurant offers Hawaiian poke bowls you can customize with different proteins, toppings and sauces. They’ll also offer boba teas as well.
Hutchinson brewery nearly closes its doors due to law, hopes for change
Due to a 1986 law, in order to renew their liquor license, 30% of their total revenue must be from food sales.
Razing of Pistotnik law building related to opening of a long-awaited Wichita restaurant
Now, the restaurant is on the fast track to opening day, the owner says.
All The Fall Festivals, Oktoberfests and Big Events In and Around Wichita | 2022 Edition
It’s fall y’all! With cooler weather upon us (probably mixed in with some 100-degree days, tornados, earthquakes and a typhoon or two), that means one thing… Fall Festivals! There’s a lot coming up in and around town. Not just, your popular small town fall festivals, but festivals celebrating cultures, food and more.
Man injured in fall from hotel window in south Wichita
Police and emergency crews were called to a hotel in south Wichita after a man fell from a fourth story window. A 33-year-0ld man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after the fall around 11 Wednesday morning in the 4600 block of South Broadway. Police said the man...
Kristin Chenoweth coming to Wichita to host masterclass at Friends University
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kristin Chenoweth is coming to Wichita on Friday, Oct. 7, to host a one-on-one masterclass with 10 students pursuing a degree in music theatre at Friends University. Chenoweth is an Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer. For more information about her award-winning career, visit her website. “We are thrilled to […]
Random Thoughts: A secret admirer leaves behind a filthy mark
I’m really not sure how to dive into this story, so I’ll go in head first.On Saturday, I was in Wichita running some errands for work. Sitting in a parking lot, I looked out the front passenger window and saw something that did not look right.It did not look right, and it did not make any sense.There was a set of lip prints on the window. After a moment, I realized there was not one, but two sets of lip prints. From the outside, a little bit of red lipstick ...
Come together for a cure at the 12th Annual Concert in the Country
The largest fundraiser for the Wichita non-profit Coming Together for a Cure is just around the corner on Saturday, Sept. 24. It’s the 12th Annual Concert in the Country, where proceeds from the event go to help people with Muscular Dystrophy and other rare diseases access stem cell therapy.
Operation Blackbird free event at Cosmosphere Oct. 15
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Saturday, Oct. 15 will be a supersonic day at Cosmosphere with the Operation Blackbird free event. Enjoy stories of flying three times the speed of sound at the edge of space. Hear what it took to operate and maintain the world’s fastest manned air-breathing jet.
Dead sheep in bag found in north Wichita
Jeff Corbett was driving in Wichita's Riverside when he found a dead sheep in the road.
Preacher with a Big Voice: Family and friends gather to remember Rev. Lincoln Montgomery
Services for Rev. Lincoln Montgomery will be held Friday and Saturday. Montgomery died earlier this month at the age of 72. He had recently retired after 35 years of ministry. He was the long-time pastor of Wichita's Tabernacle Bible Church, formally named Tabernacle Baptist. It was once known for being the largest Black Baptist church in Kansas. KMUW's Carla Eckels brings us this remembrance from family and friends.
11-year-old Wichita boy still critical after being hit by car, family says
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – 11-year-old Nathan Veith is still recovering after being hit by a car while crossing the street on his bike at Central and Red Barn in Wichita on Tuesday. Nathan’s family said he is stable but still in critical condition. “He suffered some pretty serious head trauma, he has some facial fractures, […]
