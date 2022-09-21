(KNSI) – Officials say a raid on a home in Meeker County yields more than a pound of methamphetamine, fentanyl and a gun. On Friday, two people were arrested during the search by the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force on a home in the 6300-block of 173rd Street in Litchfield. During the execution of the search warrant, police seized 1.2 pounds of meth, 51 counterfeit oxycodone pills believed to contain fentanyl, psychedelic mushrooms, THC, a gun, ammunition and cash believed to have come from drug sales.

LITCHFIELD, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO