knsiradio.com
Waite Park City Council to Discuss THC Product Sale Ordinance Monday Night
(KNSI) — Monday night, the Waite Park City Council will discuss a proposed ordinance for allowing the sale of hemp-derived THC products. The ordinance is expected to mirror the one passed by the St. Cloud City Council at its September 12th meeting. Under the proposed ordinance, businesses must be...
knsiradio.com
Lane Closures Begin Monday for Division Street
(KNSI) — The Stearns County Highway Department says drivers along County Road 75/Division Street should be on the lookout for lane closures in Waite Park starting Monday, September 26th. Weather permitting, concrete repair work will take place along Division Street between 10th Avenue in Waite Park and Park Avenue...
knsiradio.com
Get Your Yards Ready For Spring, In The Fall
(KNSI) – Experts say there is plenty of work to do in the fall to prepare your yard for spring. Tom Woods, owner of Woods Farmer Seed and Nursery in Waite Park, says getting your lawn aerated and seeded in autumn is critical. He says it’s about time to get it done with cooler weather on the way.
knsiradio.com
Two Killed in Kandiyohi County Crash
(KNSI) — Two people are dead, and another person was injured in a crash on Highway 7 on Saturday afternoon. According to the preliminary crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol, 86-year-old August Faber was driving west on Highway 7 when he collided with an SUV driven by 35-year-old Jacob Dahlheimer of Faribault. The crash happened about 4:30 in East Lake Lillian Township, just southeast of Willmar. Investigators say neither Faber nor Dahlheimer were wearing their seatbelts.
knsiradio.com
Two Arrested in Drug Raid in Litchfield
(KNSI) – Officials say a raid on a home in Meeker County yields more than a pound of methamphetamine, fentanyl and a gun. On Friday, two people were arrested during the search by the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force on a home in the 6300-block of 173rd Street in Litchfield. During the execution of the search warrant, police seized 1.2 pounds of meth, 51 counterfeit oxycodone pills believed to contain fentanyl, psychedelic mushrooms, THC, a gun, ammunition and cash believed to have come from drug sales.
