ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sartell, MN

Comments / 0

Related
knsiradio.com

Lane Closures Begin Monday for Division Street

(KNSI) — The Stearns County Highway Department says drivers along County Road 75/Division Street should be on the lookout for lane closures in Waite Park starting Monday, September 26th. Weather permitting, concrete repair work will take place along Division Street between 10th Avenue in Waite Park and Park Avenue...
WAITE PARK, MN
knsiradio.com

Get Your Yards Ready For Spring, In The Fall

(KNSI) – Experts say there is plenty of work to do in the fall to prepare your yard for spring. Tom Woods, owner of Woods Farmer Seed and Nursery in Waite Park, says getting your lawn aerated and seeded in autumn is critical. He says it’s about time to get it done with cooler weather on the way.
WAITE PARK, MN
knsiradio.com

Two Killed in Kandiyohi County Crash

(KNSI) — Two people are dead, and another person was injured in a crash on Highway 7 on Saturday afternoon. According to the preliminary crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol, 86-year-old August Faber was driving west on Highway 7 when he collided with an SUV driven by 35-year-old Jacob Dahlheimer of Faribault. The crash happened about 4:30 in East Lake Lillian Township, just southeast of Willmar. Investigators say neither Faber nor Dahlheimer were wearing their seatbelts.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
Sartell, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Education
Sartell, MN
Education
City
Sartell, MN
knsiradio.com

Two Arrested in Drug Raid in Litchfield

(KNSI) – Officials say a raid on a home in Meeker County yields more than a pound of methamphetamine, fentanyl and a gun. On Friday, two people were arrested during the search by the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force on a home in the 6300-block of 173rd Street in Litchfield. During the execution of the search warrant, police seized 1.2 pounds of meth, 51 counterfeit oxycodone pills believed to contain fentanyl, psychedelic mushrooms, THC, a gun, ammunition and cash believed to have come from drug sales.
LITCHFIELD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy