Salt Lake City, UT

TMZ.com

Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
ClutchPoints

‘100 pounds. Tweet that’: James Harden having too much fun talking about body transformation at Sixers Media Day

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden is having himself some fun at media day on Monday. Harden was asked about his body transformation and specifically how much weight he lost during the offseason. “100 pounds. Tweet that.” James Harden was asked how much weight he lost over the summer and joked a hundred pounds. He was […] The post ‘100 pounds. Tweet that’: James Harden having too much fun talking about body transformation at Sixers Media Day appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

‘I was thinking the same thing about him last year’: Stephen Curry’s perfect response to Giannis Antetokounmpo calling him best player in the world

Stephen Curry seemed like he couldn’t believe it when he was told Giannis Antetokounmpo called him the best player in the world. Not because the prospect of that lavish praise coming from another player with a claim to basketball’s individual throne is so outlandish, though. Instead, the Golden State Warriors superstar just misunderstood the question being posed to him at Media Day.
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant breaks silence on if he’s ‘disappointed’ he wasn’t traded

Kevin Durant is still with the Brooklyn Nets despite all that had transpired during the time when he was actively seeking for a trade in the summer. Asked if he was frustrated that he was not able to get his wish to get a ticket out of Brooklyn, the former NBA MVP  responded with a […] The post Kevin Durant breaks silence on if he’s ‘disappointed’ he wasn’t traded appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Patrick Beverley claims he’s now besties with Russell Westbrook on Lakers

One of the main concerns about Patrick Beverley heading to the Los Angeles Lakers was his relationship with Russell Westbrook. Beverley and Westbrook were previously known as players who did not get along with one another. However, Beverley’s latest claim may shock fans, per Dave McMenamin. “Patrick Beverley told ESPN that Russell Westbrook has been […] The post Patrick Beverley claims he’s now besties with Russell Westbrook on Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Lonzo Ball injury update won’t encourage Chicago Bulls fans

The Chicago Bulls are a better team when Lonzo Ball is in their rotation. He’s a great on-ball defender, an effective shooter from deep, and has the rare ability to shift off and on-ball with ease, thus allowing him to play alongside seemingly any other guard from Zach LeVine to Colby White, and even his fellow former Los Angeles Laker Alex Caruso.
ClutchPoints

Suns star Chris Paul reveals talking ‘regularly’ with Adam Silver on Robert Sarver scandal

Chris Paul was placed in a precarious situation the moment the news broke about Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver’s workplace scandal. Paul is not only one of the most outspoken individuals in the league when it comes to social issues, but he also happened to serve as the NBPA president for many years. The 12-time All-Star was dragged into the mess that centered around Sarver as Paul was expected to speak out against his own employer.
ClutchPoints

‘Nobody died’: Marcus Smart drops strong take on Ime Udoka controversy

The Boston Celtics decision to suspend their head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season has shocked the entire NBA world, including the Celtics own players. While some folks are intent on making sure Udoka gets left in the past, Boston’s point guard Marcus Smart offered a different opinion on the matter that will […] The post ‘Nobody died’: Marcus Smart drops strong take on Ime Udoka controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry gets real on Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, and Andrew Wiggins signing new deals with Warriors

Draymond Green, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins made abundantly clear at Media Day that potential contract stalemates ahead of free agency next summer won’t get in the way of the Golden State Warriors’ quest for another championship. Just because they’re more focused on winning consecutive titles than signing extensions, though, hardly means the topic of their uncertain futures will be ignored in the defending champions’ locker room this season.
ClutchPoints

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka drops mic on using draft picks to improve team around LeBron James

There has been a lot of trade buzz surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers all summer long. They’ve made a few moves this offseason, but none of them have been of the landscape-shifting variety. There are some who believe that LA’s inability to bring a new star in stems from their unwillingness to part ways with some of their most valuable future assets: their 2027 and 2029 draft picks.
ClutchPoints

Knicks guard Derrick Rose reveals shocking weight loss, health status after injury-plagued 2021-22

When the name Derrick Rose pops up, one question immediately comes to the mind of NBA fans: ‘Is he healthy?’ That is the unfortunate reality for the New York Knicks guard since his career-altering ACL injury in the 2012 playoffs back with the Chicago Bulls. Rose missed a significant number of games last season yet […] The post Knicks guard Derrick Rose reveals shocking weight loss, health status after injury-plagued 2021-22 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Jason Kidd reveals bold plans for Christian Wood after Mavs’ big offseason trade

Jason Kidd revealed the plan for Christian Wood after the Dallas Mavericks acquired the big man over the offseason. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon shared a report stating Kidd’s intentions for Wood during the 2022-2023 campaign. Christian Wood will be primarily a sixth man for the Mavs, Jason Kidd says. “I don’t need him to be ‘The […] The post Jason Kidd reveals bold plans for Christian Wood after Mavs’ big offseason trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook gets brutally honest on feeling ‘wanted’ by Lakers as LeBron James, Anthony Davis sing praises

The Los Angeles Lakers held their media day on Monday and a major subject of discussion was Russell Westbrook’s fit on the team. ClutchPoints’ Michael Corvo reported that Lebron James believes Westbrook is in line for a “great year.” “It’s going to be a great year for him,” James said. “And we’re going to be […] The post Russell Westbrook gets brutally honest on feeling ‘wanted’ by Lakers as LeBron James, Anthony Davis sing praises appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Tyler Herro gets brutally honest on possible starting role, extension with the Heat

22-year old guard Tyler Herro played a crucial part in the Miami Heat’s push for the best record in the Eastern Conference last season. After showing flashes of potential during his rookie season, having scored 37 points in a crucial 2020 Eastern Conference Finals win, Herro truly broke out in the 2021-22 season, averaging 20.7 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists per game, coming mostly off the bench (66 games played, 10 starts). Herro’s efforts were rewarded with the Sixth Man of the Year trophy, but his bank account will soon be reaping the benefits as well.
