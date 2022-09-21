ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I’ve Already Ordered Snipers and a Bomb’: Texas Woman Allegedly Claiming to Be ‘Evelyn Salt’ Charged Over ‘Disjointed and Bizarre’ Voicemails Left for Judge Overseeing Mar-a-Lago Case

A Texas woman was recently arrested for allegedly making death threats against the judge overseeing the courtroom battle between former President Donald Trump and the U.S. Department of Justice over documents seized from Mar-a-Lago in early August. Tiffani Gish, a Houston-area resident, stands accused of one count each of influencing...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Wheelchair-bound 'FBI fugitive', 35, wanted on rape charges in US cries as he tells court he is being 'tortured' in prison in Scotland and has been 'punched in the face' by officers

A man who has repeatedly denied being a wanted fugitive accused of sexual assault claims he is being tortured in prison and has been punched in the face by officers. The 35-year-old insists his name is Arthur Knight, but US prosecutors believe he is Nicholas Rossi, a man wanted for a series of sexual assaults and two rape charges in the state of Utah.
UTAH STATE
Daily Mail

Ex-NYPD cop is jailed for 10 years after beating an officer with metal flagpole as he tried to storm Capitol in January 6 riots: Thug, 56, is handed the longest sentence yet for MAGA protesters

A retired New York Police Department officer was sentenced on Thursday to a record-setting 10 years in prison for attacking the U.S. Capitol and using a metal flagpole to assault one of the police officers trying to hold off a mob of Donald Trump supporters. Thomas Webster's prison sentence is...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Black Enterprise

First Class Passenger Sentenced to Prison for Interfering With Crew During Diverted Flight

A New York woman who was seated in first class landed herself a four-month prison sentence for interfering with the crew after the flight was diverted. Kelly Pichardo, 32, and another female first-class passenger were removed from a flight from Dallas to Los Angeles last year after they displayed intimidating behavior toward the staff once the flight was diverted to Pheonix, ABC News reported.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Independent

Fifth Third Bank denies it wouldn’t cash 71-year-old’s casino check because she was Black

A Michigan bank accused of refusing to cash a 71-year-old woman’s check because she was Black has denied all allegations and asked for her lawsuit to be dismissed, according to court documents.Lizzie Pugh, a retired Detriot public school employee, won a jackpot on a slot machine during a church visit to Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in April. When she later went to Fifth Third Bank in Livonia, Michigan, to deposit her winnings, three white employees said the check was fake and refused to hand it back to her, according to Ms Pugh.She filed a federal lawsuit last week alleging racism from the...
LIVONIA, MI
