‘I’ve Already Ordered Snipers and a Bomb’: Texas Woman Allegedly Claiming to Be ‘Evelyn Salt’ Charged Over ‘Disjointed and Bizarre’ Voicemails Left for Judge Overseeing Mar-a-Lago Case
A Texas woman was recently arrested for allegedly making death threats against the judge overseeing the courtroom battle between former President Donald Trump and the U.S. Department of Justice over documents seized from Mar-a-Lago in early August. Tiffani Gish, a Houston-area resident, stands accused of one count each of influencing...
FBI makes 6,000 arrests, seizes firearms and fentanyl in massive summer-long operation
FBI agents arrested nearly 6,000 alleged violent criminals across the country over the past four months, seizing more than 2,700 firearms and massive amounts of fentanyl. The operations, which were conducted with local law enforcement agencies from Los Angeles to Buffalo, New York, come as violent crime and drug overdose deaths have spiked in recent years.
FBI 'unraveling' or in 'damage control' as Hunter probe agent reportedly resigns, prosecutor says
The FBI appears to be "unraveling" from the inside as allegations mount that the agency's behavior in the Hunter Biden laptop story may have violated federal law enforcement norms, a former Utah federal prosecutor told Fox News on Tuesday. Brett Tolman told "The Story" that recent actions and overtures from...
Hear what ex-FBI special agent noticed in evidence photo taken inside Trump's home
CNN reporter and former FBI special agent Josh Campbell breaks down the evidence photo, which was arranged and taken by law enforcement, that shows classified documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.
DOJ seeks the longest Capitol riot prison term yet — 17 years for 'eye-gouging' ex-NYPD officer who swung a flagpole at police
The 210 months sought by the DOJ for Thomas Webster would be the longest Capitol riot sentence. His lawyer says Trump misled him.
Former Navy Petty Officer Who Did ‘Willfully Torture’ and Starve 5-Year-Old Daughter to Death Learns Her Fate
A 30-year-old mother and former Navy petty officer in Florida will spend the rest of her life behind bars for starving and killing her 5-year-old daughter in 2019. As the search efforts unfolded, however, prosecutors say Williams “became uncooperative with law enforcement and lied about several key timeline facts about Taylor.”
Wheelchair-bound 'FBI fugitive', 35, wanted on rape charges in US cries as he tells court he is being 'tortured' in prison in Scotland and has been 'punched in the face' by officers
A man who has repeatedly denied being a wanted fugitive accused of sexual assault claims he is being tortured in prison and has been punched in the face by officers. The 35-year-old insists his name is Arthur Knight, but US prosecutors believe he is Nicholas Rossi, a man wanted for a series of sexual assaults and two rape charges in the state of Utah.
Trump called on lawmakers to institute the 'death penalty for drug dealers' despite the fact that he pardoned people convicted of selling drugs
Despite calling for the death penalty, Trump pardoned several drug dealers, saying they were model inmates who improved themselves while in prison.
U.S. pair arrested while boarding ship they thought was headed to join fight for ISIS plead guilty to trying to help terror group
A married couple who were arrested in New Jersey boarding a cargo ship that they believed was taking them to fight for the Islamic State have pleaded guilty to trying to provide material support to the terrorist group, federal authorities said. James Bradley, 21, and Arwa Muthana, 30, entered the...
Ohio Man, Who Conned People Out of $800,000 Pretending to be African Prince, Convicted of Fraud
Daryl Robert Harrison, 44, was convicted of fraud on Friday, after pretending to be a Ghanaian prince—cue Semmi pretending to be Prince Akeem in Coming to America. Harrison called himself Prince Daryl R. Attipoe and Prophet Daryl R. Attipoe, claiming to be a minister alongside his stepfather at Power House of Prayer Ministries.
Oath Keepers lawyer and federal judge in screaming match in court over US Capitol riot case
A conversation between a federal judge and a lawyer for one of the Oath Keepers charged with seditious conspiracy ended in a screaming match on Wednesday, when the lawyer suggested she would argue at trial that her client deleted evidence after the riot because he was directed to by another lawyer.
Tennessee Woman Convicted of Cold Case Murder that Occurred When She Was 13 Years Old Granted New Trial After Judge Finds ‘Cumulative’ Errors with First One
A Tennessee woman long ago convicted on felony murder and robbery charges has won a new trial after years of insisting that she was framed and had no knowledge of the crime whatsoever. In 2009, 68-year-old Franklin Bonner was tied to a table and chair during an alleged robbery attempt...
Feds Drain More Than $28,000 From R.Kelly’s Prison Commissary To Pay Victims Restitution
A Brooklyn judge has ordered for R.Kelly to drain more than $28,000 from his prison commissary to pay restitution to his victims.
Two Sisters Indicted for Allegedly Possessing More Than 850,000 Counterfeit Pills Laced with Fentanyl
Two sisters are accused of possessing hundreds of thousands of fentanyl-laced pills in Arizona. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced on Monday that a local grand jury indicted Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and Alexa Torres-Marin, 19. The two young women each face a count of sale or transportation of narcotic drugs.
Ex-NYPD cop is jailed for 10 years after beating an officer with metal flagpole as he tried to storm Capitol in January 6 riots: Thug, 56, is handed the longest sentence yet for MAGA protesters
A retired New York Police Department officer was sentenced on Thursday to a record-setting 10 years in prison for attacking the U.S. Capitol and using a metal flagpole to assault one of the police officers trying to hold off a mob of Donald Trump supporters. Thomas Webster's prison sentence is...
Capitol rioter whose ex-girlfriend turned him in for calling her a 'moron' sentenced to 9 months in prison
Richard Michetti's former girlfriend gave the FBI information about him being present at the US Capitol building during the attack.
Police Officer Tasered And Beaten On Jan. 6 Goes Off On Cops Who Posed With Trump
"Those two or three dozen Pennsylvania state troopers, from the bottom of my heart, can go f**k all the way off," Michael Fanone told HuffPost.
Bartender and Proud Boys Member Gets Longest Prison Sentence to Date Among Jan. 6 Defendants Convicted Solely of Obstruction
A bartender and self-proclaimed member of the Proud Boys extremist group received a record-breaking sentence on Monday among those convicted solely of obstructing Congress on Jan. 6. Joshua Pruitt, 40, nearly came face to face with then-Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) as the lawmaker was trying to evade the...
First Class Passenger Sentenced to Prison for Interfering With Crew During Diverted Flight
A New York woman who was seated in first class landed herself a four-month prison sentence for interfering with the crew after the flight was diverted. Kelly Pichardo, 32, and another female first-class passenger were removed from a flight from Dallas to Los Angeles last year after they displayed intimidating behavior toward the staff once the flight was diverted to Pheonix, ABC News reported.
Fifth Third Bank denies it wouldn’t cash 71-year-old’s casino check because she was Black
A Michigan bank accused of refusing to cash a 71-year-old woman’s check because she was Black has denied all allegations and asked for her lawsuit to be dismissed, according to court documents.Lizzie Pugh, a retired Detriot public school employee, won a jackpot on a slot machine during a church visit to Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in April. When she later went to Fifth Third Bank in Livonia, Michigan, to deposit her winnings, three white employees said the check was fake and refused to hand it back to her, according to Ms Pugh.She filed a federal lawsuit last week alleging racism from the...
