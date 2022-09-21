ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WCJB

NCFL schools, colleges set close due to Hurricane Ian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many North Central Florida school districts and colleges are canceling classes this week in preparation for Hurricane Ian which is moving toward the state. Levy County School Closures. All Levy County schools will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. This includes all school activities. Some schools...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Stephen C O’Connell Center will hold a job and internship fair

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a job and internship fair held by the UF Department of Computer and Information Science and Engineering on Monday. The CISE career fair helps students and alumni with computer engineering, computer science or digital arts, and sciences backgrounds. Attendees spend the afternoon talking with...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Poll: High School Football Play of the Week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Week five of high school football in North Central Florida produced some outstanding highlights. It’s up to you to choose the Play of the Week from the list of finalists below:. Hawthorne’s Darian Smith-Williams returns the punt for a 68-yard TD. Newberry’s David Schmidt...
HAWTHORNE, FL
WCJB

Ocala CEP highlights Hospice of Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In this week’s Weekly Buzz, Ocala CEP continues its look into Alzheimer’s awareness. . Hospice of Marion County is marking this September with education and interactive events about the disease.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
WCJB

A child drowned in an apartment complex pool

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A young boy is dead after he drowned in a North Central Florida apartment complex. The neighbors say a boy drowned in the pool of the Grand Reserve Apartments in Ocala. A woman who lives in the apartment complex began to perform CPR, but it didn’t...
OCALA, FL
Matthew C. Woodruff

This Weekend: Gainesville Fun

Heart Walk Arch(via Santa Fe College) As fall approaches Florida and the temperatures become more manageable, it is a great time to go outside and enjoy all that Gainesville has to offer, especially before the rain of the latest hurricane is scheduled to arrive on our doorstep early next week.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

HempFest is back in Gainesville after an 11-year hiatus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Residents gathered at the Bo Diddly Plaza to celebrate Hempfest after 11 years. The festival honored Murli Watkins, the doobie tosser. Watkins was arrested and served four months in jail for throwing doobies into a crowd at the Hempfest in 1994. .  “It’s a sacred plant and god...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Sports Overtime Week Five

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Week Five of North Central Florida high school football delivered great games and fantastic highlights. In TV20′s Game of the Week, Buchholz moved to 4-0 with a 24-21 win over Vanguard on a field goal with 14 seconds to play. The Knights dropped to 3-2. NCFL High School Football: Week Five.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Lake Butler Hospital celebrates inaugural cancer walk

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida hospital held a 5k Saturday to raise money for cancer research. . Employees at Lake Butler Hospital hosted the first ever United For A Cure 5k Cancer Walk. People who participated in the walk, community sponsors, and cancer ribbon sales all contributed...
LAKE BUTLER, FL
WCJB

Hunger Action Day conference hosted by food bank in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A food bank in Gainesville plans to host a press conference for Hunger Action Day. Bread of the Mighty Food Bank will the event at Vineyard Christian Fellowship in Gainesville. The goal of the event is to educate the community about food insecurity. The food bank...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

NCFL emergency shelters prepare to open ahead of Ian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many local governments are opening emergency shelters to offer protection to people if Hurricane Ian moves through the area. Dixie High School - 17924 U.S. Highway 19 North. The general population shelter will open on Wednesday at 8 a.m. There will be cots, but people should bring their own linens.
DIXIE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Free sandbag pickup locations in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many North Central Florida Locations are offering free sandbags in preparation for Hurricane Ian. The sandbags can be used at the point of entry in a home to reduce the likelihood of flooding. The locations are listed below. Some are self-service. Dixie County sandbag locations. Dixie...
DUNNELLON, FL
click orlando

5-year-old boy drowns in Ocala swimming pool, police say

OCALA, Fla. – A 5-year-old boy drowned in a community swimming pool Sunday at an Ocala apartment complex, according to police. Ocala police said the child was found unresponsive in a pool at the Grand Reserve Apartments, on SW 24th Avenue. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Police began...
OCALA, FL
wogx.com

Florida middle school student dies after being hit by school district truck, police say

A 13-year-old Florida boy died Thursday afternoon after being hit by a Marion County Public School District truck. The Liberty Middle School student, identified to FOX 35 News as Douglas Zazueta, was rushed to a hospital in Ocala in critical condition and then airlifted to Shands Hospital in Gainesville. His family confirmed shortly after 4 p.m. that he had passed away.
MARION COUNTY, FL

