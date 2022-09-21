ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Iowan

UI students use T. Anne Cleary walkway to spread kind messages

One University of Iowa class spread positivity to staff and students after drawing inspirational messages on the T. Anne Cleary walkway last week. Passersby could read messages like “you belong here” and “embrace yourself” while crossing the walkway last week after students chalked the sidewalks. Students...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa’s public universities report a decline in conduct violations on campus

Iowa’s three public universities reported conduct violations and criminal offenses decreased over the past year at the state Board of Regents meeting on Sept. 14. At the meeting, student life representatives from the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, and the University of Northern Iowa agreed conduct numbers have gone down, partially crediting the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on student behavior.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

ICPD investigating report of subject armed with a knife making threats

Iowa City Police are investigating a report of a subject with a knife threatening people. According to the ICPD Daily Activity Log, officers were called to the Augusta Apartments on South Gilbert Street just before 3:15 Sunday morning for a subject threatening people with a knife. No description of the suspect was given, and no other details have been released.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

A New Plant-Themed Bar Welcomes the Community

The GreenHouse, a botanical inspired bar in Iowa City, opens as a new community space with plant-themed cocktails. DITV News Reporter Justina Borgman shows us more about what’s blossoming at this new venue.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Iowa City, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Union, IA
City
Iowa City, IA
KCRG.com

Police arrest Cedar Rapids woman on charges stemming from mistrial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police have arrested a woman associated with an August 2022 mistrial on charges of perjury and fraudulent practices. A district judge declared a mistrial in a case involving a man charged with possessing a firearm as a felon after the Attorney notified the judge that one of the jurors was an associate of the man on trial. Officers testifying during the trial recognized the juror as 23-year-old Nakia Long and made the attorney aware of their association.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

IC man accused of repeatedly beating victim over the head with a coffee mug

An Iowa City man is accused of beating another man over the head with a coffee mug, causing an injury. Iowa City Police were called to the Aber Avenue apartment of 44-year-old Mohmmaddin Tahir just before 4:15 Saturday afternoon. The alleged victim and a witness reported that Tahir had been arguing with the man about groceries when Tahir grabbed as glass mug and began repeatedly striking the other man over the head while shouting, “I will kill you.” Arriving officers found the man with a large gash on his head that was bleeding heavily.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

IC man accused of photographing woman under dressing room door

Police say an Iowa City man took photographs of a woman from under the door of a dressing room without her consent. Iowa City Police say video surveillance from The Crowded Closet on Highway 6 East shows 58-year-old Juan Nunez of Wakefield Court walking up to a dressing room while a woman was inside, crouching down and sticking his cellphone under the door. Nunez is then seen standing up, looking at his phone, and walking off. The woman told police she saw a phone come under the door while she was changing. She also said she could see her image on the screen.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Brewer
Person
Kamala Harris
KCJJ

IC man faces numerous charges after allegedly fighting with police, causing one injury

Allegedly fighting with police…causing at least one injury…has led to an Iowa City man’s arrest. Iowa City Police say they encountered 33-year-old Christopher Williams of Amhurst Street drinking from an open container of alcohol outside H Bar on South Van Buren Street just before 3am Sunday. Williams allegedly refused to provide an ID and refused commands to dump out his drink.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Corrections officer assaulted at Anamosa State Penitentiary

ANAMOSA, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Corrections is investigating after a staff member was assaulted at the Anamosa State Penitentiary. It happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The department said a correctional officer was working in a living unit when the inmate approached him and started hitting him. Other...
ANAMOSA, IA
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

New Iowa High School Won’t Hand Out Grades

A new school is coming to Cedar Rapids, Iowa and they are taking on a new approach to learning and the development of students. City View will be a new magnet school coming to Cedar Rapids and parents met with the school district leaders on Thursday to learn and discuss the plans for the new high school moving forward.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Hate Speech#The University Of Iowa#Turning Point Usa#The Iowa Memorial Union#Tpusa#Libs#Bennyjohnson#Ui Public Relations#The Daily Iowan
KCJJ

Coralville traffic stop yields gun, multiple drugs

An early Saturday morning traffic stop in Coralville reportedly yielded a gun and multiple drugs. Coralville Police say they pulled over 28-year-old Jazavier Turner of Westside Drive in Iowa City at 1am near 1st Avenue and 2nd Street for a speeding violation. Turner had a suspended driver’s license and no proof of insurance. A probable cause search of his vehicle allegedly turned up a Taurus pistol under the driver’s seat, as well as approximately 103 grams of marijuana, 415 grams of THC edibles, two suspected MDMA pills, packaging material, and a digital scale.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCJJ

Area transient accused of breaking into Iowa City home and taking ladies underwear

An area transient has been arrested on an outstanding warrant stemming from an alleged incident where he broke into an Iowa City residence and stole women’s underwear. According to the criminal complaint, the Bowery Street residents set up a surveillance camera in the basement of the house, next to a washing machine and dryer. A little after 6am on September 7th , 27-year-old Jerome Brooks was observed entering the basement and looking around. The video shows him then noticing a laundry basket on top of the dryer, which he rummages through. Brooks reportedly removes several pairs of women’s underwear, smells them, and puts them in his pocket. The victims, who were home at the time, reported having three pairs of underwear and one t-shirt stolen.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Marion residents are excited about Marion Square restoration plans

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Several people were listening to music and shopping at local vendors Saturday during the Marion Square Market, but starting next year the park could look very different. The Marion City Council approved the use of nearly $7 million of ARPA to be used to renovate Marion...
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Fire damages assisted living facility in North Liberty

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Sunday afternoon fire caused damage to an assisted living facility in North Liberty, according to officials. At around 3:45 p.m., the North Liberty Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire at Country View, located at 1515 W Penn Street. Crews were able to extinguish the fire.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCRG.com

Capitol rioter Doug Jensen found guilty on all charges

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowan who was one of the first rioters to enter the Capitol on January 6th, 2021, was found guilty on all seven criminal counts Friday. Douglas Jensen had a folding knife in his pocket and was wearing a T-shirt expressing his adherence to the QAnon conspiracy theory when he joined the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. One of the videos that went viral after the siege captured Jensen at the front of the crowd that followed Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman up the stairs.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Transient fined after pouring shots of whiskey into cups of pedestrians outside Shelter House

A local transient has been fined after police say he was caught pouring shots of whiskey into the cups of passing pedestrians outside Shelter House. Iowa City Police were called to the Southgate Avenue facility just after 7:15 Tuesday night for a trespassing compliant. Arriving officers say they observed 30-year-old Jeffrey Jimenez Morales standing on the sidewalk pouring shots of Jack Daniels Tennessee Honey into the cups of passersby.
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

Davenport man sentenced to prison in death of 16-year-old

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison in connection with the death of 16-year-old Tylan Sanders. A Scott County jury in July convicted Malachi Isaiah Vanderpool, 20, of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. During a hearing...
DAVENPORT, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy