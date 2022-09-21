Read full article on original website
Trump judge backtracks after court rebuke — legal experts say it may sink his chance to appeal
District Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday struck portions of her special master ruling barring the Justice Department from investigating former President Donald Trump just hours after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ripped apart her decision to halt the criminal probe. The three-judge panel — which included two Trump...
Ana Navarro Shuts Down Joy Behar For Comparing Abortion Laws to Women’s Rights in Iran on ‘The View’: “Let’s Not Make That Comparison”
Ana Navarro made her first appearance of the week on today’s episode of The View, where she was quick to shut down an off-color comparison made by fellow co-host Joy Behar. During one of the panel’s Hot Topics segments, the ladies covered the protests that erupted in Iran following the murder of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, for allegedly not wearing her hijab the correct way. Meanwhile, CNN’s chief international anchor, Christiane Amanpour, was set to interview the Iranian president in New York, but when she declined to wear a hijab, he called off the interview. Speaking of the reporter, Navarro said, “She is...
Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'
Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
White House says GOP’s abortion ban proposal could lead to a nationwide crisis
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists say a Republican-led proposal to ban abortion nationwide after 15 weeks would endanger the health of women and have severe consequences for physicians. “If passed and enacted, this bill would create a nationwide health crisis,...
Donald Trump allies create a new super PAC called MAGA Inc.
NEW YORK (AP) — Top allies of former President Donald Trump are creating a new super PAC that’s expected to serve as the main vehicle for his midterm spending and could become a key part of his campaign infrastructure should he move forward with a 2024 White House run.
Virginia Thomas, the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, agrees to interview with Jan. 6 panel
WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservative activist Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has agreed to participate in a voluntary interview with the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, her lawyer said Wednesday. Attorney Mark Paoletta said Thomas is “eager to answer the committee’s questions to...
