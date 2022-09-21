Read full article on original website
Braves: Matt Olson’s comments about recent slump are worrying
Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson is enduring the worst slump of his life. In fact, it’s not all that close. Said slump could only come at a worse time if it were the postseason. Thankfully for the Braves, Olson has a little over a week to figure things out. Good luck!
MLB・
Braves have no one but themselves to blame for Ronald Acuña Jr. issues
The Atlanta Braves are slowly falling apart approaching the postseason, and they just lost one of their best players in the lineup. The Atlanta Braves are slowly falling apart approaching the postseason, and they just lost one of their best players to an injury. Slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. is out of the lineup for the third game in a row, and the Braves are to blame for bringing him back before he was fully healed.
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live on September 25
On September 25 at 1:05 PM ET, the Philadelphia Phillies will play the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on MLBN (out-of-market only), NBCSP and Bally Sports South. Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies. When: September 25 at 1:05 PM ET. TV: MLBN (out-of-market only), NBCSP and Bally Sports South.
Baseball Insiders: Aaron Judge rumors, witnessing MLB history and more
Aaron Judge has been a big topic of conversation in the MLB world and it was today on The Baseball Insiders. After a bit of a layoff, The Baseball Insiders is back and with a new co-host! Adam Weinrib is Robert Murray’s new co-host. Adam is one of the...
MLB・
Marlins vs. Mets Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, September 27 (New York Continues NL East Quest)
The New York Mets remain slightly ahead of the Atlanta Braves in what has become one of the great MLB division races in recent memory. New York plays host to the Miami Marlins in hopes of cementing their NL East hopes ahead of a weekend series against the Braves. It starts on Tuesday with the Mets as big favorites against the Marlins with Carlos Carrasco on the mound.
3 biggest Boston Red Sox free agents and where they’ll sign
Where will the three biggest Boston Red Sox free agents end up next season?. There could be some major changes coming to the Boston Red Sox between now and Opening Day 2023. Because there are so many Red Sox free agents, they’re bound to let at least a few leave due to cost or the desire for a change.
Braves fans relieved Ronald Acuña is finally safe after Don Mattingly news
Now that Don Mattingly has been fired as Marlins manager, perhaps Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña can finally rest easy. Acuña was frequently a target of the Marlins during Mattingly’s tenure, even to the point of nearly coming to blows. Acuña coming off the injured list? It...
Should Braves change their name? Biden administration weighs in
The White House commented on the Atlanta Braves team name and the “tomahawk chop” during the team’s visit on Monday to celebrate their World Series win in 2021. On Monday, Sept. 26, the Atlanta Braves visited the White House to celebrate their World Series win in 2021. During the visit, they presented President Joe Biden with a custom Braves jersey, as has become tradition for every sports team that visits the White House after a championship win.
3 reasons the Atlanta Braves can’t afford to lose the NL East
For the Atlanta Braves, the road back to the World Series will likely be easier if the defending champions can avoid the Wild Card round and win the National League East. Entering Monday’s play 1.5 games behind the New York Mets in the NL East race, the Atlanta Braves still have an opportunity to grab control of the division, with a pivotal three-game series between the two teams beginning at Truist Park on Friday. By the time the weekend ends, the Braves and Mets could well know their fates when it comes to which team will win the division and get a bye in the postseason, and which team will be forced into the best-of-three Wild Card round.
NFL Twitter is amped for Pro Bowl ditching meaningless game
The NFL is replacing the traditional Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game, and NFL Twitter is thrilled. The NFL has announced they’re replacing the traditional Pro Bowl game with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game, and NFL Twitter is thrilled to see the formerly meaningless game gone.
NFL・
