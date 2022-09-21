Read full article on original website
Related
WBOC
Natural Gas Prices in Delaware Set to Rise Ahead of Winter Heating Season
DOVER, Del. — Natural gas prices have continued to increase this year and are up nearly 60 percent year to date. This is largely due to increased U.S. demand and the ongoing energy crisis in Europe. According to the Energy Information Administration, about 42 percent of Delaware households rely...
Cape Gazette
Protecting precious passengers at State Farm
Did you know car seats expire? Did you know cupholders were mandatory on all car seats?. No need to fret if you are a parent and learned a couple things there, as the Delaware Office of Highway Safety and State Farm agent Jeanine O’Donnell are more interested in teaching than judging. Following a hiatus due to COVID, car seat inspections are back on the streets of Delaware, and the State Farm office in Lewes played host to the service Sept. 20.
Narrow Delaware beach highway under threat from climate change
Even on sunny days, southern Delaware’s Route 1 has been overtopped with water from tidal flooding between Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island. Tropical storms and even nor’easters also threaten to cut off access to the highway that runs along a thin strip of land between the ocean and the bay.
WBOC
Delaware Open Burn Ban to End in Oct.
DELAWARE- The summer ban on open burning will be lifted come the start of October in Delaware. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources says the ban will be lifted beginning Oct. 1. If you are planning to burn, DNREC recommends telling your local Emergency Operations Center the time and location...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pghcitypaper.com
Changes to SNAP income thresholds will expand eligibility for benefits, Wolf admin says
Pennsylvania will increase the income threshold for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) applicants next month, making the program accessible to more Pennsylvanians, Wolf administration officials said on Thursday. Beginning on Oct. 1, Pennsylvania will increase the income threshold for SNAP applicants to 200% of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines (FPIG),...
Delaware residents to get payment of up to $600
photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) If you are a residents of Delaware and you would like a few more dollars in your pocket, you're in luck. You will be receiving a tax rebate over the summer (or very soon). Individual filers will receive $300, while married couples filing jointly would receive $600. Delaware citizens who have submitted a personal income tax return for 2020 will receive the rebates.
California gas rebate checks could start going out next week
California gas rebate checks, officially known as the state’s Middle Class Tax Refund, are due to start going out as early as next week. The one-time payments, intended to provide relief to millions of Californians, could see some people receive checks for as much as $1,050. Who is eligible for California stimulus checks? To be […]
View the Most Stunning Fall Foliage Along this Maryland Boat Ride
Fall in Maryland is undeniably beautiful. The start of the fall season brings apple cider donuts, hayrides, crisp air, and pumpkin patches. However, there's always one favorite activity at the top of our list as soon as the temperature drops and that's leaf-peeping.
IN THIS ARTICLE
“Get Ready Now” – New York’s Governor Warns Home Owners
The fall is here and much of New York State is already feeling the cooler temperatures. In fact, there are some places in the northern part of New York State that have already sipped in to the 30 degree range! Now is the time to think about the costs to heat your home and Governor Hochul has some advice for you if you own a home.
skooknews.com
Governor Wolf Announces Approval of Environmental and Infrastructure Projects Across Pennsylvania
On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced 130 new project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) for environmental and infrastructure projects across Pennsylvania. “These projects will improve communities and enhance the quality of life for Pennsylvanians,” said Gov. Wolf. “They are the kind of improvements and upgrades that continue to...
Cape Gazette
Historian documents WWII coastal defenses of Delaware Bay
Author Terrance McGovern recently announced the publication of “Coastal Defenses of the Delaware Bay During World War Two.”. The defense of America’s seacoast has been a key concern since the earliest years of the republic. American coast defense steadily evolved through the age of muzzle-loading cannon, ever-larger breech-loading weapons, and finally to the culmination in large, long-range guns capable of targeting the largest and most heavily armed warships of their age.
Why Philadelphia needs to track soon-to-be-named Tropical Storm Ian in the Caribbean
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We are at the height of hurricane season and there are currently four named systems and one additional area of interest in the Atlantic. The Delaware Valley needs to keep a close eye on one of these systems, Tropical Depression Nine in the Caribbean. It is expected to intensify and become Tropical Storm Ian by Saturday.Ian's path will take it toward Cuba where landfall is possible Monday as a hurricane after which it will then enter the Gulf of Mexico where the extremely warm water in the upper 80s and low 90s will allow strengthening to a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elon Musk to appear in Delaware court concerning Twitter trial
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Tesla CEO Elon Musk is in Wilmington, Delaware. He's spending the next two days there answering questions from Twitter's lawyers.The billionaire is sitting for a deposition related to Twitter's lawsuit against him for trying to rescind his offer to buy the social media company.Twitter hopes to enforce their sale agreement with Musk.The case is set to go to trial on Oct. 17.
Cape Gazette
Sussex County rises to the occasion
Sussex County was thrust into the national spotlight Sept. 20, when unconfirmed reports said a plane full of Venezuelan migrants was headed to Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown. Screenshots of the flight plan quickly went viral through text messages and on social media. It wasn't a surprise to many, as...
delawarepublic.org
Conservation groups urge Delaware to set its own ban on harvesting female horseshoe crabs
A regional fisheries regulator appears poised to allow people to catch female horseshoe crabs in the Delaware Bay for the first time in a decade. But that has some conservation groups up in arms and worried the move could threaten red knot and other migratory shorebirds that feed on the horseshoe crab eggs at increased risk.
These Bucks County Roundabouts Have Significantly Reduced Local Traffic, Accidents
With Pennsylvania utilizing more roundabouts to control traffic, two of them are in Bucks County, making commutes much easier. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the updated roads for the Bensalem Patch. The areas of Feasterville and Lower Southampton now have two of the 33 roundabouts used in the state. Over the...
Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Sept. 25, 2022
Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines Will this Republican in solid blue district win again? A look at Brandywine’s city vs. suburban test scores Meet the candidates for Delaware state auditor Culture State seeks input on plan for Cooch’s Bridge site Food & Dining Beach’s iconic Summer House sold to ... Read More
delawarecurrents.org
What I discovered snorkeling in the Delaware
Editor’s note: This is a free newsletter that was sent to subscribers this month. To sign up for the newsletters, email us. How crazy is it that I’ve been hip-deep (and deeper) in all things Delaware River for the past seven years and I’ve never been IN the Delaware?
firststateupdate.com
Reports Of Person Trapped Under Vehicle In Pike Creek
New Castle County Police are conducting an investigation into an incident that took place Sunday morning. At 9:00 this morning rescue crews from The Mill Creek Fire company along with New Castle County paramedics and New Castle County Police responded to a home in a unit block of Beehler Court in Arundel.
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall Foliage
The above photo is taken at State College, PA. The nature surrounding the college campus is just outstanding during the fall season. When we visited last year, we also hiked Mount Nittany, which I highly recommend if you find yourself in the area.
Comments / 1