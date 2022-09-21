DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Chisholm Trail Heritage Center will host its annual Western Spirit Celebration this weekend. 7News spoke with Edie Stewart, an educator with the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, about the event, what kind of activities will take place, and what it’s like returning for the second year in a row after having to cancel previous years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

DUNCAN, OK ・ 2 HOURS AGO