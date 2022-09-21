Read full article on original website
kswo.com
Interview: Chisholm Trail Heritage Center Representative Discusses Upcoming Western Spirit Celebration
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Chisholm Trail Heritage Center will host its annual Western Spirit Celebration this weekend. 7News spoke with Edie Stewart, an educator with the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, about the event, what kind of activities will take place, and what it’s like returning for the second year in a row after having to cancel previous years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
kswo.com
Comanche Nation prepares for fair with buffalo harvest
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche Nation tribal members gathered before sunrise for morning prayers and traditional buffalo songs that are normally sung before hunting for buffalo. “This is bringing back our traditions and being able to be a community and being able to process this buffalo and this is what...
kswo.com
International Festival wraps up in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The 43rd International Festival wrapped up in Lawton this weekend. It’s a three day event that blends cultures existing across southwest Oklahoma. The festival gives artists a chance to perform and people to buy unique, locally made items. For Zacharyah Jones and his wife, it...
kswo.com
Fort Sill graduates almost 500 soldiers Friday
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - More than 480 soldiers graduated from Basic Training at Fort Sill Friday, and are basic trainees no more. Soldiers from both Bravo Battery 1 -19 and Echo Battery 1-79 took to Fort Sill’s Polo Field, graduating alongside their peers. At the head of the...
kswo.com
Crews repairing two main breaks in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton crews are working to make repairs at two locations in the city. The first is near the 1400 block of NW Lindy Ave and the second is located in the 1600 block of SE Hillcrest Ave. Both repairs are currently underway and city...
kswo.com
CoL conducting sewer system smoke tests downtown on Tuesday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton will be conducting smoke tests in the sewer system at the Central Fire Station downtown on Tuesday. Crews will be performing the tests in an effort to locate possible sewer leaks. City officials say businesses in the area may see smoke leaking...
kswo.com
Frederick teachers surprised with reading award
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two teachers at Frederick Elementary were given surprise awards Friday afternoon. Representatives from Reading League Oklahoma presented Lisa Sizelove and Classie Nolan $1,000 checks. Sizelove was the League’s Teacher of the Year, while Nolan was the Instructional Coach of the Year. Reading League Oklahoma works...
Multiple agencies respond to a fire on Navajo Trail
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) – Wichita County deputies blocked the area while firefighters from several local fire departments battle a house fire. Around 3:30 Sunday, September 25, several fire units including Iowa Park Fire Department, Wichita West Volunteer Firefighters, and Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a house fire on Navajo Trail. The first on scene […]
newschannel6now.com
Historic Wichita Falls home restored
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A 100-year-old home in Wichita Falls has been restored to its former glory. The original house on the Hammon Ranch was ready to be torn down before a group came together to rebuild it. Dilts Construction saw the historic value in the house off of...
kswo.com
Comanche County is urging people to make sure they’re registered to vote
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma voter registration for the November 8th general election is just a few weeks away, with the deadline being October 14th. General election registered voters will be able to vote for things like Oklahoma Governor, Superintendent, district judges, and what party they are a part of just to name a few.
kswo.com
Casing ceremony held for deploying soldiers
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials on Fort Sill held a Casing of the Colors ceremony Friday ahead of a group of soldiers’ deployment to Europe. The ceremony was held for the First Battalion, 14th Field Artillery. The unit is deploying to support NATO allies, conducting drills and training with...
kswo.com
Beautifully Broken “Shine” Conference empowers women
COMANCHE, Okla. (KSWO) - A former Miss America and Miss Oklahoma visited Stephens County this weekend for a women’s conference. Lauren Nelson spoke at the Beautifully Broken Conference in Comanche Saturday afternoon. In its third year now, organizers decided to give the event the theme “Shine.”. The event...
kswo.com
Firefighters battle grassfire off Highway 81
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters battled flames north of Marlow Sunday. Trucks from several counties helped manage the burn off of Highway 81. Smoke could be seen in the sky for miles. Flames came within 50 yards of one home and ignited bales of hay near the house. People...
KOCO
Crews respond to large wildfire in Grady County
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — 1:00 p.m. Sunday Update: The road has been reopened. Original Post: Crews are responding to a large grass fire in Grady County. On Sunday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol told KOCO 5 that they were requested by Grady County officials to help with a wildfire. OHP...
kswo.com
Overnight fire destroys home in Temple
TEMPLE, Okla. (KSWO) - A fire burned two homes in Temple overnight Sunday, destroying one. The blaze broke out just after 2 a.m. at the intersection of E. Texas St. and Cherry Ave. According to Temple’s Assistant Fire Chief, an electrical issue started a fire in a vacant home.
kswo.com
Little Bear Loop fire destroys mobile homes
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters from across southwest Oklahoma spent Saturday afternoon battling a fire at Little Bear Loop. The Wichita Mountain Estates Fire Department responded to a grass fire east of Highway 62, just before 1 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters found a fast-moving grass fire in tall grass which was...
Two killed in Oklahoma crash near Terral
TERRAL OK (KFDX/KJTL) — An accident on U.S Highway 81 in Oklahoma killed two people Thursday night. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:50 p.m., on U.S Highway 81, near Terral, Ok, in Jefferson County, a 55-year-old Archer City woman, was northbound in a 2005 Dodge Caravan when she crossed lanes and struck […]
kswo.com
One person dead following crash in Caddo County
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead following a crash in Caddo county, which happened around 6 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the vehicle, 44-year-old Robert Chedester, was not injured. However, the passenger of the vehicle, a 16 year old male from Hinton, was pronounced dead at the...
The Vaska Theatre in Lawton, OK. is Bringing Back all Your Fall Favorites for Halloween!
It's almost here, fall has arrived and Halloween is just around the corner! To help get you in the spirit the Vaska Theatre in Lawton has some very special events scheduled. They're bringing back all your favorite fall movies with interactive shadow casts. That's not all, you could win a prize by entering their cosplay contests!
Stabbing sends one to hospital
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person was sent to the hospital after a stabbing at a Wichita Falls apartment complex. Around 10:49 a.m. Monday morning, police responded to Highpoint Village Apartments to investigate a report of an assault with a weapon. On scene, Wichita Falls police found a victim, who was transported to United Regional […]
