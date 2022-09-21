ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oldham County, KY

Collins' Guest, Oldham County win playoffs at Region Six boys golf tournament

By Jason Frakes, Louisville Courier Journal
 5 days ago
Collins High School junior Sam Guest won a one-hole playoff with Ballard senior Micah Bertram to capture the individual championship at Wednesday’s Region Six golf tournament at Nevel Meade Golf Course in Prospect.

Guest and Bertram both shot 5-under-par 67s to force the playoff. Oldham County’s Tyler Wirth was third with a 68, and South Oldham’s Griffin Barke and St. Xavier’s Abe Williams tied for fourth at 69.

The team race also was decided by a playoff after Oldham County, South Oldham and St. Xavier tied with identical scores of 5-over 293. Oldham County won the playoff and South Oldham claimed the runner-up spot to clinch berths in next week’s first round of the state tournament.

More high school golf:Sacred Heart cruises to another regional title

Trinity (294) was one shot back in fourth place and was followed by Ballard (299), Kentucky Country Day (300) and 2021 state champion Christian Academy (307).

Along with Wirth, Oldham County got solid rounds from Colt McConnaughy (73), Miles Green (76) and Isaac Moody (76). South Oldham was led by Barke, Colton Woosley (74), Chris Brown (74) and Caleb King (76).

The top 10 individuals not on one of the top two teams also qualified for the first round of the state tournament. Along with Guest, Bertram and Williams, other qualifiers were Christian Academy’s Brady Smith (70), North Oldham’s Landon Mallory (71), KCD’s Andrew Mainka (71), St. Xavier’s Luke Daley (73), Trinity’s William Hudson (73) and Ben Wulkopf (73) and Ballard’s Drew Johnson (73).

Previous coverage:Meet some of the top boys golfers in the Louisville area in 2022

The first round of the state tournament is set for Monday at Heritage Hill Golf Course in Shepherdsville. It’s one of three first-round sites, with each hosting qualifiers from four regional tournaments. Joining Oldham County and South Oldham at the Heritage Hill site (regions 5-8) will be Elizabethtown, Central Hardin, St. Henry, Covington Catholic, Highlands and Campbell County.

The top three teams and top 15 individuals not on one of the top three teams from each first-round site will qualify for the final two rounds of the state tournament set for Oct. 4-5 at Bowling Green Country Club.

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @kyhighs.

