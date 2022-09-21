ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Baldwin School District combats teacher shortage with grow-your-own program

By Carolyn Gusoff
CBS New York
CBS New York
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UxEbP_0i519jIA00

Nassau County aims to get young students interested in teaching 01:59

BALDWIN, N.Y. -- The nation's teacher shortage is spawning some creative solutions.

One school district in Nassau County is getting students, as young as eighth grade, interested in teaching careers.

As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported, it's a new form of grow your own.

They are teaching the next generation of teachers in high school. Future educators are getting a head start.

"I know that this is where I'm going to be happy and this is where I am going to make my difference in the world," 11th grader Samantha Cruz said.

Cruz enrolled in the Baldwin School District's Education Academy, a unique program that offers electives starting in eighth grade, stimulating interest in teaching and helping achieve it.

READ MORE : Cardona calls on states to use COVID-19 relief funds to address teacher shortages

The 120 young people enrolled student-teach in the district and take courses, in partnership with Molloy University, where the future educators can enter as sophomores.

"These teacher academies serve to grow your own, have this kind of building-from-within the community. So, it really feels like a calling for them," said Dr. Linda Kraemer, professor of education at Molloy University.

It's considered an innovative approach to a crisis.

"Nationwide, we are seeing a critical shortage of teachers. There are school systems in rural communities that started the school year with empty classrooms," said Dr. Shari Camhi, superintendent of the Baldwin School District.

READ MORE : Newark Board of Education hiring retired teachers to address educator shortage

In New York, demand is outpacing the supply, as 180,000 new teachers are needed in the next decade amid a flood of retirements.

The shortage has been driven by low salaries and morale.

Camhi said by starting them young, "I think we fix two things at once. We not only increase the pool of very talented teachers, but we also increase the diversity of the teaching profession, and I can't think of two more important things we need to do."

Students say they're not deterred by low morale. In fact, it's just the opposite. They're learning how essential great teachers are.

"They are part of preparing our next generation to vote, to know about our government, know how our government works, be engaged in politics, which are all important things in our society right now," 11th grader Brendan Kaminski said.

District officials said they are eager to welcome back Molloy graduates as new teachers.

Camhi, who is also president of AASA, the national school superintendents association, said teacher shortages are not as severe on Long Island as elsewhere in the nation, due to higher salaries. However, there are local shortages in many fields and instances of poaching of teachers from one district by another.

Comments / 2

Related
Gothamist

Some NYC schools still teaching literacy curriculum chancellor said must go

Schools Chancellor David Banks said in March that a Teachers College reading curriculum wasn't producing "the results that we need." But it's still in use. Schools Chancellor David Banks had said a curriculum by Columbia University’s Teachers College should be replaced due to concerns about how it teaches kids to read. But parents report that it’s still in use. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ctexaminer.com

Greenwich Parents Sound Off to Board of Education Following Project Veritas Exposé

GREENWICH – Parents took to the podium to discuss claims of employment discrimination and the appropriateness of school curriculums on Thursday night at the first public meeting of the Board of Education since the release of a hidden-camera exposé of Cos Cob Asst. Principal Jeremy Boland. In the heavily-edited video, Boland claimed to discriminate against conservatives, Catholics, and older hires.
GREENWICH, CT
CBS New York

Struggle to find baby formula continues in Tri-State Area

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. -- Months after the peak of the baby formula shortage, many parents of young kids are still struggling to find food for their babies.CBS2's Nick Caloway caught up with Danae Previl-Sobers as she was food shopping in Bloomfield, New Jersey. She says she is excited to be expecting her second child next spring, but there are fears, too."It's terrifying, yeah," she said.The ongoing baby formula shortage leaves her with no shortage of nerves."Everywhere you go, you go to Walmart, you go to CVS, you go to ShopRite, you go everywhere. Corner stores are out. It's like I have...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
CBS New York

Graduation held for over 150 first responders in NYC

NEW YORK -- Monday was Graduation Day for a new class of first responders in New York.Acting fire commissioner Laura Kavanagh presided at the graduation ceremony for 153 emergency medical technicians and six paramedics.The EMTs have completed 13 weeks at the EMS academy, training in everything from CPR and medical trauma assessment to emergency childbirth.The new EMTs and paramedics will be assigned to units throughout New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nassau County, NY
Nassau County, NY
Education
Nassau County, NY
Government
City
Baldwin, NY
Baldwin, NY
Education
CBS New York

Bronx high school president running 101 miles to raise money

NEW YORK -- A Bronx high school president is going the extra mile to raise money for the school's athletic program. Cardinal Spellman High School President Dan O'Keefe is making his way around the school's track in Edenwald one step at a time. O'Keefe, 57, started his journey at 4 a.m. Friday and pledged to run 101 miles, CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported. "There's several different reasons, but primarily build school spirit, give the kids a concrete example of when people say something's impossible don't ever listen to them, and you can go out there and do anything if you put your mind to...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Doctors on Long Island train for potential mass casualty events

OLD BETHPAGE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Future doctors at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine in Nassau County practiced their responses to mass casualty events on Friday. Nearly 100 first-year students went through simulated disaster scenarios, from terror attacks to train derailments, at the Nassau County Fire Service Academy in Old Bethpage. PIX11 photojournalist […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School District#Linus K12#School Systems#High School#Board Of Education#Baldwin School District#Molloy University
Herald Community Newspapers

New Secondary School in West Hempstead

Students in the West Hempstead School District returned to classes on Sept. 1 to a major change, as the district combined the middle and high school students into what is now called the West Hempstead Secondary School. While West Hempstead Middle School, housing seventh and eighth-graders, and West Hempstead High,...
WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY
CBS New York

Lower East Side clinic offers help to migrants

NEW YORK -- A clinic was held Saturday to offer assistance to migrants who recently arrived in New York City.Aid for Life International gathered donations of clothes and shoes for men, women, children and babies and handed them out at St. Teresa Church on the Lower East Side.RELATED STORY: NYC opening 2 emergency centers for arriving migrantsThey also provided information about life-saving services, including health care, legal counsel, housing and more.Some migrants made the journey to get here on top of trains or while pregnant.RELATED STORY: New York City considering using cruise ships as temporary housing for migrants"They go through a tremendous amount of trauma that we cannot even imagine, so we look at them in a comprehensive way to make sure they have their basic needs," said Jesus Aguais, president of Aid for Life International.Aid for Life says over the past six weeks, they've helped 1,200 people and estimate another 400-500 people would receive help Saturday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams joins relief team in Puerto Rico

ELIZABETH, N.J. -- Mayor Eric Adams is standing ready with the people of Puerto Rico. He is trying to help them build back after Hurricane Fiona wreaked havoc last week on the island.But as CBS2's John Dias reported, thousands in New Jersey turned a party into a purpose to also help.READ MORE: New York, New Jersey state police head to Puerto Rico to assist with Fiona recoveryPuerto Rican pride took over Elizabeth on Sunday.Thousands came out to participate in, and watch the city's annual parade, which marched enthusiastically down Elizabeth Avenue for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic.And while...
ELIZABETH, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
CBS New York

Temporary housing for migrants set up at Orchard Beach

NEW YORK -- Temporary housing to help ease the migrant crisis is being set up at Orchard Beach in the Bronx.The Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center is for adult migrants who are bused to New York City from other parts of the country.Migrants will stay there for 24-96 hours before heading to other housing.Families with children are being placed in other locations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wbgo.org

NYCHA Residents Get Apology And Money Following False Arsenic Reading

New York City public housing residents at one complex in the East Village are getting an apology and money following a false reading of arsenic in their water. At a hearing Friday, NYCHA CEO Lisa Bova Hiatt admitted the agency needs to do better with communicating with residents and with choosing vendors. She apologized for a vendor lab error that led to a false reading of arsenic at the Jacob Riis Houses a few weeks ago.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HuntingtonNow

Whitman Grad Finds Her Role as Scenic Artist

Before finding a job posting, Lindsy Tortorice didn’t know that a career as a scenic artist was even possible. A crucial part of many good plays is the sets the actors are acting upon. Scenic artists are people who take the designs from the set designers and make them come alive and give the audience the feeling of “physically being in the scene.”
NORTHPORT, NY
thedelphianau.com

Digging into the History of Garden City

Like any other bustling town on Long Island, Garden City has centuries of history that deserve to be recognized. Long before there was Garden City, the entire area in the village where Adelphi is currently located was just grass. The Hempstead Plains, the largest prairie east of the Mississippi, stretched from Western Nassau all the way to Suffolk in central Long Island and included what is now New Hyde Park, Mineola, Garden City, Hempstead and Uniondale.
GARDEN CITY, NY
Gothamist

NYC’s economy is growing. So why is Mayor Eric Adams bracing for a fiscal crisis?

Eric Adams, Mayor of New York City speaks on stage during The 2022 Concordia Annual Summit - Day 1 at Sheraton New York on September 19. Adams is bracing for a "financial typhoon" whose impact is impossible to predict. An array of uncertainties threaten to slow or thwart the ongoing recovery and drive up the city’s budget shortfalls in the coming years. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

City Council taking steps to improve diversity, equity and inclusion in the FDNY

NEW YORK - City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams announced a package of bills that would improve diversity, equity and inclusion in the FDNY. The bills would hold the department accountable. "The lack of diversity within the department isn't new, but it is persistent. And this council remains committed to efforts that ensure progress in a diverse FDNY," Adams said. The legislation would require the FDNY to develop a plan to diversify firehouses, and also increase transparency with public reports. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Globe

22-year-old daughter of Rahway mayor dies

The 22-year-old daughter of Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe and his wife, school board member Laura Giacobbe, has died. Annabella Marie Giacobbe passed away on Saturday following a recent medical procedure. “The Giacobbe family is in tremendous grief as they mourn the death of their oldest child and asks that the...
RAHWAY, NJ
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
126K+
Followers
25K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy