Billboard Latin Music Awards: Most Nominated Artists Each Year

With a staggering 23 nods across 13 categories, Bad Bunny is the top finalist at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards . Karol G also makes history with 15 entries in 11 categories, a record number of nods for a female artist. (The old record was held jointly by Jenni Rivera, who had 12 nods in 2014, and Shakira, who had 12 in 2018.)

Ahead of this year’s awards ceremony and in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month — which will take place Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Watsco Center in Miami and will broadcast live on Telemundo beginning at 7 p.m. ET — we’re going down memory lane remembering all the Latin artists who were the most recognized musicians each year. While the Billboard Latin Music Awards first took place in 1994, our official data from Telemundo, who’s been televising the ceremony since 1999, doesn’t go back as far.

So we’re starting in 1999 when merengue star Elvis Crespo became the top finalist that year with seven nods, including in categories such as Hot Latin Track Artist of the Year and Album Tropical/Salsa Album of the Year. He took home four out of the seven awards he was up for, making him the biggest winner of the night.

Below, we break down the top Billboard Latin Music Awards male and female finalists over the years (from 1999 to 2022):

1999

Male: Elvis Crespo was the top finalist with seven nods.

Female: A tie between Gloria Estefan and Olga Tañón, who each were two-time finalists.

2000

Male: Marco Antonio Solís with six entries.

Female: Jennifer Lopez and Olga Tañón with three each.

Joan Sebastian and Marco Antonio Solis accept awards onstage at the 2005 Billboard Latin Music Awards at the Miami Arena April 28, 2005 in Miami.

2001

Male: A tie between Marc Anthony and boy-band Son by Four with seven nods each.

Female: Gloria Estefan, Christina Aguilera and Shakira all scored three nods each.

2002

Male: Lupillo Rivera was the top finalist with six nods.

Female: A tie between Jaci Velasquez and J.Lo with three each.

2003

Male: Juanes was the top finalist with six entries.

Female: Pilar Montenegro was the leader as a seven-time finalist.

2004

Male: A tie between Juanes and Ricky Martin with five each.

Female: Celia Cruz was a top finalist with seven nods.

2005

Male: Marco Antonio Solís was the top finalist with eight nods.

Female: Paulina Rubio led with five entries.

2006

Male: Daddy Yankee was the top finalist with 10 nods.

Female: Shakira score eight nods.

2007

Male: Rakim Y Ken-Y led with seven nods.

Female: India led with five nods.

2008

Male: Vicente Fernández led with five nods.

Female: Fanny Lu led with six entries.

2009

Male: Flex dominated with 13 nods.

Female: Jenni Rivera led with seven.

2010

Male: Tito El Bambino led with 18 nods.

Female: Shakira was the top female finalist with five entries.

2011

Male: Camila led with 10 nods.

Female: Shakira also scored 10 entries.

2012

Male: Don Omar was a 16-time finalist.

Female: Shakira led with 10 nods.

2013

Male: A tie between Don Omar and Prince Royce with 10 each.

Female: Jenni Rivera led with 11 nods.

2014

Male: Romeo Santos was a 17-time finalist.

Female: Jenni Rivera led with 12 nods.

Jenny Rivera receives an award at the 2009 Billboard Latin Music Awards at Bank United Center on April 23, 2009 in Miami.

2015

Male: Enrique Iglesias led with 19 nods.

Female: Jenni Rivera with four.

2016

Male: A tie between Enrique Iglesias and Nicky Jam with 11 each.

Female: Shakira led with four nods.

2017

Male: Nicky Jam led with nine nods.

Female: Shakira also with nine entries.

2018

Male: J Balvin led the pack with 12.

Female: So did Shakira, who also scored 12 nods.

2019

Male: Ozuna led with 23 nods.

Female: Cardi B led with four nods.

2020

Male: Bad Bunny scored 14 entries.

Female: A tie between Becky G and Karol G, each with three nods.

2021

Male: Bad Bunny was the top finalist with 22 nods.

Female: Karol G was an eight-time finalist.

Karol G on stage at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL on September 23, 2021.

2022

Male: Bad Bunny is the top finalist with 23 nods.

Female: Karol G is the leader with 15 entries.