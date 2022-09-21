ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard Latin Music Awards: Most Nominated Artists Each Year

By Griselda Flores
Billboard
Billboard
 5 days ago

With a staggering 23 nods across 13 categories, Bad Bunny is the top finalist at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards . Karol G also makes history with 15 entries in 11 categories, a record number of nods for a female artist. (The old record was held jointly by Jenni Rivera, who had 12 nods in 2014, and Shakira, who had 12 in 2018.)

Ahead of this year’s awards ceremony and in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month — which will take place Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Watsco Center in Miami and will broadcast live on Telemundo beginning at 7 p.m. ET — we’re going down memory lane remembering all the Latin artists who were the most recognized musicians each year. While the Billboard Latin Music Awards first took place in 1994, our official data from Telemundo, who’s been televising the ceremony since 1999, doesn’t go back as far.

So we’re starting in 1999 when merengue star Elvis Crespo became the top finalist that year with seven nods, including in categories such as Hot Latin Track Artist of the Year and Album Tropical/Salsa Album of the Year. He took home four out of the seven awards he was up for, making him the biggest winner of the night.

Below, we break down the top Billboard Latin Music Awards male and female finalists over the years (from 1999 to 2022):

1999

Male: Elvis Crespo was the top finalist with seven nods.

Female: A tie between Gloria Estefan and Olga Tañón, who each were two-time finalists.

2000

Male: Marco Antonio Solís with six entries.

Female: Jennifer Lopez and Olga Tañón with three each.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sBKix_0i519hWi00
Joan Sebastian and Marco Antonio Solis accept awards onstage at the 2005 Billboard Latin Music Awards at the Miami Arena April 28, 2005 in Miami.

2001

Male: A tie between Marc Anthony and boy-band Son by Four with seven nods each.

Female: Gloria Estefan, Christina Aguilera and Shakira all scored three nods each.

2002

Male: Lupillo Rivera was the top finalist with six nods.

Female: A tie between Jaci Velasquez and J.Lo with three each.

2003

Male: Juanes was the top finalist with six entries.

Female: Pilar Montenegro was the leader as a seven-time finalist.

2004

Male: A tie between Juanes and Ricky Martin with five each.

Female: Celia Cruz was a top finalist with seven nods.

2005

Male: Marco Antonio Solís was the top finalist with eight nods.

Female: Paulina Rubio led with five entries.

2006

Male: Daddy Yankee was the top finalist with 10 nods.

Female: Shakira score eight nods.

2007

Male: Rakim Y Ken-Y led with seven nods.

Female: India led with five nods.

2008

Male: Vicente Fernández led with five nods.

Female: Fanny Lu led with six entries.

2009

Male: Flex dominated with 13 nods.

Female: Jenni Rivera led with seven.

2010

Male: Tito El Bambino led with 18 nods.

Female: Shakira was the top female finalist with five entries.

2011

Male: Camila led with 10 nods.

Female: Shakira also scored 10 entries.

2012

Male: Don Omar was a 16-time finalist.

Female: Shakira led with 10 nods.

2013

Male: A tie between Don Omar and Prince Royce with 10 each.

Female: Jenni Rivera led with 11 nods.

2014

Male: Romeo Santos was a 17-time finalist.

Female: Jenni Rivera led with 12 nods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ycfU_0i519hWi00
Jenny Rivera receives an award at the 2009 Billboard Latin Music Awards at Bank United Center on April 23, 2009 in Miami.

2015

Male: Enrique Iglesias led with 19 nods.

Female: Jenni Rivera with four.

2016

Male: A tie between Enrique Iglesias and Nicky Jam with 11 each.

Female: Shakira led with four nods.

2017

Male: Nicky Jam led with nine nods.

Female: Shakira also with nine entries.

2018

Male: J Balvin led the pack with 12.

Female: So did Shakira, who also scored 12 nods.

2019

Male: Ozuna led with 23 nods.

Female: Cardi B led with four nods.

2020

Male: Bad Bunny scored 14 entries.

Female: A tie between Becky G and Karol G, each with three nods.

2021

Male: Bad Bunny was the top finalist with 22 nods.

Female: Karol G was an eight-time finalist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YbkGi_0i519hWi00
Karol G on stage at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL on September 23, 2021.

2022

Male: Bad Bunny is the top finalist with 23 nods.

Female: Karol G is the leader with 15 entries.

Billboard

4 Takeaways From Subelo Neo’s Workshop at Billboard Latin Music Week 2022

Súbelo Neo formed part of the producing masterclass presented by Rimas Publishing at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Week on Monday (Sept. 26).  The production duo made up of Jose Carlos Cruz (aka Phantom) and Freddy Montalvo Alicea led attendees through a workshop on music production, the music life, and best practices for those looking to set records in the music industry. The workshop was moderated by Billboard Latin’s social media manager Ingrid Fajardo. The duo produced or co-produced 11 tracks from Bad Bunny’s chart-topping YHLQMDLG, including the sensational “Yo Perreo Sola.” They are also the masterminds behind the Bad Bunny and...
MUSIC
Billboard

How Latin Touring Soared, According to Wisin y Yandel, Rebeca Leon & Marc Ventosa: Billboard Latin Music Week

The much-documented growth of Latin music in the past 24 months has occurred not only in streaming numbers and overall consumption, but also in the touring space. Record ticket sales have been notched not just by the likes of Bad Bunny, but also nostalgia acts like Mexican group Los Bukis, who scored the biggest Latin tour of 2021, earning $49.6 million, according to Billboard Boxscore. “Talk about unexpected successes,” said Hans Schafer, SVP of global touring for Live Nation, noting that Los Bukis sold out stadiums throughout the U.S., and in many cities, like Chicago, became the first Latin acts ever to...
MUSIC
Billboard

Carin Leon, Boza & More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

This week, our First Stream Latin roundup — which is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors — was led by regional Mexican anthems from Kany García and Christian Nodal, Carin Leon and Pepe Aguilar and Río Roma, and a striking ballad by Natalia Lafourcade. But what was your favorite new release of the week? García and Nodal teamed up for the first time for the the heartfelt and potent “La Siguiente” (The Next One), produced by Richi Lopez. In an urban-infused ranchera, the Puerto Rican artist opens up with mature lyrics about evolving...
MUSIC
Billboard

5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (Sept. 24)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week. Manuel Turizo & Coldplay Early in the week, Coldplay invited Manuel Turizo as his surprise guest during his concert in Bogota, Colombia. Ahead of introducing the Colombian artist, he mentioned they were going to sing “the best song at the moment in the world,” referring to Turizo’s “La Bachata.” Turizo, wrapped with the Colombian flag on his shoulders, then joined Chris Martin on stage to sing an acoustic version of his No....
MUSIC
Billboard

Karol G Brings Out Nicky Jam for Surprise Performance During Miami Concert

Karol G is more empowered, more confident, and more prosperous than ever, and that same energy oozed at her Strip Love Tour stop at the FTX Arena in Miami on Thursday night (Sept. 22), where she gave fans two very big surprises.  Related Billboard Latin Music Awards: Most Nominated Artists Each Year 09/23/2022 Following a very pumped opening set by Colombian DJ Agudelo 888, Karol G descended from the top in a heart-shaped platform performing her latest single “Gatúbela.” “I’m already in Miami, mor,” she told the crowd at around 9:30 p.m.  Wearing a black leather bodysuit and knee-high boots, Karol delivered rocking new versions...
MIAMI, FL
Billboard

Fans Choose Sam Smith’s ‘Unholy’ Featuring Kim Petras as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ new collaboration “Unholy” has topped this week’s new music poll. Related Sam Smith & Kim Petras Are Done Keeping It On the Down-Low With 'Unholy': Stream It Now 09/25/2022 Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Sept. 23) on Billboard, choosing the devilish team-up as their favorite new music release of the past week. “Unholy,” which will be featured on Smith’s upcoming album, beat out new music by Lil Nas X (“Star Walkin'”), GloRilla featuring Cardi B (“Tomorrow 2”), Joshua Bassett (Sad Songs in a Hotel Room), Kelsea Ballerini (Subject to Change), and others. “Unholy” is the latest single off...
MUSIC
Billboard

BLACKPINK’s ‘Born Pink’ Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Albums Chart

BLACKPINK lands its first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated Oct. 1) as its second full-length studio album, Born Pink, starts atop the list with 102,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Sept. 22, according to Luminate. The eight-song set is the first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 by an all-female group since 2008. Related BLACKPINK's Second Album 'Born Pink' Has Arrived: Stream It Now 09/25/2022 Born Pink is the second top 10 for the South Korean quartet, which previously debuted and peaked at No. 2 in October 2020 with its full-length debut, The Album....
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard Latin Music Awards: All Best New Artists Winners & Where Are They Now

The 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards, where Bad Bunny is a 23-time finalist, are less than a week away, taking place Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Watsco Canter in Miami and broadcasting live on Telemundo beginning at 7 p.m. ET. This year, five up-and-coming Latin acts (who all happen to be regional Mexican artists) are finalists in one of the most exciting categories — artist of the year, new. Up for the award are newcomers Ivan Cornejo, Los Gemelos de Sinaloa, Los Lara, Luis R. Conriquez and sibling trio Yahritza y Su Esencia. In honor of the coveted awards ceremony, which...
MUSIC
Billboard

Taylor Swift Announces Next ‘Midnights’ Song Title & It’s Spicy

The Midnights song title lottery game continues, and this one is spicy. Taylor Swift unveiled the next installment of her “Midnights Mayhem With Me” series on TikTok on Thursday night (Sept. 22) at midnight, of course. Like the first episode just two days before, the Grammy-winning superstar was once again seated next to a gold lottery-ball cage with ping-pong balls labeled 1 to 13, representing each track on her upcoming album, due out Oct. 21. This time, Swift was joined by her O.G. cat Meredith (who even lets out a perfectly timed meow) to announce the title of Track 8. She’s still in...
MUSIC
Billboard

10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through The Week: Khalid, 5 Seconds of Summer, Shania Twain & More

Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered. These 10 tracks from artists including Khalid, 5 Seconds of Summer, Shania Twain and JP Saxe will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists — or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10. Khalid, “Satellite” Khalid has released a slew of singles in the three-plus years since his sophomore album Free Spirit, and his latest, “Satellite,” may...
MUSIC
Billboard

Adele & Beyonce Seem Headed for a Grammy Rematch: Here Are Other Artists Who Faced Off for Album of the Year Multiple Times

With just a week left in the eligibility year for the 65th annual Grammy Awards, it seems likely that Adele and Beyoncé are headed for a rematch. At the 2016 awards, Adele’s 25 beat Bey’s Lemonade for album of the year. This year, both artists are top contenders in that category again – Adele for 30 and Bey for Renaissance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

GloRilla and Cardi B Go Running Wild in the Streets in ‘Tomorrow 2’ Video

From props to hard lyrical drops in just a couple of months. Just a few calendar pages after Cardi B heaped praise on GloRilla‘s break-out summer anthem single “F.N.F.,” as promised, the dynamic duo dropped their anticipated collaborative single “Tomorrow 2” on Friday (Sept. 23). “P-poppin’ s–t, you would think I went to school for chiropractin’/ Lookin’ good as hell today, just sent my n—a five attachments/ Why did you confront me ’bout a n—a? Man, you b—es backwards/ They come at me ’bout n—s who I don’t even find attractive/ I don’t know that n—a, I just seen’t him...
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

5 Times Michael Bublé Reached ‘Higher’ as He Brought His ‘Higher’ Tour to L.A.

Michael Bublé engaged in a little market research on Friday (Sept. 23) as he brought his “Higher” tour to Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. He asked how many people were seeing him in concert for the first time. Related Michael Buble & Luisana Lopilato Welcome Baby No. 4: 'Thank God for This Infinite Blessing' 09/24/2022 When a large percentage of the audience signaled that they were, in fact, first-timers, Bublé joked about what their preconceptions of him must be — the Christmas guy who would sing a set of ballads and polite toe-tappers like “Haven’t Met You Yet.” His show shattered those preconceptions. It’s a big,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Lewis Capaldi Gives a Stunning Rendition of a Britney Spears Fan-Favorite Track: Watch

Lewis Capaldi is lending his vocal prowess to a Britney Spears classic. Taking to BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge on Monday (Sept. 26), the “Forget Me” singer was joined by a backing band featuring a pianist, cellist and several violinists to perform “Everytime,” a classic and fan favorite from Spears’ 2003 album, In the Zone. Capaldi — a master balladeer known for his won heart-wrenching tracks such as “Someone You Loved, “Hold Me While You Wait” and more — gave the Spears’ track a spin and employed full use of his signature belt and gravelly tone to provide the song...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Bruno Mars Is Taking Over Las Vegas for New Year’s Eve: How to Get Tickets

Bruno Mars is already booked for New Year’s Eve! The Grammy winner is slated to perform two shows in Las Vegas on Dec. 30 and 31. The New Year’s Eve performances will take place at Dolby Live at Park MGM Grand. Tickets went on sale Friday (Sept. 23) and are currently priced at $575 and up on Ticketmaster. The 36-year-old singer is no stranger to Sin City, but he’s usually not onstage alone. Mars and Anderson .Paak wrapped up their Silk Sonic residency at the Park MGM last month. The New Year’s Eve shows will be the first time that Mars has hit...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Billboard

What Song Should Rihanna Perform at 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show? Vote!

The NFL confirmed Sunday (Sept. 25) that Rihanna will finally take the stage for the Halftime Show of Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, 2023.  The announcement immediately got fans talking: Which guest stars will join her during the show? Does this mean that her long-awaited ninth studio album is coming? And, most importantly, what will she perform? We at Billboard compiled our dream setlist for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and now we want to hear what you think. Should RiRi deliver some throwback favorites, top tier collaborations or let her vocals shine through on a ballad? Or maybe an unreleased track is what you’ve been hoping for? What’s the song you most want to hear Rihanna play during Super Bowl halftime? Let us know by voting below! More from BillboardNicki Minaj Calls Out YouTube for Putting Age Restriction on 'Likkle Miss Remix' VideoMorgan Evans Asks 'How Long Has It Been Over for You?' in Heartbreaking New Song After Kelsea Ballerini BreakupHow Latin Touring Soared, According to Wisin y Yandel, Rebeca Leon & Marc Ventosa: Billboard Latin Music Week
NFL
Billboard

Ed Sheeran Announces Pokémon-Themed Single ‘Celestial’… And Unveils a Squirtle Tattoo

Ed Sheeran has announced the release of his new Pokémon-themed single “Celestial” next week, admitting he’s a longtime fan of the franchise. The song will be accompanied by a music video illustrated by the video game’s animators when it’s released on Sept. 29. “I met the people from Pokémon when I was traveling in Japan, and we joked about me writing a song for them,” Sheeran wrote in an Instagram Reel. “But now here we are. ‘Celestial’ comes out next Thursday, and the video is insanely amazing, animated by the incredible people at Pokémon.” Sheeran also debuted a new tattoo Thursday on...
MUSIC
Billboard

Meg Mac, K-pop Cleans Up on Australia’s Albums Chart

For Meg Mac, it really was only a matter of time before she was crowned on Australia’s charts. The Sydney-raised singer and songwriter bows at No. 1 with Matter of Time, her third album and first leader. That’s one better than the No. 2 best for her 2017 debut full length album Low Blow, which peaked at No. 2. Mac enjoyed a breakthrough with her platinum-certified debut EP from 2014 MegMac, which earned ARIA Award nominations for best female artist and breakthrough artist of the year. Matter of Time had a turbulent path to the top. Mac’s third album was in...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Lil Baby Samples Tears for Fears on New FIFA World Cup Song ‘The World Is Yours to Take’

Lil Baby has teamed up with beer company Budweiser to release “The World is Yours To Take,” a track released on Friday (Sept. 23) that will be featured on the first-ever official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 soundtrack. The hyped-up anthem samples the chorus from the 1985 hit song “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears For Fears. In a press release shared by Lil Baby’s team, the “Drip Too Hard” rapper revealed that the song is “special” for him.  “It’s about the journey we’ve all been on over the last few years and celebrating what’s next,” said Lil Baby in...
FIFA
Billboard

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s ‘I’m Good (Blue)’ Climbs to U.K. Chart Summit

Some five years after its demo first dropped, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” (via Parlophone) is the U.K.’s No. 1 single. The bouncing electronic music tune, which samples Eiffel 65’s 1999 hit “Blue (Da Ba Dee),” accumulates 5.4 million streams during the latest chart week, the OCC reports, to lift 2-1 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart. “I’m Good (Blue)” knocks Lewis Capaldi’s “Forget Me” (Vertigo) from top spot, for Guetta’s seventh U.K. leader and first since “Lovers On The Sun” featuring Sam Martin ruled some eight years ago. Guetta has racked up the hits across his...
MUSIC
Billboard

