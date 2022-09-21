ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman missing from downtown Charleston found safe, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (4:30pm): Carma has been found and is safe, police say. Charleston Police are asking for help from the public in finding a woman reported missing on Monday. According to CPD, the family of 51-year-old Carma Wilson last saw her on Saturday, Sept. 24. She...
CPD investigating two separate shootings Saturday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are investigating two shooting incidents on Saturday night. A shooting at The Palmilla Apartments occurred just before 7 p.m. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police said the victim and suspect knew one another, and officers got information about the suspect possibly being in the area.
4 adults, 2 dogs displaced after house fire on Taber Circle: CFD

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Fire Department officials say four adults and two dogs were displaced from their home on Taber Circle Sunday. Two pet birds did not survive. The residential structure fire was called in around 12:30 p.m. Upon arrival, crews said there was visible smoke venting...
Dr. Annie Andrew, Lisa Ellis host free 'Conversation on Children' in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A pair of Democratic candidates are hosting a free event on Saturday in downtown Charleston to discuss issues impacting children. The discussion will be held at 4:30 p.m. at Unitarian Church, located at 4 Archdale Street, and will feature Dr. Annie Andrews -- candidate for the First Congressional District -- and Lisa Ellis -- candidate for South Carolina Superintendent of Education.
Video captures SpaceX launch traveling over Charleston Saturday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — SpaceX's Saturday launch of its latest Starlink Mission can be seen traveling over the the Charleston area in video submitted to the ABC News 4 newsroom. The launch started from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 7:32 p.m. SpaceX launched 52 Starlink satellites...
