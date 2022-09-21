Read full article on original website
Woman missing from downtown Charleston found safe, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (4:30pm): Carma has been found and is safe, police say. Charleston Police are asking for help from the public in finding a woman reported missing on Monday. According to CPD, the family of 51-year-old Carma Wilson last saw her on Saturday, Sept. 24. She...
North Main Street in Summerville back open after reported gas leak
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (2:55pm): North Main Street is back open to the public. Summerville Officers have responded to a gas leak at 605 North Main Street. Several fire trucks are on the scene as of noon and officers are helping with traffic control. Part of North Main...
Skeletal remains found in Georgetown; investigators processing the scene, coroner notified
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Skeletal remains have been found in a dense thick area of Ridge Street in the City of Georgetown on Sunday Morning, according to Georgetown Police Deputy Chief Nelson Brown. The Georgetown Police Department and Community United Effort also known as CUE is in day two...
Coroner identifies body found floating in Lake Moultrie Sunday; SCDNR investigating
LAKE MOULTRIE, S.C. (WCIV) — S.C. Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement officials are investigating after a body was found floating in Lake Moultrie over the weekend. SCDNR officials say a local angler discovered the body floating nearby a boat around 5:17 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25. On Monday,...
North Charleston Police searching for missing boy, 16, last seen on Mazyck Road
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police are asking for help in finding a missing teen who was last seen on Sunday. Savion Holmes, 16, left his home in the 7300 block of Mazyck Road on Sunday wearing a black Polo jacket, black and white Nike shoes, black or gray gym shorts, and a dark-green Champion hoodie, according to NCPD.
1 killed, several injured in shooting on Manning Highway in Williamsburg County
Williamsburg, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities are asking for the public's help in regard to a fatal shooting that happened earlier this month on Manning Highway. On September 17, Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Manning Highway near Mary Road. Upon arrival, deputies...
More than 20 people arrested, 305 dogs rescued in largest SC dogfighting operation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — More than 20 people have been arrested after 305 dogs were rescued in what officials believe to be the largest dogfighting operation in South Carolina history. On Saturday, officers with the operation interrupted a scheduled dogfighting match in Richland County. The following morning, the officers...
Coroner identifies 34-year-old killed in shooting at Summerville barbershop
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Coroner's office has identified the 34-year-old killed in a shooting at a Summerville barbershop over the weekend. Doug Kennerly, 34, of Summerville was shot at the Creative Cuttin’ Styles barber and beauty salon on Cedar Street at around 7:20 p.m. on Sept. 24.
CPD investigating two separate shootings Saturday night
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are investigating two shooting incidents on Saturday night. A shooting at The Palmilla Apartments occurred just before 7 p.m. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police said the victim and suspect knew one another, and officers got information about the suspect possibly being in the area.
4 adults, 2 dogs displaced after house fire on Taber Circle: CFD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Fire Department officials say four adults and two dogs were displaced from their home on Taber Circle Sunday. Two pet birds did not survive. The residential structure fire was called in around 12:30 p.m. Upon arrival, crews said there was visible smoke venting...
North Charleston announces passing of Special Assistant to the Mayor Ray Anderson
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Mayor Keith Summey announced today that Raymond Anderson, Special Assistant to the mayor unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, while hiking in the mountains of North Carolina. Anderson had served as a special assistant to the major since 1966. Prior to that he had served...
Charleston mayor's Lending Libraries initiative to contribute to CCSD schools
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg's Lending Libraries initiative is providing 20 children's books to all 49 Pre-K classrooms in the city of Charleston. "The best solution is to have a good healthy start, a good literacy effort from the very beginning so you learn to read...
15-year-old hit by school bus recalls instinct to save fellow classmate taking over
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For 15-year-old Armando Gutierrez, waiting at the bus stop should have been just another day. Instead, last Tuesday morning he ended up risking his life. A bus with eight elementary students on board was heading towards his stop in front of the Neighbor Store...
Loved ones lost to homicide honored on Sunday's Day of Remembrance
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Survivors of Homicide Support Group held its 16th annual Day of Remembrance at the Charleston County Sheriff's Office this past Sunday. The event was part of National Day of Remembrance, a day to honor those lost to homicide. The Survivors of Homicide Support...
Preparing for Hurricane Ian: What essential items should be in a hurricane pack?
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — Hurricane season is here, and the ABC News 4 Storm Tracker Team is Working 4 You to help keep your family safe. Later this week, Charleston is expected to feel the effects from Hurricane Ian which is projected to hit Florida on Thursday. While the...
Dr. Annie Andrew, Lisa Ellis host free 'Conversation on Children' in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A pair of Democratic candidates are hosting a free event on Saturday in downtown Charleston to discuss issues impacting children. The discussion will be held at 4:30 p.m. at Unitarian Church, located at 4 Archdale Street, and will feature Dr. Annie Andrews -- candidate for the First Congressional District -- and Lisa Ellis -- candidate for South Carolina Superintendent of Education.
Hurricane Ian likely to bring heavy rain, gusty winds and possible flooding to Charleston
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — Ian will be a major hurricane in the eastern gulf; However, it is expected to weaken significantly by the time it gets to the Lowcountry toward the end of the week. That still means a tropical storm impact is still likely to hit Charleston, which...
Video captures SpaceX launch traveling over Charleston Saturday night
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — SpaceX's Saturday launch of its latest Starlink Mission can be seen traveling over the the Charleston area in video submitted to the ABC News 4 newsroom. The launch started from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 7:32 p.m. SpaceX launched 52 Starlink satellites...
Leia's Story: Evening of Remembrance at McLeod Plantation on Sunday
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Parks Foundation will host an Evening of Remembrance: Leia's Story this Sunday at the McLeod Plantation Historic Site. Leia is a young girl who was purchased by the McLeods in 1856 and lived her whole life at the plantation. "Leia’s story...
Friday Night Rivals: Stratford v. Summerville game rescheduled for Wednesday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Due to the impending effects of Hurricane Ian in the Lowcountry this weekend, this week's Friday Night Rivals game has been rescheduled for Wednesday. Stratford High School was originally going to play Summerville High School on Friday, Sept. 30. It will now air at 7:30...
