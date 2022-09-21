ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skykomish, WA

Brush fire causes closure of EB US 2 just east of Monroe

MONROE, Wash. — A brush fire just east of Monroe caused the closure of eastbound US 2 on Monday morning. The Washington State Department of Transportation blocked traffic at Main Street around 6:22 a.m. and reopened just over an hour later.
MONROE, WA
2 brothers rescued after plane crashes in Skagit County

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — Two men, both in their seventies, were rescued safely Monday morning after their small plane crashed near Lake Cavanaugh in Skagit County. The pilot, a 78-year-old man and his 79-year-old brother took off from Concrete around 2 p.m. Sunday and were expected to arrive in Snohomish that afternoon, but the plane never arrived, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office. The plane was last seen by another pilot near Sedro Woolley.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
Weather: Record warmth hits western Washington to begin the week

Coming off the driest summer on record, many people are still waiting on the soaking rains of fall to arrive. On Monday, record warmth lands across western Washington. As such, wildfire danger will be running high across the western slopes of the Cascade Mountains on Monday afternoon. Warm sunshine and...
Shooting in Graham results in one dead

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — On Sunday at 6 p.m., Pierce County deputies responded to several neighbors' calls of shots fired at the 25600 block of 61st Ave Ct E in Graham. The shooting resulted in a homicide, and when deputies arrived, they spoke to a woman who said someone was trying to enter her home.
GRAHAM, WA
Seattle-Vancouver, BC Amtrak route returns following two-year hiatus

EVERETT, Wash. — After a two-year pause, Amtrak is restoring its train service from Seattle to Vancouver, British Columbia. Initially, the Cascades service will only be one roundtrip daily between Seattle and Vancouver, but Amtrak officials said they will increase that to twice daily when available staffing and equipment levels allow.
SEATTLE, WA
#Sunset#Wsdot
Coast Guard works to remove sunken ships from Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two ships that have been abandoned in the Columbia river for years are being removed and the U.S. Coast Guard is working with state agencies to clean up the fuel and oil that leaked from the vessels. The ships — a Navy tug called the Sakarissa...
PORTLAND, OR
Officers arrest suspect in Everett park assault

EVERETT, Wash. — A little after 9 am this morning officers responded to a 911 report that someone had been stabbed at Clark Park. When Officers arrived they discovered a woman who had been assaulted. She was then taken to the hospital in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.
EVERETT, WA
WB I-90 Homer Hadley Bridge to Seattle reopens

SEATTLE, Wash. — The wait is over for construction to stop on a busy stretch of I-90. It's a project that led to horrific gridlock on Friday, and on Sunday added long detours for Seahawks fans. The I-90 Homer Hadley Bridge reopened from Mercer Island to Seattle late Sunday...
SEATTLE, WA
Auburn residents react to recent triple shooting

AUBURN, Wash. — James Bradley was walking his dog in an Auburn neighborhood Friday night when he heard gunshots. Police say three people were shot. One died on the scene, the other two were sent to the hospital. “I’m a little rattled, and I’m OK," James Bradley said. "I...
AUBURN, WA
WWII soldier from Tennessee to be buried in Washington state

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee native who died during World War II will be buried this week in Washington state, the Army said. Tech. Sgt. Ross H. Thompson died Dec. 10, 1942, at age 50. He was reported captured with thousands of U.S. and Filipino service members when forces in Bataan surrendered to the Japanese. They were in the Bataan Death March and held captive at the Cabanatuan POW camp, where more than 2,500 POWs died during the war, the Army said.
WASHINGTON STATE
LISTEN: Could a Republican win the governorship in Oregon?

THIS EPISODE OF THE NORTHWEST POLITICAST: Republican nominee Christine Drazan has a legitimate shot at winning, thanks in large part due to a Democrat-turned-Independent who could act as a spoiler. Polls show the race is tightening and we'll get some analysis from an expert on Oregon politics. PLUS: Republicans are...
OREGON STATE
Artist of the Week: GirlSpit

GirlSpit is a Seattle-based artist who blends modern abstract and street art, focusing on dark art, politics and cartography. Seattle Refined: How long have you been creating? What mediums do you work with?. GirlSpit: I have been creating for as long as I can remember. I decided at age five...
SEATTLE, WA

