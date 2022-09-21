Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Brush fire causes closure of EB US 2 just east of Monroe
MONROE, Wash. — A brush fire just east of Monroe caused the closure of eastbound US 2 on Monday morning. The Washington State Department of Transportation blocked traffic at Main Street around 6:22 a.m. and reopened just over an hour later.
KOMO News
2 brothers rescued after plane crashes in Skagit County
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — Two men, both in their seventies, were rescued safely Monday morning after their small plane crashed near Lake Cavanaugh in Skagit County. The pilot, a 78-year-old man and his 79-year-old brother took off from Concrete around 2 p.m. Sunday and were expected to arrive in Snohomish that afternoon, but the plane never arrived, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office. The plane was last seen by another pilot near Sedro Woolley.
KOMO News
Weather: Record warmth hits western Washington to begin the week
Coming off the driest summer on record, many people are still waiting on the soaking rains of fall to arrive. On Monday, record warmth lands across western Washington. As such, wildfire danger will be running high across the western slopes of the Cascade Mountains on Monday afternoon. Warm sunshine and...
KOMO News
Car crashes into building in Seattle's Phinney neighborhood; 3 taken to hospital
SEATTLE — Three people are in the hospital after the car they were in crashed into a building early Monday. The crash occurred in the 5000 block of Phinney Avenue North, near Woodland Park Zoo, according to the Seattle Fire Department. Fire crews said all three people are stable...
KOMO News
PHOTOS: Best of viewer-submitted Puget Sound sunset, sunrise weekend shots
Viewers submitted ample photos of the sunsets and sunrises over the past few days. Here are the best of those submissions, via KOMO News' Chime In.
KOMO News
Shooting in Graham results in one dead
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — On Sunday at 6 p.m., Pierce County deputies responded to several neighbors' calls of shots fired at the 25600 block of 61st Ave Ct E in Graham. The shooting resulted in a homicide, and when deputies arrived, they spoke to a woman who said someone was trying to enter her home.
KOMO News
Gas prices rise in Seattle, Washington state, nationally for first time in 14 weeks
SEATTLE – After 14 consecutive weeks of drops, gas prices increased in Seattle and across the nation over the past week, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey. Seattle boasted an average cost of $4.90 per gallon as of Sunday, marking a rise of 11.9 cents since last week. That figure is 2.5 cents a gallon cheaper than a month ago.
KOMO News
Seattle-Vancouver, BC Amtrak route returns following two-year hiatus
EVERETT, Wash. — After a two-year pause, Amtrak is restoring its train service from Seattle to Vancouver, British Columbia. Initially, the Cascades service will only be one roundtrip daily between Seattle and Vancouver, but Amtrak officials said they will increase that to twice daily when available staffing and equipment levels allow.
KOMO News
Coast Guard works to remove sunken ships from Columbia River
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two ships that have been abandoned in the Columbia river for years are being removed and the U.S. Coast Guard is working with state agencies to clean up the fuel and oil that leaked from the vessels. The ships — a Navy tug called the Sakarissa...
KOMO News
Officers arrest suspect in Everett park assault
EVERETT, Wash. — A little after 9 am this morning officers responded to a 911 report that someone had been stabbed at Clark Park. When Officers arrived they discovered a woman who had been assaulted. She was then taken to the hospital in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.
KOMO News
WB I-90 Homer Hadley Bridge to Seattle reopens
SEATTLE, Wash. — The wait is over for construction to stop on a busy stretch of I-90. It's a project that led to horrific gridlock on Friday, and on Sunday added long detours for Seahawks fans. The I-90 Homer Hadley Bridge reopened from Mercer Island to Seattle late Sunday...
KOMO News
Auburn residents react to recent triple shooting
AUBURN, Wash. — James Bradley was walking his dog in an Auburn neighborhood Friday night when he heard gunshots. Police say three people were shot. One died on the scene, the other two were sent to the hospital. “I’m a little rattled, and I’m OK," James Bradley said. "I...
KOMO News
Math scores among Washington students remain down from pre-pandemic levels
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Students across the state are back in the classroom this fall and new data released from the Washington State Office of Public Instruction (OSPI) is giving insight into how students are progressing following the pandemic. This September, OSPI released data from the spring 2022 state...
KOMO News
WWII soldier from Tennessee to be buried in Washington state
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee native who died during World War II will be buried this week in Washington state, the Army said. Tech. Sgt. Ross H. Thompson died Dec. 10, 1942, at age 50. He was reported captured with thousands of U.S. and Filipino service members when forces in Bataan surrendered to the Japanese. They were in the Bataan Death March and held captive at the Cabanatuan POW camp, where more than 2,500 POWs died during the war, the Army said.
KOMO News
LISTEN: Could a Republican win the governorship in Oregon?
THIS EPISODE OF THE NORTHWEST POLITICAST: Republican nominee Christine Drazan has a legitimate shot at winning, thanks in large part due to a Democrat-turned-Independent who could act as a spoiler. Polls show the race is tightening and we'll get some analysis from an expert on Oregon politics. PLUS: Republicans are...
KOMO News
Artist of the Week: GirlSpit
GirlSpit is a Seattle-based artist who blends modern abstract and street art, focusing on dark art, politics and cartography. Seattle Refined: How long have you been creating? What mediums do you work with?. GirlSpit: I have been creating for as long as I can remember. I decided at age five...
