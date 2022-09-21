Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Noozhawk
Anthony Michael Munoz of Santa Barbara, 1986-2022
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Anthony "Tony" Michael Munoz on the morning of Sept. 16, 2022. Tony was born in Santa Barbara and raised in Goleta, “The Goodland,” where he participated in youth sports; Goleta Valley South Little League, YFL, Page Center Basketball, Boys Club Basketball, and martial arts.
Noozhawk
From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Sept. 23, 2022
Regarding Joshua Molina’s Sept. 21 article, “Santa Barbara Council OKs Outdoor Dining Changes, But Mayor Rowse Wanted More,” the accompanying photo says it all. You can’t even see the buildings. What you do see is a disgrace. Add to this the barriers on the cross-streets that...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara and Dos Pueblos Girls Lose; Santa Ynez Beats Atascadero
The Santa Barbara girls golf team faced a tough Righetti squad Thursday, losing 248 to 272 at the Santa Barbara Golf Club. Ella Arce posted the low score for the Dons, shooting a 45. Righetti’s Grace Minetti took medalist honors with a 44. “Senior captain Ella Arce has led...
Noozhawk
BizHawk: With ‘Heavy Hearts,’ Mesa Burger and Beans BBQ Announce Closures
The restaurant world is rough. Mesa Burger on Coast Village Road is among the latest restaurants to flip its last patty. "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we are announcing the permanent closure of our Montecito location, effective Sept. 15," the company said in a statement. "We will be forever grateful to all our wonderful guests and the entire Montecito community for their gracious support. We will miss you."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Noozhawk
Santa Maria Council OKs Street Name Change to Honor County Planning Commissioner Dan Blough
A street in a mixed-use development under construction in southwest Santa Maria will bear the name of the late Daniel "Dan" Blough. Blough, who died in February at age 68, worked as a contractor and land developer in Santa Maria and served on the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission representing the Fifth District.
Noozhawk
Nic Prentice Scores 6 Goals, but San Marcos Falls to Laguna Beach at Villa Park tourney
San Marcos drew a a tough draw on the first day of the Villa Park tournament, losing to Division 1 favorite Laguna Beach 17-8. The Royals kept it close in the first half, down by just one at halftime, 6-5. But five unanswered points helped Laguna Beach take a 12-6 lead on the way to the final score.
Noozhawk
Lompoc Public Library Partnering With Connected California To Offer Free Online Help
The Lompoc Public Library is part of a new free service, Connected California, helping community members find low-cost digital products and receive help navigating online from the comfort of home. The California State Library, supported by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of The American...
Noozhawk
Inspired by First-Set Comeback, Santa Barbara Volleyball Beats San Marcos to Sweep Series
While it didn’t win the first set, the Santa Barbara High girls volleyball team was feeling pretty good as it went back to the bench Thursday night in the Channel League first-place showdown against San Marcos. The Dons had good reasons to feel that way. They roared back from...
RELATED PEOPLE
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Works Overtime for Tough 7-6 Victory Over Rio Mesa
The defense of Santa Barbara High’s football team was the difference-maker in a heart-stopping 7-6 overtime victory over Rio Mesa on Friday night at Peabody Stadium. The Dons swarmed Rio Mesa running back J’lin Wingo on a two-point conversion attempt and survived the Channel League slugfest with a hard-earned victory that improved their records to 3-1 in league and 5-1 overall. Rio Mesa is 2-1 and 3-2.
Noozhawk
D.C. Collier: Cultivating a Grateful Heart
I awoke with a jolt. Something was wrong, very wrong. I was in the middle, squeezed between buddies on either side of me in the back seat of a hopped-up Chevy and we were spinning out of control. The crazy squealing of our tires indicated that we were only intermittently...
Noozhawk
San Marcos Golfer Jeffrey Forster Representing First Tee Central Coast at PGA Event in Pebble Beach
San Marcos High golf team member Jeffrey Forster has been selected to represent the First Tee Central Coast chapter at this week's PGA Tour Champions PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Forster will be joined by Cooper Groshart of San Luis Obispo at...
Noozhawk
Environmental Defense Center, City of Lompoc Settle Lawsuit Over Wastewater Discharge
The Environmental Defense Center and the City of Lompoc have reached a settlement in a lawsuit alleging that the wastewater treatment facility improperly released contaminated water into a pair of waterways. EDC attorneys filed the federal lawsuit against the city in early 2021, alleging violations of the federal Water Pollution...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Noozhawk
Carpinteria Boys Water Polo Drops Four-Setter to Malibu
The Carpinteria water polo team lost a four-set match to Malibu Thursday, but came away with lessons to build on. The set score were 25-22, 25-11, 21-25, 25-16. “We had quite the night with some good comebacks, improved blocking, strong serving and great defensive plays,” Warrior coach Greg Novak said.
Noozhawk
Noozhawk’s COVID-19 Update 9.21.2022
[Editor’s note: Noozhawk's weekly COVID-19 email newsletter is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays. You can sign up here. We are republishing the newsletters on the website so more readers have access to them.]. Welcome to Noozhawk’s Weekly COVID-19 Briefing. I’m Noozhawk staff writer Grace Kitayama with the latest...
Noozhawk
Dos Pueblos Stays in Channel League Hunt With Sweep; Cate Loses to La Reina; Laguna Blanca Sweeps
The Dos Pueblos girls came out of the gates strong to stay in the Channel League mix with a 25-9, 25-13, 25-23 sweep of Buena at home on Thursday. The Chargers are now 7-2 in league play and 16-5 overall. “I really loved the fight and consistent effort we displayed...
Noozhawk
Suspect in Knife Attack Arrested at Goleta Shopping Center
The search for a suspect in an assault led to the heavy presence of law enforcement officers at a Goleta shopping center on Friday before the man was taken into custody. Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies responded at about 9:15 a.m. to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon — a knife — near the Home Depot store at the Camino Real Marketplace, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Noozhawk
Suspect Arrested in Stabbing Death of 51-Year-Old Man in Santa Maria
A suspect has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a 51-year-old man in southeast Santa Maria early Wednesday, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. Shortly after midnight, officers and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the 700 block of East Betteravia Road regarding a stabbing victim who was bleeding and in distress, according to Sgt. Todd Logan.
Noozhawk
SBCC Roundup: Soccer Teams Post Shutouts Against Canyons
Forward Bart Muns did all the scoring for the SBCC men’s soccer team in a 3-0 win over College of the Canyons. It was the seventh multi-goal performance in Muns’ SBCC career. He has seven goals on the season. SBCC earned its second shutout of the season, with...
Noozhawk
New COVID-19 Bivalent Booster Dose Available Throughout County; Providers See High Demand
With the new bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines now authorized by state and federal agencies, the updated booster is available throughout Santa Barbara County with increased demand. The new booster dose is intended to provide more protection against the Omicron variant of COVID-19, with two components of mRNA — one from...
Noozhawk
SBCC Staging Pre-Game ‘Fan Rounds Up’ Before Saturday’s Clash With L.A. Southwest
The SBCC Athletics Department will be hosting a Fan Round Up this Saturday, Sept. 24 before the Vaqueros take on L.A. Southwest College in football at La Playa Stadium. One hour before the 1 p.m. kickoff, SBCC fans are invited to bring a chair to the team-spirit event at Lot 2C in front of the stadium. There will be a food truck and free parking for all in attendance.
Comments / 0