sweetk1342 sk
4d ago
Kemp just trying to get you guys to vote for him. he know it's almost time to vote so he's doing this one time thing to get votes from us African-Americans and some Caucasian that's all he can send it to me all he want to he's still not getting my vote
18
LadyGiGi
4d ago
I mean while I am happy for everyone who is receiving this kind of money I definitely feel that everybody else should get some thing too.
28
The Confidant
4d ago
why do you all act like the medicaid & foodstamp recipients asked for this money. They didn't beg Kemp for anything
12
Many Georgia Residents To Receive $350
The state of the economy has put pressure on the budgets of many Americans. The state plans to help by sending people one-time payments of extra cash. Governor Brian Kemp dedicated over $1 billion to the Department of Human Services. The funds will provide cash aid. It is a one-time bonus payment for people in Medicaid, PeachCare for Kids, SNAP, or TANF. Governor Kemp said the money aims to help some of Georgia’s most vulnerable residents. It will aid them in coping with the continued economic impacts and inflation. (source)
