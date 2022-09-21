ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 87

sweetk1342 sk
4d ago

Kemp just trying to get you guys to vote for him. he know it's almost time to vote so he's doing this one time thing to get votes from us African-Americans and some Caucasian that's all he can send it to me all he want to he's still not getting my vote

Reply(4)
18
LadyGiGi
4d ago

I mean while I am happy for everyone who is receiving this kind of money I definitely feel that everybody else should get some thing too.

Reply(3)
28
The Confidant
4d ago

why do you all act like the medicaid & foodstamp recipients asked for this money. They didn't beg Kemp for anything

Reply(1)
12
Related
WJCL

Huge surplus leaves Georgia with $6.6B in cash to spend

ATLANTA — Georgia ran a surplus of more than $6 billion in the budget year ended June 30. That means the state’s next governor and lawmakers could spend or give back billions more than this year. The State Accounting Office says Georgia had all that extra money even...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgians#Cash Assistance#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Medicaid#Tanf
Cadrene Heslop

Many Georgia Residents To Receive $350

The state of the economy has put pressure on the budgets of many Americans. The state plans to help by sending people one-time payments of extra cash. Governor Brian Kemp dedicated over $1 billion to the Department of Human Services. The funds will provide cash aid. It is a one-time bonus payment for people in Medicaid, PeachCare for Kids, SNAP, or TANF. Governor Kemp said the money aims to help some of Georgia’s most vulnerable residents. It will aid them in coping with the continued economic impacts and inflation. (source)
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Georgians say $350 payments start rocky, state defends push

ATLANTA (AP) — Some Georgia residents say they’re having a hard time accessing and spending $350 payments the state is making to more than 3 million residents who benefit from Medicaid, subsidized child health insurance, food stamps or cash welfare assistance. Others have been able to access the money, with the state is saying more […]
GEORGIA STATE
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEFS: Steps made in Georgia’s fight for medical marijuana

Wednesday, the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission granted the first two of an approved six medical marijuana production licenses to Botanical Sciences and Trulieve Georgia. These licenses do not allow the companies to sell marijuana in plant form, but medical marijuana oil. The oil cannot contain more than 5% THC, the compound that gets users high.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia virtual cards: GDPH working to address ongoing issues

ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Human Services says the first batch of cash assistance payments have started, but some are reporting issues. Already, some users have been clogging the system attempting to make restricted purchases or services, the GDHS says. "Customers who attempt to purchase restricted items with their...
GEORGIA STATE
claytoncrescent.org

Georgia Power wants to raise your bill $14-$16/month; hearings next week

Georgia Power is asking the state Public Service Commission for yet another rate hike, with three days of public hearings scheduled for next week. The power company is asking for a rate hike of nearly 12% over the next three years. That, according to the Georgia Recorder, is more than $16 per month on average.
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

'We can manage any increased volume': Rural Georgia counties using nationwide 988 crisis line

DUBLIN, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities reported that in the first 45 days of the 988 rollout, 37,561 calls, texts, and chats were received. Currently, the Peach State already has its own crisis line people can call. Monica Johnson is the director for the Division of Behavioral Health. She says the state is already ahead of other states in crisis access.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia Secretary of State to replace voting equipment following ‘unauthorized access’

ATLATNA - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said his office is replacing election equipment in Coffee County in response to a breach after the 2020 election. The "unauthorized access," which happened two months after the 2020 election, shows "former election officials in Coffee County permitting access by unauthorized individuals to equipment that under Georgia law should have been secured."
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

Largest dogfighting ring in South Carolina history broken up

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A joint team of more than 60 state and federal law enforcement officers took part in breaking up what is believed to be the largest dogfighting operation in South Carolina history over the September 24th weekend. According to reports, officers interrupted a scheduled dogfighting match in...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WMAZ

Kemp, officials activate State Operations Center ahead of Hurricane Ian

ATLANTA — With a lot of uncertainty in the coming days, Gov. Brian Kemp and other state officials are planning for what could come from Hurricane Ian. Kemp announced that he, along with the director of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), have ordered the activation of the State Operations Center on Monday, Sept. 26, to prepare for any potential impact from the storm later in the week.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

2 companies granted licenses to produce medical cannabis in Georgia

ATLANTA - A major development in the cannabis industry in Georgia. Medical cannabis will soon start growing in Georgia. Two companies were awarded class one production licenses: Trulieve and Botanical Sciences LLC. For registered patients, this means they will soon be able to buy cannabis oil products here in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

Apple picking in North Georgia 2022

ATLANTA — Apple picking is back, and there are plenty of places to go in North Georiga. We've narrowed the list down to four places to go this fall for your crispy and delicious apples. Each location also offers several other family fun activities like tractor tire swings, corn mazes and more. Many places also have a store where people can buy jams, pies and other fresh products.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy