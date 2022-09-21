ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

wbrc.com

Trussville City Schools parents concerned over school safety

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Trussville City Schools parents met Sunday night at a church, sharing concerns surrounding a list threatening the lives of several students. That list was allegedly created last school year, but is now coming to light. The entire meeting lasted about 2.5 hours at Trussville Southside Baptist...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
southerntorch.com

Not a Dry Eye

CROSSVILLE, Ala.— On Friday night, the Crossville Lions celebrated their Homecoming against Southeastern. What happened at Homecoming is a story of character and unselfishness at Crossville High School. Senior Juleydi Franco Ramos, was crowned 2022 Homecoming Queen. After receiving the crown, Juleydi turned to her principal and asked if she could forfeit the crown and give to it to first alternate Lilliana Pahaumba Roque.
CROSSVILLE, AL
voiceofmotown.com

Rich Rodriguez Finding Success At New Stop

Morgantown, West Virginia – When Rich Rodriguez accepted the job as the new head coach of the Jacksonville State Gamecocks football team, he was clearly humbled and perhaps even relieved to be given another chance to be a college football head coach again. “This is a great day for...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
WSB Radio

2 injured when plane crashes in central Alabama

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — Two people were injured Saturday when a small plane crashed in central Alabama, authorities said. The two-passenger plane crashed just north of the runway at the Oneonta Municipal Airport at Robbins Field, the City of Oneonta said in a social media post. Oneonta Fire and...
ONEONTA, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Gadsden, AL Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
GADSDEN, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Tigers score 52 unanswered points in 69-21 victory at Oxford

Hartselle bounced back from last week’s disappointing performance with a dominating 69-21 victory at Oxford. “We had a great week of practice leading up to tonight’s game,” said Hartselle coach Bryan Moore. “A lot of work and buy-in went into tonight’s performance.”. The Tigers’ Jace...
HARTSELLE, AL
wbrc.com

Blount County adding new jail tracking system to improve inmate and correctional officer safety

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Blount County is increasing security at the county jail. It’s to help keep inmates and officers extra safe. Blount County’s inmate registry list is constantly updating with inmates from all over the state booking in and out. Now, Sheriff Mark Moon said they have new technology to make sure everyone in the jail stays safe.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

16 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Sixteen people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 13, 2022, and September 19, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

September 20, 2022 – Calhoun County Most Wanted

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Man dies in fall at Alabama waterfall park

GROVE OAK, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated […]
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Late Night Fire in Jacksonville – 1 Person Rescued

Jacksonville, AL – At approximately 11:00 pm on September 25th, the Jacksonville Fire Department and Weaver Fire Department were dispatched to a possible structure fire on Fieldstone Way. Upon arrival fire fighters found an unoccupied building fully engulfed and a second structure beginning to burn. Firefighters on scene were alerted to a person possibly still inside a camper near the fully engulfed building and initiated a rescue. The firefighters were able to enter the structure and locate the person inside and safely guide them out of the building. The victim was transported to RMC for observation and safety purposes.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
AL.com

These Birmingham area Chick-fil-As are closing for remodeling

Several Birmingham-area Chick-fil-A restaurants are undergoing renovations, while another is wrapping up a refresh. Work began at the Gardendale location on Fieldstown Road back on June 24. The restaurant earlier this year announced a complete remodel, which was projected to last about 10 weeks. A reopening date has not yet been announced.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man accused of stabbing, killing Alexandria man

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - An Alexandria man died following a stabbing Wednesday afternoon, September 21, 2022, according to Anniston Police. Officers said 54-year-old James D. Livingston was stabbed during an argument in the 4000 block of Bynum Leatherwood Road around 4:30 p.m. Officers said after the stabbing someone drove Livingston...
ANNISTON, AL
wbrc.com

56-year-old Talladega man killed in motorcycle accident

TALLADEGA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 56-year-old Talladega man died in a motorcycle accident Sunday, September 18, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers. Troopers said Andre L. Pickens, 56, was killed when he drove off the roadway and his motorcycle struck an embankment. Pickens was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.
TALLADEGA, AL

