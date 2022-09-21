On this day: former Boston Celtics center Artis Gilmore born, Bob Donham passes

(AP Photo/Jim Gerberich)

On this day in Boston Celtics history, former Boston Celtics big man Artis Gilmore was born in the small southern town of Chipley, Florida in 1949.

Gilmore led Jacksonville University to the NCAA title game against the University of California Los Angeles in 1970. He began his professional career in the American Basketball Association with the Kentucky Colonels. He was drafted by the Chicago Bulls with the first pick of the ABA dispersal draft in 1976, which was held after the ABA’s merger with the NBA spelled the end of multiple teams. The Colonels were one of them.

Artis Gilmore of the Boston Celtics looks for room to move under the basket under the watchful defense of Petur Gudmundsson of the San Antonio Spurs during second quarter NBA action at the Boston Garden in Boston, Mass., March 9, 1988. AP Photo/Elise Amendola

He played stints with the Bulls and San Antonio Spurs before joining the Celtics as a free agent in 1988 ahead of his final season.

Gilmore played in 47 games for Boston in the 1988-89 season, averaging 3.5 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Boston Celtics Bob Cousy, 14 gets the ball knocked out of reach by New York Knickerbockers Carl Braun. In the right background is Boston Bob Donham, 12. (AP Photo/MZ)

It is also the date of former Celtics center Bob Donham’s passing in 1983. Born in Hammond, Indiana, in 1926, Donham was drafted out of Ohio State by the Celtics in the 1950 NBA draft.

He played four seasons with the Celtics — the whole of his NBA career — and he averaged 6.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

