What a coincidence. This item was planned all along for today’s feature, but it’s ever-so-appropriate now after what happened over the weekend. This day produced one of the most storied drives in Boise State football, leading to a 31-28 upset of Utah in Salt Lake City. With 2:08 left, quarterback Nate Sparks replaced Bart Hendricks, who had a pretty good night. But coach Dirk Koetter had a hunch. The Broncos had the ball on their own one-yard-line, trailing 28-24. Sparks marched Boise State 99 yards, capping the drive on an 11-yard touchdown pass to Rodney Smith with 45 seconds left.

BOISE, ID ・ 10 HOURS AGO