Bethlehem, PA

Onward State

Transfer Portal Roundup: Week Four

Penn State rolled over Central Michigan this week to climb to 4-0 and was able to give playing time to some younger players in the process. As the Nittany Lions downed the Chippewas in a crazy day of college football, you may have missed how some former Penn Staters fared this week. Let’s check in and see how some Nittany Lion transfers performed this weekend.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Former women's soccer standout returns to Lehigh after pro career

Lehigh alumna Gina Lewandowski is back at Lehigh after 15 years in the majors. Lewandowski graduated from Lehigh in 2007 as a two-time Patriot League Player of the Year. After Lehigh, she signed to FFC Frankfurt, a German football club, where she played for four years. She then returned to...
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles are 3-0. What's working? What still needs to be fixed? 5 takeaways

LANDOVER, Md. — The Eagles — hollering as they came off the field — celebrated their dominant 24-8 victory over the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field. And why not? They have started a season 3-0 for the first time since 2016 — and back then, you’ll recall, Carson Wentz, the guy they pummeled with nine sacks and 17 hits on Sunday, was the Eagles’ rookie quarterback. Seems like a lifetime ago.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bethlehem, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Bethlehem, PA
NJ.com

Shooting threat halts HS football game in 3rd quarter

The threat of a shooting forced Friday night’s high school football game between Mastery of Camden and host Collingswood to be stopped in the third quarter, according to Collingswood coach Mike McKeown. McKeown said local police received a call that a potential shooting could occur at 9 p.m.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Defending champ wins Easton hot pepper-eating contest after 3 fiery tie-breaker rounds

Bragging rights are in order for Kelly Joel Myers who defended his hot pepper-eating contest crown Saturday after three fiery tie-breaking rounds at the annual Easton event. Myers, the 2021 champion of the Easton Farmers’ Market contest and a 2002 Wilson Area High School alumnus, bested Matthew Leto of Lodi, New Jersey. Both finalists sweated their way through 11 progressively hotter peppers.
EASTON, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County High School Football Scoreboard for Week #5

Blue Mountain - 18 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lehighton - 35 Northwestern Lehigh - 14 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tamaqua - 52 Salisbury Township - 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- North Schuylkill - 31 Northern Lehigh - 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Marian Catholic - 15 Nativity BVM - 12 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Riverside - 41 Mahanoy Area - 18 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Loyalsock Township...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
lvpnews.com

Miss Lehigh Valley finds fulfillment as St. Luke's physician assistant

Miss Lehigh Valley, a physician assistant at St. Luke’s University Health Network, has found meaning and reward in both arenas. The glamour of competing in beauty pageants might not seem compatible with the reality of working with under-served populations in one of the most economically-challenging areas in the region, but for Physician Assistant Riley Slate, it’s a perfect fit.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania

If you happen to live in Pennsylvania or you plan on traveling to this beautiful state in the near future, then keep on reading because below you will find a list of three amazing pizza places that are amazing for a quick stop when you are in a rush but are also a good choice for when you want to go out with your friends or family members. With that in mind, if you have never been to any of these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and visit them if you have the chance. All of them have serve absolutely delicious food at amazing prices.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

What is your favorite thing to order at a restaurants? If the answer is a good steak with some nice vegetables on the side, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Billy Joel's 'Allentown' at 40: Tough times and hard feelings from folks still livin' here

Billy Joel may not play the Lehigh Valley these days. But he still sings about Allentown. It’s no surprise. The Piano Man’s documented ties to the region run deep. A late 1973 show at The Roxy in Northampton helped launch his solo career at a time when “Piano Man” itself was still a brand-new single. After several return trips, he penned an homage.
BETHLEHEM, PA
CBS Philly

Video: About 100 juveniles ransack Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group of about 100 juveniles ransacked a Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section Saturday night. The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.Police are working with the Philadelphia School District to identify the young people seen in the video ransacking the store, but they are also pleading for the public's help, especially to the parents of these alleged vandals.  Cellphone video captures the chaos as juveniles stole and broke things throughout the store.  Police say a large group of young people stormed the convenience store, stealing and vandalizing, while employees watched helplessly around 8:30 p.m....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

WATCH: Family of bears break into home for a quick snack

POCONO LAKE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A homeowner in Monroe County received an unusual alert on his Ring doorbell earlier this month, a mother bear and her cubs impatiently waiting for him to open the door. By the time anyone was able to make it back to the house, it seems the family of bears couldn’t […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
