Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New JerseyTravel MavenFlemington, NJ
Popular local grocery store in Lehigh County set to close this monthKristen WaltersLehigh County, PA
This is the Best Diner in Pennsylvania According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Allentown’s Liberty Bell Museum to Celebrate 60th AnniversaryLauren JessopAllentown, PA
DAR Chapter Celebrates Constitution Day in Easton, PALauren JessopEaston, PA
Related
Onward State
Transfer Portal Roundup: Week Four
Penn State rolled over Central Michigan this week to climb to 4-0 and was able to give playing time to some younger players in the process. As the Nittany Lions downed the Chippewas in a crazy day of college football, you may have missed how some former Penn Staters fared this week. Let’s check in and see how some Nittany Lion transfers performed this weekend.
thebrownandwhite.com
Former women’s soccer standout returns to Lehigh after pro career
Lehigh alumna Gina Lewandowski is back at Lehigh after 15 years in the majors. Lewandowski graduated from Lehigh in 2007 as a two-time Patriot League Player of the Year. After Lehigh, she signed to FFC Frankfurt, a German football club, where she played for four years. She then returned to...
Eagles are 3-0. What’s working? What still needs to be fixed? 5 takeaways
LANDOVER, Md. — The Eagles — hollering as they came off the field — celebrated their dominant 24-8 victory over the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field. And why not? They have started a season 3-0 for the first time since 2016 — and back then, you’ll recall, Carson Wentz, the guy they pummeled with nine sacks and 17 hits on Sunday, was the Eagles’ rookie quarterback. Seems like a lifetime ago.
Easton football survives early Allen surge, rolls to first win of season
If the Easton Area High School football team thought it would breeze past Allen after running the gauntlet of four discouraging losses to open the season in the rugged Eastern Pennsylvania Conference South Division, the Canaries had other ideas. After all, Allen entered Friday night’s EPC cross-divisional contest at Andre...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sophomore standouts lead Phillipsburg football to dominant win over Hillsborough
“Jett Genovese’s pass is complete to Matthew Scerbo Jr.”. If you plan attending any of the Phillipsburg High School football team’s games over the next two and a half years, get used to hearing that sentence. The two sophomores helped the Stateliners take their passing game to a...
Shooting threat halts HS football game in 3rd quarter
The threat of a shooting forced Friday night’s high school football game between Mastery of Camden and host Collingswood to be stopped in the third quarter, according to Collingswood coach Mike McKeown. McKeown said local police received a call that a potential shooting could occur at 9 p.m.
How Eagles using final practice squad elevation for this player could impact roster
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles appear to want to keep consistency with one of their return teams, deciding to use the final practice squad elevation option on an undrafted free agent they signed this offseason. The Eagles will be elevating wide receiver Britain Covey for Sunday afternoon’s game against the...
Defending champ wins Easton hot pepper-eating contest after 3 fiery tie-breaker rounds
Bragging rights are in order for Kelly Joel Myers who defended his hot pepper-eating contest crown Saturday after three fiery tie-breaking rounds at the annual Easton event. Myers, the 2021 champion of the Easton Farmers’ Market contest and a 2002 Wilson Area High School alumnus, bested Matthew Leto of Lodi, New Jersey. Both finalists sweated their way through 11 progressively hotter peppers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Easton hosts 2022 First Flag Over the United Colonies Band Festival (PHOTOS)
Area high school marching bands converged Saturday night on Easton’s Cottingham Stadium for the 48th year of the First Flag Over the United Colonies Band Festival. The Easton Area High School Instrumental Music Association hosts the friendly competition to showcase the talent and skills of participating marching bands. The...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County High School Football Scoreboard for Week #5
Blue Mountain - 18 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lehighton - 35 Northwestern Lehigh - 14 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tamaqua - 52 Salisbury Township - 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- North Schuylkill - 31 Northern Lehigh - 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Marian Catholic - 15 Nativity BVM - 12 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Riverside - 41 Mahanoy Area - 18 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Loyalsock Township...
Easton Farmers’ Market making one-time trek north on Saturday to Lafayette College campus
While the Easton Farmers’ Market has operated in a few different locations around downtown Easton over the years, it’ll make its farthest (and highest) move this coming weekend. For one day only this coming Saturday, the farmers’ market will head up to College Hill and set up shop...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Pennsylvania
Cheapism has ranked the best brunch in each state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lvpnews.com
Miss Lehigh Valley finds fulfillment as St. Luke’s physician assistant
Miss Lehigh Valley, a physician assistant at St. Luke’s University Health Network, has found meaning and reward in both arenas. The glamour of competing in beauty pageants might not seem compatible with the reality of working with under-served populations in one of the most economically-challenging areas in the region, but for Physician Assistant Riley Slate, it’s a perfect fit.
3 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania
If you happen to live in Pennsylvania or you plan on traveling to this beautiful state in the near future, then keep on reading because below you will find a list of three amazing pizza places that are amazing for a quick stop when you are in a rush but are also a good choice for when you want to go out with your friends or family members. With that in mind, if you have never been to any of these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and visit them if you have the chance. All of them have serve absolutely delicious food at amazing prices.
3 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
What is your favorite thing to order at a restaurants? If the answer is a good steak with some nice vegetables on the side, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
Billy Joel’s ‘Allentown’ at 40: Tough times and hard feelings from folks still livin’ here
Billy Joel may not play the Lehigh Valley these days. But he still sings about Allentown. It’s no surprise. The Piano Man’s documented ties to the region run deep. A late 1973 show at The Roxy in Northampton helped launch his solo career at a time when “Piano Man” itself was still a brand-new single. After several return trips, he penned an homage.
Video: About 100 juveniles ransack Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group of about 100 juveniles ransacked a Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section Saturday night. The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.Police are working with the Philadelphia School District to identify the young people seen in the video ransacking the store, but they are also pleading for the public's help, especially to the parents of these alleged vandals. Cellphone video captures the chaos as juveniles stole and broke things throughout the store. Police say a large group of young people stormed the convenience store, stealing and vandalizing, while employees watched helplessly around 8:30 p.m....
Workforce development programs proposed for Allentown, Bethlehem
A new program by the Hispanic Center of Lehigh Valley and St. Luke’s University Health Network just received $450,000 in state funding to bring workforce development centers to South Bethlehem and Allentown Monday. The program is expected to provide skill-based training, employment services and bilingual case management and address...
WATCH: Family of bears break into home for a quick snack
POCONO LAKE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A homeowner in Monroe County received an unusual alert on his Ring doorbell earlier this month, a mother bear and her cubs impatiently waiting for him to open the door. By the time anyone was able to make it back to the house, it seems the family of bears couldn’t […]
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reviews more NJ pizzerias — and discovers ‘tomato pie’
Dave Portnoy, of Barstool’s One Bite Pizza Reviews, is loving himself some New Jersey lately. He’s out with a new set of reviews this time featuring four pizzerias from the Mercer County area. Palermo's in Bordentown. His first stop was at Palermo’s in Bordentown, a restaurant whose name...
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
75K+
Followers
27K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0