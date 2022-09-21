Read full article on original website
Related
WANE-TV
Satanic Temple challenges Indiana’s near-total abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS — The Satanic Temple is challenging Indiana’s near-total abortion ban with a lawsuit that takes aim at Senate Enrolled Act 1 and claims the ban infringes on their followers’ religious rights and violates the U.S. Constitution. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita...
WANE-TV
When could the first freeze arrive in NE Indiana?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Our temperatures dipped down into the upper 30s for the first time this fall on Friday morning, September 23. While this was too warm for a freeze, it certainly was a reminder that the cold morning air the autumn season brings is not all that far away.
WANE-TV
Homestead, Bluffton teachers 2 of 3 finalists for Indiana Teacher of the Year
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – High school teachers at Homestead and Bluffton are two of the top three finalists for Indiana Teacher of the Year, the Department of Education announced Monday. Jason Beer teaches English at Homestead High School and has had a career in education for 14 years. He’s been...
WANE-TV
5 Indiana natural landmarks make Top 250 national survey
(WANE) — Five Indiana natural landmarks made a recent list of the top 250 most popular natural landmarks across the country. A list from Aqua Expeditions had the Indiana Sand Dunes National Park as the most popular Indiana natural landmark, placing 135th on the list. Indiana’s other four landmarks...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WANE-TV
YLNI named #1 farmers market in Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A beloved farmers market in Fort Wayne has been named Indiana’s top market, ranked by the American Farmland Trust and the Farmers Market Coalition, according to a release. The YLNI Farmers Market took first place within Indiana for the 2022 America’s Farmers Market...
WANE-TV
Girl Scouts receives $15M grant to address girls’ needs in Indiana
(WANE) — Girl Scouts of the USA received a $15 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. Friday to support diverse membership growth with six Girl Scout councils serving Indiana girls. These six Girl Scout councils will work together in a newly formed coalition over a three-year period:. Girl Scouts...
WANE-TV
Gun reported stolen in Ohio found after PA amusement park shooting
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (AP) — A gun found after a shooting over the weekend at a western Pennsylvania amusement park that wounded three people, including two teenagers, had been reported stolen in Ohio last year, authorities said. Allegheny County police said Monday that a trace of the weapon found...
Comments / 0