Indiana State

WANE-TV

Satanic Temple challenges Indiana’s near-total abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS — The Satanic Temple is challenging Indiana’s near-total abortion ban with a lawsuit that takes aim at Senate Enrolled Act 1 and claims the ban infringes on their followers’ religious rights and violates the U.S. Constitution. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita...
WANE-TV

When could the first freeze arrive in NE Indiana?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Our temperatures dipped down into the upper 30s for the first time this fall on Friday morning, September 23. While this was too warm for a freeze, it certainly was a reminder that the cold morning air the autumn season brings is not all that far away.
WANE-TV

5 Indiana natural landmarks make Top 250 national survey

(WANE) — Five Indiana natural landmarks made a recent list of the top 250 most popular natural landmarks across the country. A list from Aqua Expeditions had the Indiana Sand Dunes National Park as the most popular Indiana natural landmark, placing 135th on the list. Indiana’s other four landmarks...
WANE-TV

YLNI named #1 farmers market in Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A beloved farmers market in Fort Wayne has been named Indiana’s top market, ranked by the American Farmland Trust and the Farmers Market Coalition, according to a release. The YLNI Farmers Market took first place within Indiana for the 2022 America’s Farmers Market...
WANE-TV

Girl Scouts receives $15M grant to address girls’ needs in Indiana

(WANE) — Girl Scouts of the USA received a $15 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. Friday to support diverse membership growth with six Girl Scout councils serving Indiana girls. These six Girl Scout councils will work together in a newly formed coalition over a three-year period:. Girl Scouts...
