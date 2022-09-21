ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Deer hunters needed in the ongoing CWD battle

Deer hunters are urgently needed to participate in the battle to limit the spread of chronic wasting disease among the state’s prized white-tailed deer population. Chronic wasting disease, or CWD, is a 100% fatal, transmissible, neurogenerative disease. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that deer infected with this disease should not be eaten. One challenge of detecting the disease is that until deer enter the last stages of CWD, they often appear completely healthy.
At least 8 killed in 6 weekend crashes in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — Multiple people were killed in separate crashes over the weekend. The Mississippi Highway Patrol was called about 8 p.m. Sunday to Highway 184 in Franklin County, where a 2015 Kia Sorrento hit 62-year-old James Jenkins, of Fayette. Jenkins was pronounced dead at the scene. MHP officials...
FAYETTE, MS
Extinct Mississippi volcano could lead to nationwide beer shortage

JACKSON, Miss. — Three hours south of Memphis, there is an extinct underground volcano in Jackson, Mississippi. A reservoir of carbon dioxide exists inside the “Jackson Dome,” supplying the chemical compound to much of the country. However, the owner of the site attempted to drill new wells this summer and found contaminated CO2, according to TIME. Industry analysts worry a shortage of carbon dioxide will lead to a shortage of America’s favorite carbonated alcoholic beverage.
JACKSON, MS
Area gets two new markers on Mississippi's Country Music Trail

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Two performers from Northeast Mississippi were honored Saturday with markers on the state's Country Music Trail. Jim Weatherly's marker will be located in Pontotoc, but his family was there for the marker's unveiling during halftime of the Ole Miss football game. Weatherly played for the...
Ole Miss to wear special camo helmets vs. Kentucky

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Ole Miss will wear special camouflage-themed helmets against Kentucky. The collaboration is with Realtree whose founder and CEO, Bill Jordan, played wide receiver for the Rebels in the early 1970s. Kentucky at Ole Miss begins at 11 a.m. CT. Open this link to read Ole Miss'...
OXFORD, MS
Sunny skies and cooler weather into the work week

While, high pressure has moved into our area to dominate our weather forecast for the next several days . . . . . Most of the weather world is worried about what Ian will do over the next several days. Ian is gaining strength in The Caribbean and will continue...
Pecan Fest gives visitors a look at pioneer past

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Thousands of people took advantage of great weather Saturday to visit the Fulmer Farmstead in Perry County for Day Two of the Mississippi Pecan Festival. Lots of vendors were at the event, selling hand-made products and specialty foods. There were demonstrations of antique engines and plenty...
PERRY COUNTY, MS
Fire Danger Posted for Monday

With a cold front sweeping across Mississippi on Monday, lower humidity is expected. And coupled with breezy winds as Ian moves north through the Gulf of Mexico, fire danger will be increasing across part of the state, mostly along and north of I-20. The National Weather Service is posting a limited threat.
Three caught following auto burglaries at apartment complex near MSU

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Sheriff's deputies in Oktibbeha County say they caught three people in connection with some auto burglaries at an apartment complex near the Mississippi State University campus. The Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office posted the news on Facebook Sunday morning about the string of burglaries at the...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
Meals on Wheels seeks volunteer help

Meals on Wheels is seeking regular and substitute volunteers, particularly in Lee County. The program allows volunteers to meet with older and disabled community members as well as deliver meals to them they could not otherwise access in Verona, Saltillo, Shannon and Tupelo.
LEE COUNTY, MS
Fever Five - Week 5

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - These are the top five plays of week five. 5. Jamal Cooperwood (Houston) delivered a big hit against Amory. 4. Aidan Pettigrew (Nettleton) made a sideline grab against North Pontotoc. 3. Jakemry Bell (Booneville) made a big-time interception against Ripley. 2. Destin Poindexter (Columbus) made a...
TUPELO, MS
Ask Rufus: The Mississippi National Guard deployed to the Mexican border

No, that headline is not from now but from 1916. Friction between the U.S. and Mexico quickly arose after Pancho Villa’s raid on Columbus, New Mexico, in 1916. Then after Gen. “Black Jack” Pershing led U.S. troops into Mexico in pursuit of Villa and did not withdraw back to the U.S. when demanded by Mexico, the two neighbors almost went to war. Fearing war with Mexico, President Woodrow Wilson called up much of the National Guard. The Columbus and West Point companies were called up as infantry, and the Aberdeen was called up and became the machine gun company. This marked the end of the old local militia units as such.
COLUMBUS, MS
Here are the upcoming Halloween events in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the Halloween season quickly approaching, many cities and organizations across the Jackson-metro are and the Pine Belt plan to host events. Here are some of the events that you can look forward to in 2022. Central Mississippi: Krew of Boo Spooky Parade – Downtown Bolton, Oct. 1 starting at 5 […]
JACKSON, MS
‘Big shoes to fill,’ New DA appointed by Mississippi governor

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves was in Hernando Friday afternoon to announce his selection to lead the state’s Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP), the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff, and the D.A.’s Office for the 17th Circuit Court District. Reeves selected Lynn Posey to...
14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, MS

Featuring some of the most diverse cuisines in Northeast Mississippi, Tupelo is home to a variety of unique restaurants that are perfect for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and more. Keep reading to learn about the 14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, Mississippi. 1. D’cracked Egg. $$ | (662) 346-2611 | WEBSITE.
TUPELO, MS
Customer Service Center opens for Mississippi P-EBT eligible families

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A new customer support center is now open for families with questions about receiving Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer benefits. About 466,000 Mississippi children will be eligible to receive benefits in October. The Mississippi Department of Human Services added a customer service chat function to the P-EBT webpage. A live customer […]
One dead after overnight shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A late night early morning shooting in East Columbus has left a 24 year old Columbus man dead. First responders got the call around 11:30 p.m. about a gunshot victim in the 100 block of Lehmberg Road at the Country Air Apartments. Lowndes County Coroner...
COLUMBUS, MS

