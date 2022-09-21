No, that headline is not from now but from 1916. Friction between the U.S. and Mexico quickly arose after Pancho Villa’s raid on Columbus, New Mexico, in 1916. Then after Gen. “Black Jack” Pershing led U.S. troops into Mexico in pursuit of Villa and did not withdraw back to the U.S. when demanded by Mexico, the two neighbors almost went to war. Fearing war with Mexico, President Woodrow Wilson called up much of the National Guard. The Columbus and West Point companies were called up as infantry, and the Aberdeen was called up and became the machine gun company. This marked the end of the old local militia units as such.

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO