MedicalXpress
Study finds increased risk of type 2 diabetes after hysterectomy especially in younger women
Women (especially those aged younger than 45 years) who have undergone a hysterectomy may be at greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a study of more than 83,000 middle-aged French women who were followed for an average of 16 years, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept).
Healthline
Fatty Liver Disease and Diabetes: What’s the Connection?
Living with diabetes can increase the risk of various complications, including nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). In this condition, excess fat builds up in the liver. Around. of people in the United States have NAFLD. But for adults who live with both obesity and type 2 diabetes, the estimates are...
2minutemedicine.com
Adjunctive glucose-lower therapies do not decrease risk of microvascular complications in diabetic patients
1. No significant differences in vascular complications of diabetes were seen in patients using metformin and adjunctive glargine, liraglutide, glimepiride, or sitagliptin treatment. 2. Adjunctive liraglutide treatment resulted in a small but significant difference in the rate of any cardiovascular disease. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Micro- and...
MedicalXpress
Smoking, physical inactivity associated with early death of people with type 2 diabetes and certain cancers
Individuals with type 2 diabetes (T2D) who develop cancer are more likely to die in the following seven years if they are smokers or physically inactive, according to a new study of more than half a million people being presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, Sweden (19–23 Sept).
Medical News Today
Adults with ADHD may be twice as likely to develop cardiovascular diseases
A large population-based study in Sweden recently showed that individuals with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) were at a two-fold higher risk of all types of cardiovascular diseases than those without ADHD. Among adults with ADHD, men, younger people, and those with comorbid psychiatric conditions exhibited increased cardiovascular risk. The...
Drink This Popular Juice Everyday To Reduce Your Risk For Heart Disease
Interestingly, science shows that one way we might lessen our risk for heart disease may be as simple as adding one popular drink item to our breakfast table.
msn.com
Blood clots: Popular over-the-counter painkiller found to 'double' the risk of clotting
Blood clots stem the bleeding from an injury or cut so their formation is essential. However, not all blood clots are here to help - some can prove life-threatening. This type of blood clot can block crucial arteries, thereby hiking the risk of a heart attack or stroke. Worryingly, research...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Common Painkillers Linked to Heart Failure in People With Diabetes
Taking nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) — a group of drugs that includes common painkillers like ibuprofen (e.g., Advil, Motrin) — was linked to a higher risk of developing heart failure in certain people with type 2 diabetes, according to a new study presented at the 2022 meeting of the European Society of Cardiology in Barcelona, and described in an article at HealthDay.
ScienceBlog.com
Latest type 2 diabetes drug achieves blood sugar and weight targets faster
The phase 3 SURPASS trials published in 2021 established that tirzepatide lowers blood sugar and supports weight loss better than other drugs for type 2 diabetes (T2D) [1]. Now new research evaluating the time taken to reach blood glucose targets indicates that tirzepatide also achieves blood sugar control and weight-loss goals faster than existing diabetes drugs.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Higher A1C Levels in Diabetes Linked to Trigger Finger
The hand disorder known as trigger finger is more common in people with diabetes who have a higher A1C level (a measure of long-term blood glucose control), according to a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care. As the study authors noted, diabetes is known to increase the risk...
scitechdaily.com
Better Blood Sugar Control Could Reverse Diabetes-Related Brain Damage
The new study suggests that damage in the brain caused by Type 1 diabetes could be reversible for teens. According to a study recently published in the journal Nature Communications, teens with Type 1 diabetes who tightly control their blood sugar levels may be able to lessen the disease’s damaging effects on the brain, effects that have been shown even in younger children. The results suggest that improved glucose control might actually enhance brain structure and function in youth with Type 1 diabetes, bringing them closer to their non-diabetic counterparts, according to researchers.
What Does It Really Mean When Your Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone (TSH) Is Low?
The thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) is a chemical that regulates thyroid function. Too high or too low levels of TSH indicate dysfunction of the thyroid.
High Blood Pressure and Diabetes Are Linked. Here's How to Reduce Your Risk for Both
Excess weight may play a role in why diabetes and hypertension so frequently show up in tandem
Healthline
Is High Cholesterol a Life Threatening Condition?
High cholesterol, specifically high LDL (“bad”) cholesterol, is a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease. As a result, high cholesterol can play a key role in life threatening conditions like heart attack and stroke. Cholesterol levels, however, can often be lowered through a combination of diet, exercise, and,...
MedicalXpress
That arm pain might signal a vascular disorder
"Young" and "athletic" aren't adjectives often mentioned in the same sentence as vascular surgery, but that's the crazy thing about thoracic outlet syndrome. The disease strikes young people—often patients in their 20s and 30s—and the usual culprits of vascular disease like diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure play no part.
MedicalXpress
National study confirms that mRNA vaccines protect against serious COVID-19 during pregnancy
The first large, real-world study of the effectiveness of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy found these vaccines, especially two initial doses followed by a booster, are effective in protecting against serious disease in expectant mothers whether the shots are administered before or during pregnancy. Pregnant women were excluded from COVID-19...
Medical News Today
Valvular heart disease: Symptoms, causes, and risk factors
If any of the heart’s valves are damaged or diseased, it is referred to as valvular heart disease. This damage can mean the valves fail to close properly, causing blood to leak back through them. Or it could mean the valves narrow and stiffen, decreasing blood flow through the heart.
MedicalXpress
Individuals with type 2 diabetes respond differently to exercise
Regular exercise helps prevent and delay the development of type 2 diabetes and its complications. Researchers at Karolinska Institutet, together with a team of international scientists, have discovered that activation of the immune system in skeletal muscle during exercise may underlie the difference in how individuals with type 2 diabetes perceive and respond to exercise. These findings are published in the journal Science Advances.
MedPage Today
Pulmonary Artery Denervation Improves PAH Symptoms
BOSTON -- Pulmonary artery denervation improved symptoms in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a clinical trial from China showed. The radiofrequency ablation procedure increased 6-minute walk distance by 33.8 m more from baseline to 6 months compared with a sham procedure (P<0.001), reported Shao-Liang Chen, MD, PhD, of Nanjing First Hospital of Nanjing Medical University in China, during the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) meeting hosted by the Cardiovascular Research Foundation.
Nature.com
Metabolism and memory: Î±-synuclein level in children with obesity and children with type 1 diabetes; relation to glucotoxicity, lipotoxicity and executive functions
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Children with obesity and those with type 1diabetes (T1D) exhibit subtle neurocognitive deficits, the mechanism of which remains unknown. Î±-synuclein plays a fundamental role in neurodegeneration. Moreover, its role in glucose and lipids metabolism is emerging. This study aims to assess whether Î±-synuclein is correlated with the degree of neurodegeneration in children with obesity and those with T1D in comparison to healthy controls and correlate it to various neurocognitive and metabolic parameters.
