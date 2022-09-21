The new study suggests that damage in the brain caused by Type 1 diabetes could be reversible for teens. According to a study recently published in the journal Nature Communications, teens with Type 1 diabetes who tightly control their blood sugar levels may be able to lessen the disease’s damaging effects on the brain, effects that have been shown even in younger children. The results suggest that improved glucose control might actually enhance brain structure and function in youth with Type 1 diabetes, bringing them closer to their non-diabetic counterparts, according to researchers.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO