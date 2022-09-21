Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Albert Pujols’ hilariously savage message to Dodgers pitcher who surrendered 700th home run
Albert Pujols made history last night when he became the fourth member of the MLB’s exclusive 700 home run club. Pujols needed 21 home runs entering the season to join the club, and given how he hadn’t reached that total in three of the past four seasons, not many people considered it likely to happen. But with a multi-home run performance last night, Pujols wrote his name in the history books.
numberfire.com
Matt Olson not in Braves' lineup on Saturday
Atlanta Braves infielder/outfielder Matt Olson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Olson is being replaced at first base by Austin Riley versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. In 656 plate appearances this season, Olson has a .233 batting average with a .769 OPS, 28 home runs,...
MLB・
Watch: Luke Weaver and Robbie Ray ejected after epic national anthem standoff
Before Sunday's Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners contest at Kauffman Stadium, former teammates Robbie Ray and Luke Weaver decided to have a little fun. After the national anthem, while everyone else prepared for the game's first pitch, Ray and Weaver remained standing on the field. Locked in an epic...
numberfire.com
Boston's Bobby Dalbec taking over designated hitting role on Saturday
Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is batting seventh in Saturday's game against the New York Yankees. Dalbec will operate as Boston's designated hitter after J.D. Martinez was left on the bench against right-hander Domingo German. numberFire's models project Dalbec to score 10.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Kyle Tucker in Houston's lineup on Saturday
Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Tucker is getting the nod in right field, batting fifth in the order versus Orioles starter Mike Baumann. Our models project Tucker for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 12.7...
What are Russell Wilson’s former teammates saying about him?
Members of the Seahawks Super Bowl XLVIII winning team have criticized their former quarterback.
Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football
"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
BREAKING: Alexis DeBoer has committed to Washington
While the Stanford-Washington game was going on, Dawgman.com learned that Kalen DeBoer's daughter Alexis, a top 2024 softball prospect, has verbally committed to the Huskies. This is what Extra Inning Softball had to say about DeBoer as a prospect. DeBoer played for Clovis North High School in the Fresno area...
RELATED PEOPLE
Former NFL Player Shares Criticism Of Broncos’ Russell Wilson
The Denver Broncos had some high expectations coming into the 2022 NFL season. They had Super Bowl aspirations after upgrading the quarterback position in a major way, acquiring Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks in an offseason trade. Wilson was expected to elevate an offense that has all of the...
numberfire.com
Eddie Rosario in Braves' Sunday lineup
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Rosario is getting the nod in left field, batting eighth in the order versus Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. Our models project Rosario for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 8.6...
numberfire.com
Austin Hays in Orioles' lineup on Monday
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays is starting Monday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Hays is getting the nod in right field while batting sixth in the order versus Red Sox starter Connor Seabold. Our models project Hays for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5...
numberfire.com
Marwin Gonzalez in lineup Sunday for New York
New York Yankees infielder Marwin Gonzalez is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Gonzalez is getting the nod at third base, batting eighth in the order versus Red Sox starter Brayan Bello. Our models project Gonzalez for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Terrin Vavra sitting Monday for Baltimore
Baltimore Orioles infielder Terrin Vavra is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Vavra is being replaced in left field by Kyle Stowers versus Red Sox starter Connor Seabold. In 82 plate appearances this season, Vavra has a .271 batting average with a...
numberfire.com
Jacob Stallings sitting for Marlins on Sunday
Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Stallings is being replaced behind the plate by Nick Fortes versus Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez. In 364 plate appearances this season, Stallings has a .224 batting average with a .589 OPS,...
numberfire.com
Michael Massey in lineup Sunday for Royals
Kansas City Royals infielder Michael Massey is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Massey is getting the nod at second base, batting sixth in the order versus Mariners starter Luis Castillo. Ryan O'Hearn and Hunter Dozier are also joining the lineup. Our models project Massey for...
numberfire.com
Harold Ramirez in Rays' Sunday lineup
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Harold Ramirez is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Ramirez is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling. Our models project Ramirez for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Jose Godoy catching for Pirates Monday
The Pittsburgh Pirates listed Jose Godoy as their catcher for Monday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Godoy will bat ninth and start behind the plate Monday while Jason Delay sits. Godoy has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 6.1 fantasy points against the Reds.
numberfire.com
P.J. Higgins catching for Chicago Sunday
The Chicago Cubs listed P.J. Higgins as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Higgins will bat seventh and handle catching duties Sunday while Yan Gomes sits. Higgins has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 10.2 fantasy points against the Pirates.
numberfire.com
Rangers' Bubba Thompson sitting versus Guardians Sunday
The Texas Rangers did not list Bubba Thompson in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Thompson will take the afternoon off while Adolis Garcia starts in right field and bats fourth against the Guardians. Thompson has already flashed the speed that had him catching eyes in the...
numberfire.com
Austin Slater sitting for Giants Sunday
The San Francisco Giants did not list Austin Slater as a starter for their Sunday game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Slater will sit out Sunday's game while Mike Yastrzemski covers centerfield, LaMonte Wade Jr. starts in right field, and Thairo Estrada joins the lineup in left field. Estrada will bat second in the rotation.
Comments / 0