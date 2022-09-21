Read full article on original website
INSIGHT KANSAS: What Emporia has lost
The news coming out of Emporia last week, with at least 30 members of the faculty of Emporia State University fired on one day, was terribly sad. Not just because the firings were a blow to the education of hundreds of ESU students, but also because it reflects a failure to understand just what, realistically speaking, higher education in Kansas should be all about.
KVOE
2023 Kansas Teacher of Year to be announced Saturday
Emporia High teacher Erica Huggard will learn this weekend whether she’s the state’s 2023 teacher of the year. Huggard and six other finalists will learn the announcement as part of a special reception in Wichita’s Marriott Hotel. The finalists were selected out of more than 110 nominations statewide.
thesunflower.com
33 Emporia faculty terminated, WSU faculty responds at town hall
Emporia State has terminated 33 faculty members since Thursday, following the Kansas Board of Regent’s unanimous approval of ESU’s “Framework for Workforce Management” plan. The plan draws upon a KBOR policy that allows the termination of tenured faculty at state universities in Kansas. KBOR established this...
WIBW
Homicide victims honored by friends, families at Lake Shawnee
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friends and families of homicide victims took to Lake Shawnee to raise awareness and honor their loved ones Sunday. Dawn Belville hosted an event at the Ted Ensley Gardens Sunday, giving friends and families an opportunity to share stories about their loved ones who were victims of homicide.
Football Frenzy (9/23/22)
(KSNT) — Highlights and scores from Week 4 of high school football, including Manhattan’s win over Washburn Rural in the 27 Sports’ Game of the Week. Game of the WeekWASHBURN RURAL 25MANHATTAN 28 JUNCTION CITY 28BISHOP CARROL 21 WAMEGO 51KC WASHINGTON 16 HIAWATHA 0CLAY CENTER 61 HUMBOLDT 14COUNCIL GROVE 20 JEFFERSON WEST 14HAYDEN 52 PERRY-LECOMPTON 18HOLTON […]
Emporia gazette.com
Public picks winner at Food-A-Palooza
“It’s an opportunity to get out and enjoy the day and enjoy some good food,” said Clarence “Frenchie” Frye, Flinthills Mall General Manager. “We absolutely love it. We started the food truck rallies just after COVID. It gives awareness to these small business food trucks, and we love seeing so many people here.”
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia Middle Schooler reportedly kicked off football team Thursday
An Emporia woman is questioning why her son was kicked off the Emporia Middle School football team after he reportedly swung at another player from the opposing team, when high school football players accused of sexual assault are still permitted to play. The eighth grade athlete was removed from the...
WIBW
3 arrested after separate fights in Aggieville
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people have been arrested after two separate fights in Aggieville over the weekend. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that Venetta Smith, 24, of Junction City, and William Washington, 22, of Fort Riley, were both arrested after a fight in Aggieville on Sunday, Sept. 25.
WIBW
Harvesters officials said move to Lawrence came after unsuccessful bid to find warehouse in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a year of looking for a new warehouse in Topeka, Harvesters officials said they found a suitable location in Lawrence. The announcement of Harvesters moving its Topeka warehouse at 215 S.E. Quincy to Lawrence came this week. Stephen Davis, the president and chief executive officer...
Emporia gazette.com
Ham makes the cut: Fanestil competing for 'Coolest Thing'
One of Emporia’s four entries remains in the running for the “Coolest Thing Made in Kansas.” The meatiest one. Party Time Ham from Fanestil Meats received enough preliminary votes to reach the round of 16 in this year’s “People’s Choice Award” contest by the Kansas Manufacturing Council.
Kansas farmers say that planting crops isn’t the only struggle in this drought
Parts of Kansas saw rain on Thursday, but farmers say it won't be enough to help out in the long run.
Emporia convenience store robbed at gunpoint
EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Emporia Police Department is looking for two men that robbed the Circle K convenience store Sunday at 3:30 a.m. According to the Emporia Police Department, two men entered the store and one was holding a rifle, while the other removed less than $1,000 worth of items from the store. Police said […]
Topeka hospital to host drive-thru flu shot clinic
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Health will give adults and children the opportunity to receive flu shots in a easy and efficient way. The hospital with host a variety of flu shot clinics this year for Stormont Vail and Cotton O’Neil patients. Drive-thru flu shots will be available for ages 19 and older and will […]
WIBW
Goodyear employee killed in incident at Topeka tire plant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 59-year-old male employee was killed at the Topeka tire plant on Saturday morning, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department. A news release from Sheriff Brian Hill says that deputies were dispatched shortly after 8 a.m. to a medical call at the Goodyear Plant in the 1900 block of NW US 24 Highway. deputies arrived to find that the man sustained life-threatening injuries while on the job. The Soldier Township Fire Department and American Medical Response also responded. The victim was taken by AMR to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The sheriff’s office says the incident remains under investigation.
WIBW
Crews respond to injury crash late Sunday in south Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews responded to an injury crash late Sunday in south Topeka. Authorities said the crash was reported just after 11:30 p.m. near S.W. 36th and Burlingame Road. Initial reports indicated two people were injured in the crash. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that...
K-State earns Top 25 ranking after beating OU
MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – The newest AP Poll was released on Sunday and the Wildcats made the list. K-State checks in at No. 25. The ‘Cats stunned sixth-ranked Oklahoma on Saturday in Norman. K-State football is now 3-1 on the season. In-state foe Kansas sits right underneath K-State at unofficial No. 26 – right outside […]
WIBW
Topeka man arrested for soliciting minor online
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is facing charges for improper communication with a juvenile online. According to the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, Terry Ray Hansard, 71, of Topeka was arrested Thursday, Sept. 22. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail at 5:20 p.m. for electronic solicitation of a child and sexual exploitation of a child.
No injuries after ambulance accident on Kansas highway
GEARY COUNTY —A Kansas fire department ambulance was involved in an accident just 8a.m. Friday in Geary County. The crew from the Junction City Fire department were returning from responding to a traffic accident when Medic 2(563) left the roadway and rolled onto its side, according to a social media report.
KCTV 5
Ottawa man killed in crash at Midwest Extreme Park
DREXEL, Mo. (KCTV) - A 50-year-old man died Sunday afternoon following a crash at a dirt bike track. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Jody Warne of Ottawa was riding a 2017 Yamaha motorcycle just after 12 p.m. at the Midwest Extreme Park when it went airborne, ejecting Warne from the bike.
Topeka home turned work of art for sale
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Few homes in the capital city could be described as vibrant, colorful or a genuine work of art. However, a home located in Central Topeka meets those criteria and more. The house located at 1013 SW Western Ave. only recently became available on the housing market. What separates it from other homes […]
