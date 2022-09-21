ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc57.com

La Casa de Amistad to offer Medicaid and SNAP assistance

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- La Casa de Amistad will begin offering a new service starting Monday. Every Monday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and every Thursday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., the Community Health Workers team from the St. Joseph County Health Department will be on-site to assist families looking to apply for Medicaid and SNAP.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

City of South Bend releases results of 2022 community survey

The City of South Bend has released the results of its 2022 community survey. Residents weighed in on city services and thoughts on South Bend's direction. There is an interactive Resident Insights Dashboard you can use to explore the results and compare them to national and regional benchmarks. "It is...
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Local
Indiana Government
South Bend, IN
Government
South Bend, IN
Society
City
South Bend, IN
WNDU

Elkhart Parks Department hosts second annual Food Truck and Tailgate party.

Elkhart, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish were on the road this weekend, but that didn’t stop fans from tailgating in Michiana. The Elkhart Parks and Recreation Department hosted its second annual Food Truck and Tailgate Party Saturday afternoon at the Central Green in downtown Elkhart. Many food vendors...
abc57.com

Woodland Elementary to host Say No to Bullying Event

ELKHART, Ind. -- Woodland Elementary School will be hosting a Say No to Bullying event on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is sponsored by Rio's Rainbow, and is described as a chance for students and parents to talk openly about bullying and how to handle it when it occurs.
ELKHART, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Deserts#Frozen Food#Poverty#Freezers#The Common Council
abc57.com

Elkhart Hair Salon "cuts out bullying" with Rio's Rainbow fundraiser

ELKHART, Ind.,--Kimi's Hair Designs in Elkhart is not only cutting hair, it’s cutting out bullying. In honor of Alopecia Awareness Month this September, the salon is raising money in honor of Rio Allred, a Northside Middle School student who committed suicide after being bullied from Alopecia. You can not...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Benton Harbor water distribution sites for September 27 - October 3

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered baby formula. Homebound residents without transportation can contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
abc57.com

Screening of 'Hocus Pocus' at Central Park October 1

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Inspire Mishawaka, a local nonprofit, is hosting an outdoor screening of Hocus Pocus at Central Park on Saturday starting at 7:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Guests are asked to bring their own form of seating.
MISHAWAKA, IN
95.3 MNC

Elkhart County 4-H Fair announces 2023 fair theme

The Elkhart County 4-H Fair has announced its theme for the 2023 Fair. The theme is: “Celebrating 150 Years of 4-H & Agriculture”. The 2023 logo depicts livestock, crops and grain bins marked with the 4-H clover in the center. The Elkhart County Fair began in the year...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Petting zoos and booze, Brew at the Zoo returns to Potawatomi Zoo

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- South Bend Venues Parks and Arts kicked off theirs 5th annual Best Week Ever Saturday at Potawatomi Zoo for Brew at the Zoo!. Brew at the Zoo returned bigger and better this year; over 1,000 tickets were sold for adults to sample local brews, see zoo animals, and visit the renovated zoo they grew up going to.
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy