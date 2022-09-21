Read full article on original website
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
abc57.com
Firehouse Subs franchise celebrates five years in Mishawaka with a community fundraiser
MISHAWAKA, Ind., -- You can support the community by using the power of your lunch. Firehouse Subs in Mishawaka is giving back to a local non-profit for its five-year anniversary. On Monday, franchise owners Tammie and Jeff Williams are hosting a community commitment day. Fifty percent of Monday's sales will...
abc57.com
La Casa de Amistad to offer Medicaid and SNAP assistance
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- La Casa de Amistad will begin offering a new service starting Monday. Every Monday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and every Thursday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., the Community Health Workers team from the St. Joseph County Health Department will be on-site to assist families looking to apply for Medicaid and SNAP.
abc57.com
Goshen High School Music Department to host Miles for Music annual fundraiser
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Goshen High School Music Department will be hosting its annual Miles for Music run/walk breakfast fundraiser event on Saturday. Check-in for the walk/run starts at 8 a.m. and races begin at 9 a.m. Proceeds from the 5k will go toward paying for uniforms and class trips.
abc57.com
City of South Bend releases results of 2022 community survey
The City of South Bend has released the results of its 2022 community survey. Residents weighed in on city services and thoughts on South Bend's direction. There is an interactive Resident Insights Dashboard you can use to explore the results and compare them to national and regional benchmarks. "It is...
abc57.com
Annual Michiana Recover Fest raises awareness towards substance abuse
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- Sunday was day two of South Bend’s ‘Best. Week. Ever.’, and one of the events on the lineup was the third annual Recover Michiana Fest at Howard Park. The fest celebrates those on their journey towards recovery while informing the community about the...
abc57.com
Mishawaka High School hosting blood drive in honor of college student batting rare cancer
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Mishawaka High School is hosting a community-wide blood drive with the American Red Cross on Thursday. The blood drive will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. at the high school, located at 1202 Lincolnway E. in Mishawaka. The drive honors Ryan Hill, a college freshman who...
WNDU
Elkhart Parks Department hosts second annual Food Truck and Tailgate party.
Elkhart, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish were on the road this weekend, but that didn’t stop fans from tailgating in Michiana. The Elkhart Parks and Recreation Department hosted its second annual Food Truck and Tailgate Party Saturday afternoon at the Central Green in downtown Elkhart. Many food vendors...
abc57.com
Woodland Elementary to host Say No to Bullying Event
ELKHART, Ind. -- Woodland Elementary School will be hosting a Say No to Bullying event on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is sponsored by Rio's Rainbow, and is described as a chance for students and parents to talk openly about bullying and how to handle it when it occurs.
abc57.com
Elkhart Hair Salon "cuts out bullying" with Rio's Rainbow fundraiser
ELKHART, Ind.,--Kimi's Hair Designs in Elkhart is not only cutting hair, it’s cutting out bullying. In honor of Alopecia Awareness Month this September, the salon is raising money in honor of Rio Allred, a Northside Middle School student who committed suicide after being bullied from Alopecia. You can not...
abc57.com
Benton Harbor water distribution sites for September 27 - October 3
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered baby formula. Homebound residents without transportation can contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a...
abc57.com
Elkhart County Health Department to lead Youth Mental Health First Aid class
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Health Department will be leading a Youth Mental Health First Aid course on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Lessons will be conducted at the Elkhart County Public Services Building, with a focus on understanding trauma, abuse, bullying and more among adolescents ages 12 to 18.
abc57.com
2022 Best. Wednesday. Ever. takes place on South Bend's west side September 28
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The 2022 Best. Wednesday Ever. will take place on Wednesday starting at 4 p.m. on South Bend's west side. The event is part of the city's Best. Week. Ever. celebration running throughout the week. From 4 to 8 p.m., a number of activities, including inflatables, vendors,...
abc57.com
Screening of 'Hocus Pocus' at Central Park October 1
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Inspire Mishawaka, a local nonprofit, is hosting an outdoor screening of Hocus Pocus at Central Park on Saturday starting at 7:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Guests are asked to bring their own form of seating.
WISH-TV
Operator of Dairy Queen franchises faces $42K fine for child labor violations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — According to a release from the U.S Department of Labor, an operator of 11 Dairy Queen franchise locations in Indiana and Michigan has been fined $42K after a federal investigation found they violated child labor provisions. The release says the U.S. Department of Labor’s...
95.3 MNC
Elkhart County 4-H Fair announces 2023 fair theme
The Elkhart County 4-H Fair has announced its theme for the 2023 Fair. The theme is: “Celebrating 150 Years of 4-H & Agriculture”. The 2023 logo depicts livestock, crops and grain bins marked with the 4-H clover in the center. The Elkhart County Fair began in the year...
Dairy Queen operator fined for violating child labor laws at 11 locations, including Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Department of Labor is fining an operator of 11 Dairy Queen franchise locations, including a store in Indianapolis, for violating child labor laws. H&H Coldwater LCC, a Fort Wayne-based operator, violated working hours and time standards for 102 employees ages 14 and 15 at Dairy Queen stores at the following locations:
WNDU
Sniffs, slobber, and scenery: Elkhart Environmental Center hosts ‘Waggin’ in the Woods’
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Dogs are called Man’s best friend because of their overabundance of love and loyalty, and local organizations are making sure we care for our canine companions as they care for us. The Elkhart Environmental Center and Tracking in the Shadows pet rescue hosted their 2nd...
WNDU
Violent Free Campaign gives away gas to promote peace in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Violent Free Campaign hosted its second “Pumping for Peace” event. Cars lined up around the block to get 20 dollars of gas put in their car at the Phillips 66 on Western Avenue. The goal is to help the community embrace peace...
abc57.com
Petting zoos and booze, Brew at the Zoo returns to Potawatomi Zoo
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- South Bend Venues Parks and Arts kicked off theirs 5th annual Best Week Ever Saturday at Potawatomi Zoo for Brew at the Zoo!. Brew at the Zoo returned bigger and better this year; over 1,000 tickets were sold for adults to sample local brews, see zoo animals, and visit the renovated zoo they grew up going to.
abc57.com
Bethany Christian Schools faculty member hit and killed by vehicle at the school
GOSHEN, Ind. - A pedestrian died in a crash at Bethany Christian Schools on Monday morning, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 8:19 a.m., police were called to the school in the 2900 block of S. Main Street for a crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle. Officers at the...
