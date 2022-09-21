ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WashingtonExaminer

Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight

Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
SFGate

AP source: Funding bill includes more than $12B on Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than $12 billion in Ukraine-related aid will be included as part of stopgap spending bill that would fund the federal government into mid-December, a person familiar with the legislation said Monday. The funding package, which Congress is set to consider this week, will also provide...
SFGate

Russia Begins Mobilizing Ukrainians to Fight Against Their Own Country

KYIV, Ukraine — In the occupied city of Kherson, some Ukrainian men believe that if they break their own arms, maybe the Russians will not force them into military service. Others are hiding in basements. Some are trying to run even though they are forbidden from leaving the city, residents said, and virtually everyone is afraid.
The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine war latest: what we know on day 216 of the invasion

Russia’s “referendums” in Ukraine, which could lead to Moscow annexing 15% of the country’s territory, were due to end on Tuesday. Voting in the eastern provinces of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia began on Friday and have been dismissed as a sham by western nations, which have pledged not to recognise the results.
SFGate

The American Right Is Gaga for Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s Next Prime Minister

Across the right-wing American landscape, pundits, politicians and influencers are extremely pleased by the results of Sunday’s elections in Italy. That’s because the country has thrown substantial support behind the Brothers of Italy, a party with roots in post-World War II fascism, led by Giorgia Meloni, who is poised to become the first woman prime minister in the nation’s history.
