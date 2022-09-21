Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Mayweather Says He Would Fight Jake Paul in a Real Fight; Paul Vows To Stop Him in Six
Floyd Mayweather apparently likes the idea of trading punches—and making money—with yet another Paul brother. The Hall of Fame boxer offered a backhanded compliment of sorts to the YouTube-turned-boxer over the weekend ahead of Mayweather’s scheduled exhibition fight against RIZIN mixed martial artist Mikiru Asakura Sunday in a pay-per-view bout in Saitama, Japan.
Boxing Scene
Floyd Mayweather Drops, Stops Mikuru Asakura At End Of 2nd Round In Exhibition
Floyd Mayweather ended what developed into a firefight in the second round of their three-round exhibition by stopping Japanese mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura at the end of that round Sunday in Saitama, Japan. The 45-year-old Mayweather dropped Asakura just before the bell sounded to end the second round. He...
Boxing Scene
Canelo Extremely Confident Of Changing The Result In Possible Bivol Rematch
Despite heading into his showdown against Dmitry Bivol as a sizable favorite, the Russian native proved to be a far more complex puzzle than Canelo Alvarez initially realized. Unwilling to capitulate and crumble underneath Alvarez’s power, Bivol implemented a well-thought-out game plan, resulting in a unanimous decision victory on May 7th. Although the pound-for-pound star appeared to be on his way to an immediate rematch, handlers of the 32-year-old shifted course, pushing him to finish his long-standing rivalry with Gennadiy Golovkin.
Boxing Scene
Fury: Usyk Said He Wasn't Ready, Now He Says I'm Scared - He's a Sh-thouse!
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has issued a warning to domestic rival Anthony Joshua - giving the British star until Monday to sign a bout agreement for a potential fight on December 3. The two sides have been negotiating for several weeks - with a contract sent to Joshua and...
Boxing Scene
Daily Bread Mailbag: Canelo-Golovkin, Charlo-Tszyu, Spence-Crawford, More
The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen 'Breadman' Edwards tackling topics such as Jermell Charlo vs. Tim Tszyu, the trilogy bout between Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin, Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence, and more. Look, GGG lost to a very good fighter and he was the smaller guy going...
Boxing Scene
Kenzie Morrison Returns on “Lineage of Greatness II” - October 22 on Triller
Triller Fight Club and Ares Entertainment have announced plans for “Lineage of Greatness II,” an evening of boxing on Saturday, October 22 at Memorial Hall in Kansas City, KS and broadcast live globally on FITE. Featured on the card in separate fights will be the sons of four...
Boxing Scene
Usyk Says Fury is 'Afraid' to Fight Him for Undisputed; Plans to Fight Three More Times
Oleksandr Usyk believes Tyson Fury wants no part of him. The WBA, WBO, and IBF unified heavyweight champion from Ukraine called out Fury, the WBC titlist, to a full unification fight last month immediately after defeating Anthony Joshua in their 12-round heavyweight title rematch in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Fury responded...
Boxing Scene
Carabajal: Waiting To Hear A New Fight Date With Serrano, Hope We Get It Soon
Brenda Karen Carabajal agreed to stand down to allow Amanda Serrano to further unify the featherweight division. The hope now is that the favor is returned in a timely fashion. Argentina’s Carabajal was once due to face Serrano (43-2-1, 30KOs) in a WBO featherweight title consolidation clash scheduled for August...
Boxing Scene
Serrano: I'm Dedicating This Fight To All Women In Iran Fighting For Their Rights And For Their Lives
Amanda Serrano has spent much of her historic career fighting to open doors for all women to thrive in the sport. Saturday’s featherweight unification bout with unbeaten Sarah Mahfoud comes with a new cause, one that touches a personal level among her team. “I really want to say something...
Boxing Scene
Amanda Serrano Decisions Sarah Mahfoud To Unify WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO Titles
Amanda Serrano added to her enormous collection of world title belts as she unified the WBC, WBO and IBF (plus the IBO) featherweight titles with a wide unanimous decision over Sarah Mahfoud on the Joyce-Parker card in Manchester. If Serrano’s fight with Katie Taylor earlier this year was a big...
Boxing Scene
Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji Exhibition Set For November 13 In Dubai
Floyd Mayweather is already on to the next one. The global exhibition tour continues for the Hall of Fame former five-division champion and pound-for-pound king, who will next face YouTube personality Deji. The once-rumored fight is now official for November 13 at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), event handler Global Titans confirmed Monday.
Boxing Scene
Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker - CompuBox Punch Stats
Joe Joyce, the WBO's number-one contender, won the vacant WBO "interim" heavyweight title by stopping the organization's number-two man, former WBO titlist Joseph Parker, with a counter hook to the jaw early in round 11. "The Juggernaut" lived up to his nickname in rounds 6-11 as he turned a relatively...
Boxing Scene
Connor Coyle Pumped To Face Felix Cash on Benn-Eubank Card
Irish sensation Connor “The Kid” Coyle will meet fellow unbeaten middleweight Felix Cash in a ten round contest for the WBA Intercontinental title Saturday, October 8 at the sold-out O2 Arena in London. Coyle-Cash will be broadcast live DAZN and on DAZN PPV in the UK and Ireland....
Boxing Scene
Jared Anderson: "I Would Love To Fight Daniel Dubois"
Although his heavyweight journey has only just begun, Jared Anderson is enjoying every bit of it. The highly touted prospect out of Toledo, Ohio, has schooled everyone that Top Rank, his current promotional company, has placed in front of him. With 12 ring appearances resulting in 12 consecutive knockout victories, the 22-year-old is craving a legitimate challenge.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Joseph Diaz, William Zepeda - Face To Face at Media Event
LA fan favorite and former IBF Super Featherweight title holder Joseph “JoJo” Diaz, Jr. (32-2-1, 15 KOs) and undefeated, rising lightweight division star William “El Camarón” Zepeda (26-0, 23 KOs) went face to face at a media event, as they discussed their upcoming 12-round, crossroads fight.
Boxing Scene
Warren Says TV Broadcasters To Meet To Discuss Fury-Joshua, Expects Decision ‘One Way or Another’
A resolution in the ongoing contract saga for an all-British heavyweight fight between Anthony Joshua and WBC titlist Tyson Fury appears to be in the near, near offing. Frank Warren, the head of Queensberry Promotions, which promotes Fury, indicated in a recent interview that a key meeting with “TV broadcasters” will be held Monday and suggested that the outcome of that assembly may make or break a deal to see whether or not two of the biggest heavyweights names today will fight in December.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Terri Harper Boxes Past Hannah Rankin To Win WBA, IBO Titles
Nottingham Arena, Nottingham - For the WBA, IBO junior middleweight titles, Terri Harper (13-1-1, 6 KOs) is once again a world champion with a ten round unanimous decision over Hannah Rankin (12-6, 3 KOs). (photos by Mark Robinson) The scores were 98-92, 98-92 and 97-93. Less than a year ago,...
Boxing Scene
Henry Lebron Out-Boxes Andy Vences, Takes Unanimous Decision On Stevenson-Conceicao Card
NEWARK, New Jersey – Henry Lebron fended off an often-aggressive Andy Vences to remain undefeated Friday night. Puerto Rico’s Lebron landed the more effective punches for much of their eight-round, 130-pound bout and won it by unanimous decision on the Shakur Stevenson-Robson Conceicao undercard at Prudential Center. Lebron won decisively on the cards of judges Ron McNair (78-74), Robin Taylor (79-73) and Paul Wallace (80-72), who scored it a shutout for the sharp southpaw.
Boxing Scene
Parker Unafraid Of What Joyce Brings To The Table: "I Know I Can Beat This Guy Up"
Before Joseph Parker officially remakes his final claim as a championship-caliber fighter, he’ll first be asked to topple former Olympic silver medalist, Joe Joyce. In the main event slot at the Manchester Arena this Saturday night, both highly ranked contenders will battle it out with the WBO interim crown hanging in the balance. Pegged as a sizable underdog, Parker (30-2, 21 KOs) is bemused by those who are counting him out. Throughout the entirety of Joyce’s pugilistic career, Parker has kept a close eye on his development. And while he respects what he brings to the table wholeheartedly, the former WBO belt holder has a difficult time visualizing where Joyce holds the edge over him in any category.
Boxing Scene
Harper: I Feel Like Rankin's A Beatable Opponent, Great Opportunity To Become Two-Division Champ
Terri Harper couldn’t have been any clearer in making Hannah Rankin the focal point of her three-division jump. “I want to be world champion again. If I’m honest, I feel like Hannah’s a beatable opponent,” Harper bluntly stated during Matchroom Boxing’s ‘Face Off Live: Hannah Rankin vs. Terri Harper’ special preceding their upcoming title fight. “I feel like it’s a great opportunity to become a two-division world champion.”
