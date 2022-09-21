LEE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A Blountville man has died following a motorcycle crash earlier this month in Lee County, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to Route 58 about a half-mile west of Route 758 at 7:36 p.m. on September 10. Police said 76-year-old Carl Marco was driving a motorcycle east on Route 58 when the motorcycle went off the left side of the road and into the median before the motorcycle struck the ditch and overturned.

