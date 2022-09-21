Read full article on original website
Related
wcyb.com
Close to 1,000 customers without power in Sullivan County following Sunday's storms
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Close to 1,000 customers remain without power Monday following Sunday's strong storms in Sullivan County. According to the Appalachian Power map, tree contact with power lines is the cause of the outages. Power is expected to be restored by 10 p.m. Monday.
wcyb.com
Man dies following multi-vehicle crash in Kingsport that occurred earlier this month
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man has died following a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on September 10, according to the Kingsport Police Department. Police said 29-year-old Jonathan Alexander Merritt, of Salisbury, Maryland died on Sunday. Police responded to Interstate 81 near exit 63 in Kingsport on September 10. Authorities...
wcyb.com
Woman killed after tree falls on vehicle in Sullivan County, police say
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman was killed after a tree fell on a vehicle Sunday, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. Police responded to Shady View Road near the intersection of West Pond Springs Road in Kingsport at 6:36 p.m. A thunderstorm brought heavy rain and winds in the area around that time.
wcyb.com
Alzheimer's Tennessee raises Silver Alert awareness at Bristol Walmart
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Helping save lives and raising awareness about Silver Alerts -- that's the goal of Alzheimer's Tennessee 500 Statewide Race to make Alzheimer's a Memory. The race started Tuesday in Memphis, with a purple pace car making a 500 mile trip across the state. It stopped...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcyb.com
Camp firefly to help children and teenagers overcome grief
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Helping hurting hearts, that was the goal at camp held Saturday at Warriors State Park. Camp Firefly is a one day event for kids of all ages from Ballad Health that helps children and teenagers cope with the loss of a loved one. Kids and...
wcyb.com
Blountville man dies following motorcycle crash in Lee County, police say
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A Blountville man has died following a motorcycle crash earlier this month in Lee County, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to Route 58 about a half-mile west of Route 758 at 7:36 p.m. on September 10. Police said 76-year-old Carl Marco was driving a motorcycle east on Route 58 when the motorcycle went off the left side of the road and into the median before the motorcycle struck the ditch and overturned.
wcyb.com
Man struck with arrow at West Andrew Johnson Highway bar
A man was struck with an arrow at a bar Saturday morning on West Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville Police say. It happened just before 2:30 Saturday morning. The victim said he was standing outside the bar when he felt pain in his knee. The arrow did not penetrate the skin...
wcyb.com
Johnson City man accused of kicking officer at Tennessee Volunteers football game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Johnson City man accused of kicking an officer at Saturday's Tennessee-Florida game in Knoxville was arrested, according to a police report. Authorities said 30-year-old Ryan Michael Gambino was charged with public intoxication and assault on a first responder. A police report said that Gambino...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcyb.com
Highway marker unveiled at site of Wise County lynching
APPALACHIA, V.a. (WCYB) — In 1920, a black coal miner named Dave Hurst was lynched by a white mob in the Kent Junction area of Wise County. A special highway marker was dedicated to Hurst Saturday. It was placed along Old Highway 23 by the Wise County and City of Norton Community Remembrance Coalition.
wcyb.com
ETSU hosts media day for public health simulation lab
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Friday marks the 10th anniversary of the college of public health simulation lab at ETSU on the Eastman-Valleybrook campus in Kingsport. News 5 learned through Friday's media event how students are making a difference. One initiative, Project Earth, is designed to prepare students to solve...
wcyb.com
Johnson City man charged with 2 counts of rape
A Johnson City man was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of rape and possession of a firearm by convicted felon. The Johnson City Police Department arrested Deaundre J. Cole after an investigation into a reported rape which occurred at Monarch Apartments in Johnson City. Cole is currently being...
wcyb.com
ETSU volleyball earns sweep against Furman
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The ETSU volleyball team earned its second win in two days on Saturday, defeating Furman 3-0 at Brooks Gym. Brianna Cantrell had a team-high 16 kills for ETSU. Caroline Dykes also contributed with three kills in addition to her seven digs. ETSU begins a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcyb.com
Poore named Tennessee 4A Coach of the Year
(WCYB) — Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball coach Chris Poore has been named the Class 4A Coach of the Year in Tennessee. Poore led Dobyns-Bennett to a state championship this past season, the school's first since 1945. "Coach Poore has accomplished everything we hired him to do and so much more,"...
wcyb.com
Saylors leads ground game, ETSU routs Robert Morris 45-3
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Jacob Saylors scored three touchdowns, East Tennessee State rolled up 297 yards on the ground and the Buccaneers routed Robert Morris 45-3 on Saturday. The Buccaneers (2-2) scored 42 points in the first half and piled up 307 total yards, 451 for the game....
wcyb.com
SAC Scoreboard: Sept. 24, 2022
The Pioneers defense forced four turnovers, which included two interceptions returned for touchdowns. Tusculum quarterback Tre Simmons helped lead the Pioneers offensive attack as Tusculum racked up 509 yards of total offense. Simmons ran for a career-high 122 yards. Through the air, Simmons went 16 of 28 for 156 yards and a touchdown.
Comments / 0