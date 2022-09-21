Read full article on original website
Auburn updates depth chart with a few changes ahead of LSU game
Auburn made a few changes to its official two-deep depth chart ahead of its SEC West clash with LSU this weekend. Robby Ashford, coming off his first career start, is listed as Auburn’s starting quarterback for Saturday’s 6 p.m. matchup at Jordan-Hare Stadium (ESPN), while the backup spot is shared by freshman Holden Geriner and T.J. Finley, who are separated by an “OR” on the two-deep. Finley started the first three games of the season after winning the starting job in fall camp, but he missed last week’s SEC opener against Missouri due to a shoulder injury he sustained against Penn State. It’s unclear if Finley will be available for the LSU game, but Bryan Harsin said Monday the junior will practice this week. Geriner, meanwhile, made his debut against Missouri, playing parts of two drives in the third quarter of Auburn’s 17-14 win.
What Bryan Harsin said about Auburn’s upcoming game against LSU
Auburn’s SEC opener against Missouri was far from pretty; in fact, quarterback Robby Ashford went so far as to call it a “grimy” game. But Auburn ultimately got the job done, holding off Missouri in overtime thanks to an unlikely turnover that sealed the 17-14 win for Bryan Harsin’s team.
What LSU coach Brian Kelly said about facing Auburn
LSU (3-1, 1-0 SEC) and Auburn (3-1, 1-0) will square off Saturday under the lights in each team’s first divisional matchup of the season. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN. Read more Auburn football: Tate Johnson to miss 6-8 weeks as Auburn moves on to third option at center.
Bryan Harsin addresses Auburn’s quarterback situation
Auburn listed Robby Ashford as the starting quarterback on the depth chart on Monday with a pivotal game against LSU on Saturday at Jordan-Hare. Freshman Holden Geriner is listed next, which is reasonable since Ashford started in last week’s 17-14 OT win. Geriner made his college football debut when Ashford exited the game with what he said was a Stinger after throwing a block for receiver Koy Moore in the third quarter.
Kickoff time, TV network set for Auburn’s trip to No. 1 Georgia
The latest installment of The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry will be an afternoon kickoff. Auburn’s matchup with top-ranked Georgia next weekend will kick off at 2:30 p.m. and air on CBS, the SEC announced Monday. The game will be part of a CBS doubleheader, with Texas A&M at Alabama as the second game of the day on the network.
Paul Finebaum: ‘It’s over for Bryan Harsin’ at Auburn
Paul Finebaum was adamant on Monday. “It’s over for Bryan Harsin,” he said during a guest appearance on “McElroy and Cubelic In the Morning.”. It may have been a win against Missouri, but it certainly didn’t feel like it. Missouri running back Nathaniel Peat dropped the...
Auburn’s Derick Hall earns SEC weekly honor for performance against Missouri
Auburn edge defender Derick Hall was honored by the SEC for his performance in his team’s conference-opening win against Missouri last weekend. Hall was named the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week, the league announced Monday as part of its weekly awards. Hall is the first Auburn player to be recognized by the league for an individual performance through the season’s first four weeks.
After opening as slight favorite, Auburn a home underdog against LSU
Auburn will head into its SEC West matchup with LSU as a one-score underdog. After opening as an early 1.5-point favorite against LSU last month, Auburn is now a 7.5-point underdog against for the Week 5 matchup, according to VegasInsider.com. An error earlier Sunday showed the preseason line (Auburn minus-1.5) as the opening line for the matchup, but the updated odds were announced Sunday afternoon. Auburn (3-1, 1-0 SEC) welcomes LSU (3-1, 1-0) to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday for a 6 p.m. kickoff under the lights on ESPN.
Kevin Scarbinsky: Auburn got a win it didn’t earn, and only hastened the inevitable
How low can you go? Asking for a proud football family that’s seen better days. Saturday was not among them. Instead, in a homecoming not worth remembering, Auburn sank to that place where you don’t quite hit bottom but you can see it from there. Show me a...
Yardbarker
Alabama DL Suffers Ankle Injury Against Vanderbilt
Alabama could be without a defensive starter moving forward. Senior defensive lineman Byron Young left the game towards the end of the third quarter and needed assistance getting off the field. He was immediately taken to the medical tent and after several minutes in there with the training staff, he was taken on a cart to the locker room. He was soon in a boot and crutches on the field after the game.
Joseph Goodman: It was an instant classic for the SEC’s village idiots
It was entertaining in the way that drunken amateur backyard wrestling might capture the imaginations of village idiots. Anyone who watched the entirety of Auburn 17, Missouri 14 on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium muttered variations of those words again and again and again throughout the game like some brain-addled degenerate staring into a black sun. In the end, we were all blinded by our own idiocy for not looking away. There were no winners in that backyard of freaks where self-harm is fun, but sooner or later someone had to lose it all trying to be a hero.
Auburn’s Bruce Pearl named honorary starter for Talladega’s YellaWood 500
Auburn head basketball coach Bruce Pearl will serve as the Honorary Starter for Sunday’s (Oct. 2) YellaWood 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race at Talladega Superspeedway, it was announced on Monday. Pearl, from the flagstand that overlooks the start/finish line at the 2.66-mile mammoth track, will wave the green...
Statistically speaking: Auburn has one of nation’s worst all-around offenses through Week 4
Auburn’s offense has had a rough go of things in September, to put it lightly. The Tigers’ revamped offense — under first-year offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau, in collaboration with head coach Bryan Harsin — has trudged through the first one-third of the regular season, and the unit reached new levels of futility in the team’s 17-14 win against Missouri over the weekend.
Auburn defense finally ends lengthy turnover drought, but work remains
Derick Hall for a moment Saturday felt like he was a junior in high school again. The Auburn senior edge defender looked skyward as he hopped over cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett and Missouri receiver Luther Burden, the two tangled on the turf below him. Hall reached out his hands and looked in the tipped pass initially thrown by Brady Cook on Missouri’s opening drive.
Three reasons why Davin Cosby is a big addition for Alabama
Davin Cosby’s commitment to Alabama was anything but a surprise on Saturday afternoon. They were the first high-major program to offer him a scholarship in July, when his recruitment exploded during the first week of the July recruiting period. Then, they were the first school to host him for...
What they’re saying nationally about Auburn’s 17-14 overtime win against Missouri
An ugly game between Auburn and Missouri broke out into a wild finish at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn opened SEC play with an improbably overtime win against Missouri, escaping with a 17-14 victory on homecoming after Missouri running back Nathaniel Peat fumbled away the would-be game-winning touchdown just before crossing the goal line. It was a memorable finish to a game most would rather forget, as Bryan Harsin’s team improved to 3-1 (1-0 in the SEC), while Eli Drinkwitz’s squad dropped to 2-2 (0-1 in the SEC).
The most popular beer among Alabama and Auburn fans is...
Alabama and Auburn football fans may not agree that the folks on the other sideline are good people, but both can get behind Good People. The Birmingham-based brewing company, that is. Good People, which boasts on its cans that it has been legally brewing beer in Alabama since 2008, was...
What Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz, players said after ‘devastating’ overtime loss to Auburn
Missouri came within inches of sending Jordan-Hare Stadium into disarray Saturday afternoon. Eli Drinkwitz’s team nearly scored a game-winning touchdown in overtime of its SEC opener against Auburn, but running back Nathaniel Peat lost control of the ball before he crossed the goal line and fumbled it into the back of the end zone -- where Auburn safety Cayden Bridges recovered it to end the game: Auburn 17, Missouri 14.
Power 25 Rankings: Auburn solidifies top spot with Opelika next, Thompson jumps to No. 2
Auburn High School solidified its hold on the No. 1 spot in this week’s AL.com Power 25 high school football rankings with a 42-21 win over No. 22 Ramsay last week. The Tigers garnered three of the four first-place votes and finished with 99 total points in this week’s poll, which ranks the top teams in the state of Alabama regardless of classification. Auburn has another tough test this week against rival and No. 15-ranked Opelika.
College Football Insider Suggests Major Coach Could Be Fired This Weekend
If the Auburn Tigers lose today against the Missouri Tigers, they could have a new coach come Monday morning. Fox college football insider Bruce Feldman suggested that Bryan Harsin could be fired if Auburn loses today. "You have a coach here who really has got nobody supporting him,” Feldman said on FOX’s Big Noon Saturday.
