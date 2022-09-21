Read full article on original website
arkansastechnews.com
College Planning Program at ATU Thursday
High school students from throughout the Arkansas River Valley will be in Russellville on Thursday, Sept. 22, for an Arkansas Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers (ArkACRAO) College Planning Program. The event will be hosted by the Arkansas Tech University Office of Admissions and will expose high school students...
arkansastechnews.com
Leadership Franklin County Names 2022-23 Class
Eighteen members of Franklin County and surrounding areas have been selected for participation in the ninth cohort of Leadership Franklin County, a program designed to develop current and emerging leaders to work together to serve the good of Franklin County and the surrounding areas. The 10-month leadership development program is...
arkansastechnews.com
ATU Faculty Biennial Exhibition Open Through Oct. 21
Artwork from 14 Arkansas Tech University faculty members is on display at Norman Hall. The 2022 ATU Art Faculty Biennial exhibition will be open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays through Friday, Oct. 21, in Norman Hall Art Gallery, which is located at 203 West Q Street in Russellville. A reception and...
Greers Ferry Lake boaters urged to take caution due to low water conditions
GREERS FERRY, Ark. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Greers Ferry Project Office has issued caution toward boaters due to low water conditions. Officials urged boaters to take extra safety measures since some areas may have underwater obstacles such as land points, rock formations, and standing timber. Boaters...
FBI offers up to $30,000 reward for information on man last seen in Madison, Benton County
The FBI is offering up to $30,000 for information regarding the disappearance of a man who was last seen in Madison County.
aymag.com
Whataburger is Headed to West Little Rock
Less than a month after the announcement of a new Whataburger location in Saline County, Whataburger has revealed it is opening a new location in West Little Rock. According to TMG Construction Management, Inc., the location of the new Whataburger will be at 17100 Chenal Parkway. The area is 7.932 acres across four lots right off of Chenal Parkway. The spot currently contains a carwash and a shopping center.
This 13-year-old Arkansas cowgirl is making a name in barrel racing
VILONIA, Ark. — When you think of rodeos, Arkansas may not be the first state that comes to mind. You probably think of Texas, or even Montana if you’re binge-watching Yellowstone. But, tucked away in Faulkner County is Lily Wofford, the owner of Wofford Ranch who is hard...
Chicken parts removed after spill on Highway 412
U.S. Highway 412 near War Eagle Creek is currently experiencing a traffic delay after a tractor-trailer spilled chicken parts onto the roadway Tuesday morning.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Vicki Lou Bull of Conway, Arkansas
Vicki Lou Bull, a believer in Jesus Christ, went to be with the Lord on September 14, 2022, at the age of 70. She was born on March 12, 1952, to Donover and Verna Bluhm in Stuttgart, Arkansas. Vicki is preceded in death by her father. She is survived by...
KATV
Benton police asking if anyone recognizes a vehicle involved in a hit and run
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department announced Wednesday they are looking for a vehicle involved in a hit and run. The vehicle that is being looked for is white and has damages to the passenger side from the incident. If you or anyone that you know can...
Benton police investigating Tuesday shooting at Tyndall Park
Benton police investigating a Tuesday night shooting at Tyndall Park.
whiterivernow.com
UPDATE: Paris Sonic shooting appears to be a murder-suicide
The Arkansas State Police says two separate shooting incidents in Paris, Ark. (Logan County) yesterday (Sept. 19) appear to be connected as a murder-suicide. According to a release this morning from the state police, local law enforcement authorities asked the agency to investigate the incidents. The release said Paris police...
KATV
Detectives of Cleburne County arrest & charge a Quitman man after 1 year investigation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — After a year-long investigation into a juvenile sexual assault case by detectives of the Cleburne County Sheriff's Office, a Quitman man was arrested and charged. 57-year-old Scott Linn was arrested after the Sheriff's Office, Quitman Police Department, and the Heber Springs SWAT team executed a...
Thieves try to steal ATM in Benton using pick-up truck
BENTON, Ark. — A pair of disguised thieves attempted to steal an ATM at a Federal Credit Union in Benton on Thursday morning. According to police, the Federal Credit Union that was targeted was located in the Alcoa Community. The two thieves were captured on surveillance video, where they...
