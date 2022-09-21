ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russellville, AR

College Planning Program at ATU Thursday

High school students from throughout the Arkansas River Valley will be in Russellville on Thursday, Sept. 22, for an Arkansas Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers (ArkACRAO) College Planning Program. The event will be hosted by the Arkansas Tech University Office of Admissions and will expose high school students...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
Leadership Franklin County Names 2022-23 Class

Eighteen members of Franklin County and surrounding areas have been selected for participation in the ninth cohort of Leadership Franklin County, a program designed to develop current and emerging leaders to work together to serve the good of Franklin County and the surrounding areas. The 10-month leadership development program is...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AR
ATU Faculty Biennial Exhibition Open Through Oct. 21

Artwork from 14 Arkansas Tech University faculty members is on display at Norman Hall. The 2022 ATU Art Faculty Biennial exhibition will be open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays through Friday, Oct. 21, in Norman Hall Art Gallery, which is located at 203 West Q Street in Russellville. A reception and...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
Whataburger is Headed to West Little Rock

Less than a month after the announcement of a new Whataburger location in Saline County, Whataburger has revealed it is opening a new location in West Little Rock. According to TMG Construction Management, Inc., the location of the new Whataburger will be at 17100 Chenal Parkway. The area is 7.932 acres across four lots right off of Chenal Parkway. The spot currently contains a carwash and a shopping center.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Obituary: Vicki Lou Bull of Conway, Arkansas

Vicki Lou Bull, a believer in Jesus Christ, went to be with the Lord on September 14, 2022, at the age of 70. She was born on March 12, 1952, to Donover and Verna Bluhm in Stuttgart, Arkansas. Vicki is preceded in death by her father. She is survived by...
CONWAY, AR
UPDATE: Paris Sonic shooting appears to be a murder-suicide

The Arkansas State Police says two separate shooting incidents in Paris, Ark. (Logan County) yesterday (Sept. 19) appear to be connected as a murder-suicide. According to a release this morning from the state police, local law enforcement authorities asked the agency to investigate the incidents. The release said Paris police...
PARIS, AR
Thieves try to steal ATM in Benton using pick-up truck

BENTON, Ark. — A pair of disguised thieves attempted to steal an ATM at a Federal Credit Union in Benton on Thursday morning. According to police, the Federal Credit Union that was targeted was located in the Alcoa Community. The two thieves were captured on surveillance video, where they...
BENTON, AR

