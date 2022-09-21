Read full article on original website
kala
4d ago
No bonuses for the teachers? And we wonder why we have are so short on teachers. 100,000s of thousands of dollars to the administration, Teachers, 30-90,000. At most. Im so sick of the corruption.
Defeats in Idaho GOP Primary Blamed on Aggressive Wealthy Donor
When three Idaho senators spoke out against a charter school bill earlier this year, it sparked what they say was an aggressive effort to unseat them that was partly driven by one wealthy businessman who is the subject of a recent campaign finance complaint. The complaint, filed on Aug. 24...
eastidahonews.com
More Idaho educators apply to temporarily work in positions they’re unqualified to fill
BOISE (IdahoEdNews.org) — At least 79 teachers have applied for emergency provisional certifications this school year, up from 22 at this time last year. State Department of Education’s Certification and Professional Standards Director Bethani Studebaker says it’s too early to identify the causes behind the uptick, but that a statewide teacher shortage in hard-to-fill positions and improved communication with districts could be factors.
What’s on the ballot? How to vote? Everything you need to know for Idaho’s general election
The 2022 general election season is officially open. On Friday, Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane announced election officials sent out the first batch of 26,000 absentee ballots, which should arrive this week for Ada County voters who already requested an absentee ballot. Election Day itself is just six weeks away, and in-person voting will be […] The post What’s on the ballot? How to vote? Everything you need to know for Idaho’s general election appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
More Idaho educators apply to temporarily work in positions outside their certifications
Idaho - At least 79 teachers have applied for emergency provisional certifications this school year, up from 22 at this time last year. State Department of Education’s Certification and Professional Standards Director Bethani Studebaker said it’s too early to identify the causes behind the uptick but that a statewide teacher shortage in hard-to-fill positions and improved communication with districts could be factors.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho students invited to apply for U.S. Presidential Scholars Program
BOISE — Idaho seniors with outstanding academic achievement set to graduate between January and August of 2023 are encouraged to apply for the 2022 – 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Seniors who scored exceptionally well on either the SAT or the ACT college admissions exams during the two-year...
Crapo and Risch Introduce Bill to Block Ban on Lead Ammunition
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senators from Idaho, Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, joined Senator Steve Daines of Montana and 20 additional colleagues to introduce legislation to prohibit U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management from banning the use of traditional lead ammunition or tackle on public lands unless such action is supported by the best available science and state wildlife and fish agencies.
kmvt
Funding approved for multiple transportation projects across Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Funding for Idaho’s transportation future has been approved through 2029. The transportation board approved the recommended transportation investment program yesterday at its monthly meeting in Boise, according to the transportation department. This program would allocate $6.5 billion for multiple projects over the next...
More rural districts transition to a four-day week in hopes of attracting teachers
It’s no secret that rural school districts have an especially hard time finding teachers. In the Aberdeen School District, one teacher opening has been advertised for three years without a single application coming in. The district did fill four other teaching positions this year, but none of those new...
Idaho housing prices rising more than any other state
new home and keysPhoto by Tierra Morroca (Unsplash) It's no secret that housing values have soared over the past few years across the country. But which state has seen prices rise more rapidly than anywhere else in the nation. Which state? According to data from Zillow’s Home Value Index, Idaho saw the most significant change in typical home value over the past five years.
Inslee's Office Doesn't Rule out Broad-Based tax Relief Next Year
Two things happened on Wednesday that could make Gov. Jay Inslee more amenable to supporting broad-based tax relief for inflation-battered Washingtonians during next year’s legislative session. That day, the Washington Federation of State Employees announced a tentative agreement with the state – the result of secret negotiations between the...
Post Register
CONNELLY: New conservation legislation impacts southeast Idaho
Some important conservation legislation could have very positive effects on Idaho’s natural resources and folks that love the outdoors. Here’s a summary.
Suddenly, Nobody Wants to Live in Idaho
I guess they got the message when you keyed their cars!. COVID and what appears to be a recession are likely culprits. A website called Move Buddha shows people moving to Idaho from other states are starting to lose momentum. The site tracks data from companies that rent moving trucks. Arrivals have been running at more than three to one of the departures, but the site now claims the difference is no more than a couple of dozen newcomers for every 100 people leaving. You can read more by clicking here.
As wildfires become common, Idaho’s smoke season becomes a public health hazard
Idaho - Ethan Sims and Wesley Pidcock know what to expect when fire season arrives. As doctors who specialize in helping people breathe, they see what happens when wildfire smoke spreads into communities throughout Idaho. Every time there is a spike in the air quality index — a rating for...
Post Register
Idaho State Bar to hold Citizens’ Law Academy in Idaho Falls
The Seventh District Bar Association of the Idaho State Bar has opened the application process for this year’s 2022 Citizens’ Law Academy. The Citizens’ Law Academy is an adult education program offered free to attendees and is coordinated by the Idaho Law Foundation’s Law Related Education Program in collaboration with our Seventh District Bar Association, an Academy news release said. The Seventh District Bar Association includes Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Custer, Jefferson, Madison, Clark, Fremont, Lemhi and Teton counties. The Academy's purpose is to educate others about their rights under the law, discover what lawyers do and how they serve the public, and understand how the judicial system works.
New Data Shows Worsening Mental Health, Education Trends Among Idaho Children
New nationwide data shows Idaho ranks among the best in the country for economic well-being, family and community factors, but also shows increasing anxiety and depression rates among children and low education scores. The 2022 Kids Count data is published annually by the Annie E. Casey Foundation to measure the...
This Year’s Idaho Potato Crop Won’t Be How You Remember Them
As much as we might try to combat it, people make potato jokes about Idaho for a reason: We produce a lot of potatoes! Much of Idaho's economy relies on the spuds, so every year when we get more info about the upcoming potato crop, there are a lot of interested parties.
Democrat’s objective is to bring ‘Idaho values’ back to politics
Growing up on the land her family homesteaded six generations ago, Kaylee Peterson heard a lot of stories about how things used to be. She heard about the hard work and determination of those early settlers, about their willingness to pull together and help each other in times of need. From a young age, she was taught about community and collaboration, about grit and perseverance. ...
Washington State had Eighth-Most Cybercrime in Nation Last Year
Washington state experienced the eighth-most cybercrime in America last year, according to a recent survey conducted by ThirdParty Trust. The Chicago-based vendor risk management company surveyed more than 1,000 Americans, asking if they had ever been a victim of cybercrime. “The data shows just how prevalent cybercrime is in the...
Washington ranked ninth-worst state in the country for road rage
(The Center Square) – Drivers in Washington state might want to be wary of their fellow drivers. That’s because Washington earned the dubious distinction of a No. 9 ranking in a nationwide study by Forbes Advisor that looked at 10 key metrics from a survey of 5,000 drivers to determine which states have the most confrontational drivers.
WATER WORRIES: Farmers, regulators struggle to address nitrate contamination
HERMISTON - It started last January with a multimillion-dollar fine levied by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality against the Port of Morrow. The port, situated along the Columbia River in northeastern Oregon, has for years collected nitrogen-rich wastewater from food processors and other businesses at its industrial park near Boardman and used it to irrigate neighboring farmland under a permit from DEQ.
