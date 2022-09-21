ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Eater

Houston’s Most Anticipated New Steakhouse Finally Has a Chef

Owners of anticipated steakhouse Andiron (3201 Allen Parkway, Suite E110) have announced that Ann Arbor’s Louis Maldonado will use his Michelin-star chops to lead the restaurant as executive chef. Maldonado previously worked at award-winning restaurants, including French Laundry, where he served as chef de cuisine and was named People’s...
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

Chef Aaron Bludorn Taps Fellow Café Boulud Alum to Helm Navy Blue

One of Houston’s most anticipated upcoming restaurants is Navy Blue, a Rice Village-located seafood concept from the team behind celebrated New American, French-inspired mainstay Bludorn, slated to debut this November. While details surrounding the much-buzzed-about Navy Blue have been thin since its initial announcement last fall, we were all served an entree-size portion of delicious Houston food news today through the announcement that chef Aaron Bludorn has tapped fellow Café Boulud alum Jerrod Zifchak to helm the kitchen of Navy Blue as executive chef.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

This "Top Chef" Star Is Serving Houston's Most Playful Pastries

Vanarin Kuch grew up in his family’s bakeries in Houston, Texas, watching old episodes of Iron Chef for inspiration. “Being of Cambodian immigrants, my entire family, even to this day, has always owned a doughnut shop — so I’ve kind of always been in the industry, totally illegally working at 13 and 14 frying doughnuts,” he jokes.
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

Grab Your Towel! Great Wolf Lodge Gulf Coast Texas Opens in 2024

Family fun is best experienced year-round, and while Texas has natural lakes and rivers for floating on by, nothing beats an indoor waterpark with exciting rides that you can visit any time. The country’s largest water park franchise is taking to the Gulf Coast to give Houston-area families the best stay-cation possible at Great Wolf Lodge Gulf Coast Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Breathtaking infinity room opens in Houston

Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, a brand new exhibit at the Museum of Fine Arts that your children will want to see. It’s a room full of illusions. Using a network of mirrors, the artist creates an illusion of a never-ending space. We’re live from this new exhibit, Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
Fast Casual

Chick N Max signs 25-unit deal for Houston

Witchita, Kansas-based Chick N Max is headed to Texas, thanks to a 25-unit area development agreement with Aaron Johnson, a nearly 30-year veteran of the franchise industry with such brands as Bennigan's, Smashburger and Mod Pizza. Johnson, who signed a deal in June with the chain to open three units,...
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston Billionaire Couple’s Foundation Gives a Record $100 Million to Improve the Buffalo Bayou For All

The Kinder Foundation's $100 million gift to Buffalo Bayou Partnership accelerates the Buffalo Bayou East Master Plan. (Rendering of the plan from the Buffalo Bayou Partnership website) Continuing its legacy of transformational support for Houston’s green spaces, the Kinder Foundation has committed a historic $100 million to the Buffalo Bayou...
HOUSTON, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Time to Party: Voodoo Doughnuts Opening Their Fifth Location in Texas

Voodoo Doughnuts is expanding in Texas and adding their fifth location in Katy, TX!. Their other Texas locations include two in Houston, one in Cypress and one in Austin. No other details about the new location have been given; and there really hasn't been an update on the new location- but judging by the comments, everyone sounds super excited for it!
KATY, TX
houstoniamag.com

How Paradise Palace Is Changing Houston’s Nightlife Scene

No sections. No bottle service. No hierarchy. Just dancing. This is the ethos of Paradise Palace, the new social club in East Downtown that redefines Houston’s club culture. Located in the building that once housed LA-based arcade bar EightyTwo, the new club boasts a vibrant aesthetic that fuses classical elements of ancient Greece with South Beach Miami. It welcomed thousands of patrons across two weekends back in late July and has continued to find success by introducing new and under-recognized music genres to the city’s nightlife scene.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Pizza vending machines make their debut in Houston

HOUSTON — Pizza fans – listen up!. The delicious delicacy just got more convenient! You can now get a hot, fresh pie straight from a vending machine in a new craze coming to Houston. The sights, the sounds, and the smells of Downtown Houston don't typically make your...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Sprawling Houston estate has stunning architecture, perfect for entertaining

It is important to take a moment for a culture lesson before describing the charm and craftsmanship of the Houston mansion on Wickwood Drive. The year is 2018 and the term "cottagecore" has just been coined by young, hip internet users who have an affinity for idealizing rural life. Imagine living in an idyllic countryside cottage a la Snow White.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

How Hurricane Ian will indirectly impact Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — While Florida is bracing for major impacts from Hurricane Ian, Texas and other parts of the South will be enjoying an indirect impact in the form of drier and cooler air. In the Northern Hemisphere (where we are), winds swirl counter-clockwise around low pressure, and Hurricane...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

HBREA to hold ‘State of Homeownership in Black America’ event in Houston

HOUSTON – Houston Black Real Estate Association, HBREA, presents an overview of the State of Homeownership in Black America, S.H.I.B.A., the Houston Edition. Join the collaborative genius of HBREA, NAREB, TAREB and industry supporters and professionals as they take you through the journey and effect on Black Homeownership during the pandemic, inflation, and a looming recession.
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

10 Houston-Area Antique Shops That Never Get Old

From imported items to one-of-a-kind vintage finds, it’s out with the new and in with the old. Thrifting is in, from shopping second-hand vintage clothes that model forgotten times to collecting accent furnishings or colorful trinkets. Another way to embrace a vintage style is through antiquing. There’s no better feeling than looking for—and scoring—one-of-a-kind items that become the perfect staple piece in your home.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Fall’s first real cold front will push into Houston today, and it will stay around for awhile

My friends it has been a long—so very long —summer. We have seen record warmth in June and July, and plenty of high temperatures in the upper 90s during the last week. A total of 131 days have come and gone since Houston’s high temperature first hit 95 degrees this year, on May 18. Fortunately, I’m pretty confident that today is the last day of summer 2022.
HOUSTON, TX

