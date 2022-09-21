Now, it’s almost hard to imagine Koe Wetzel without his signature long dark hair and tattoos. But there is proof, at one time… it existed. Of course, he just put out his fifth studio album Hell Paso, and it’s already one of my favorite new releases from this year, but there’s just something about seeing videos of Koe singing back before it all really started that I find so endearing. Mostly, it’s just a fun trip down memory lane, and […] The post Watch A Baby-Faced Koe Wetzel Cover Randy Rogers Band’s “Steal You Away” At An FFA Competition Back In 2011 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 5 MINUTES AGO