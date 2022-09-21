Read full article on original website
Ericka Redic talks switching parties, overcoming obstacles in race for Vermont's U.S. House seat
It hasn't been a normal path to the general election for Ericka Redic, but the Republican turned Libertarian candidate for Vermont's open U.S. House seat is feeling confident that she has a strong campaign behind her. The accountant from Chittenden County said when she lost the Republican primary in August,...
Vermont's Northeast Kingdom gets taste of cannabis industry; Open house features free samples
DERBY, Vt. — With retail cannabis shops soon to open in Vermont, dispensaries and farmers want to get the word out about what the industry will look like. The High Country Cannabis dispensary in Derby held an open house Saturday, Sept. 24. It was a chance for community members...
Winter is coming and so are (much) higher electric bills, National Grid warns; here’s how you can lower costs
The typical residential electric customer will see a 64% increase in their monthly bill this winter, according to National Grid. Massachusetts electricity customers could be in for a steep increase in their winter bills, National Grid warned Wednesday. The utility company estimated the typical residential electric customer will see a...
Stimulus update: Exact date $270 direct payment checks to be sent out in New York revealed
Roughly 1.75 million New Yorkers can expect a $270 stimulus check sometime before Oct. 31 as part of Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul’s efforts to ease the burden of inflation in the state. The Department of Taxation and Finance said there is no clear timeline for when the checks will...
The Oldest Cemetery in the United States is Located in MA (video)
It's the time of year when things are getting spooky. There's no doubt that we are going to continue to see ghost tours, haunted hayrides, Halloween parties, and cemetery tours not only throughout Berkshire County but throughout Massachusetts in general. There are a Pair of Cemetery Tours Coming Up in...
Brattleboro native sworn in as Vermont's newest superior court judge
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Gov. Phil Scott swore in Vermont's newest Superior Court Judge on Friday in Montpelier. Jennifer Barrett, a Brattleboro native, has spent the last eight years as a state attorney in Orleans County. During her tenure, she prosecuted a wide variety of criminal cases ranging from homicides,...
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Live in a Tent?
During my time in radio in the southern Berkshires, I've had many guests on the air that have discussed the housing issue that we're facing throughout Berkshire County. All too often whether it's speaking with the folks from Construct Inc. or other local Berkshire County organizations, I'll hear about people that cannot afford to live here. In addition, the wait list for affordable housing is very long and sometimes unrealistic. In the meantime, some folks are finding ways to keep their heads above water by staying in some sort of shelter.
10 Best Places To Buy a House In Massachusetts in 2022
Deciding where to buy a house can be tricky. Every year the people at Niche look at a variety of factors in towns/cities throughout the state including population, public schools, and housing to determine the Best Places To Buy a House in Massachusetts. Here is their Top 10 for 2022. Happy house hunting! Check out Niche’s full report here.
Two More Vermont Newspapers Cease Printing
Two more Vermont news organizations have ceased printing paper editions this month, citing the costs and rapidly changing habits of readers. The Waterbury Reader, a free weekly community newspaper produced in partnership with the Barre-Montpelier Times Argus since 2020, will print its final copy this Friday. The move follows a similar decision by the editors of the Vermont Cynic, UVM’s student newspaper, to cease printing and focus on its online report.
Future uncertain for former Upstate NY insane asylum, once biggest in the US (photos)
The grounds of Willard State Hospital, once the home of the largest mental institution in Upstate New York, once again lay abandoned as its last occupant, DOCCS’ Willard Drug Treatment Campus, has vacated. As FingerLakes1 reports, it’s lights out at the historic campus in Ovid. The property is one...
Hospital in Ohio reports cases of people eating 'highly toxic' wild mushrooms
Doctors at Cincinnati Children's are warning residents in the area to stop eating wild mushrooms. The hospital sent out a tweet Thursday urging people to be careful after multiple cases of patients eating mushrooms that were highly toxic. The hospital said the mushrooms were foraged from a public area in...
This Thanksgiving staple may be hard to find due to an impending shortage
Shoppers may find themselves in a bind this fall when they begin looking for cranberry sauce, a dish classically served during Thanksgiving dinner in America. Massachusetts, which is the second-largest cranberry producer in the United States behind Wisconsin, is experiencing a "critical drought" in most of the state and a "significant drought" in other areas.
The New York Times says Mass. has 2 of the best restaurants in America
Two restaurants in Maine also made the list. The New York Times has again scoured the country for its annual list of favorite restaurants in the nation, and two Massachusetts eateries made the cut. The publication released its 50 favorite restaurants in America in 2022 on Monday and included Neptune...
What Are The “Drunkest” Cities In Maine And New Hampshire?
Unless a town is either loaded with bars, like Las Vegas, or completely "dry", we can't really logically call one town or city "drunker" than any other. But, let's face it, there are towns and cities in every state whose residents are perceived as being more prone to getting their drink on.
The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation
A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
New inflatable dome helps St. Albans keep pool open year round
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — On Friday, the city of St. Albans unveiled a new inflatable dome for their Hard'Ack Recreation Area pool. The dome keeps the temperature inside at a warm 85 degrees, thanks to an airtight door. The dome will go up every year just after Labor...
The tiny corner of California that isn’t in drought
(NEXSTAR) – As of Thursday, 99.77% of California is experiencing drought, according to tracking by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Just one (very small) corner of the state is left out. The drought map of California shows shades of orange, red, and even dark burgundy for the driest parts of...
New England has 5 of the best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage, according to TripsToDiscover.com
It doesn’t get much more charming than exploring a small town during the fall season and New England has five of the best in the nation, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The website published a list of 15 best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage and included Camden, Maine; Kent, Conn.; Stockbridge, Mass.; Stowe, Vt.; and Sugar Hill, N.H.
2 Massachusetts residents killed in wrong-way crash in Connecticut
WINDSOR, Conn. -- Two people from Massachusetts died Friday after driving the wrong way and crashing into a tractor-trailer in Windsor, Connecticut.The crash took place at around 12:30 a.m. on I-91.The victims have been identified as Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton and the driver was James Bowen of East Longmeadow. Both were 25 years old.State Police say Loiselle and Bowen were heading south in the northbound lanes of I-191 when they hit the tractor-trailer.Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck suffered only minor injuries.
Free fall foliage shuttle begins this weekend for Adirondack leaf peepers
NORTH HUDSON, N.Y. — New York will debut its free weekend fall foliage shuttle service to help boost area tourism and ease congestion on popular leaf-peeping trails in the Adirondacks. The new shuttle service will take visitors from the Frontier Town Gateway to the Giant Mountain, Roaring Brook Falls,...
