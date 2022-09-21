ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chittenden County, VT

Comments / 0

Related
mynbc5.com

Driver not injured after Westford car fire

WESTFORD, Vt. — An Essex man was able to escape unscathed after his car went on fire in Westford on Sunday. Vermont State Police said they responded to a call at 4:47 p.m. on Route 128 near Maple Ridge Lane and found a Chevy Cruze on fire in the roadway. Local fire departments were already working to put out the blaze when state police arrived.
WESTFORD, VT
mynbc5.com

Driver, passenger severely injured in Colchester single-car crash

COLCHESTER, Vt. — A driver was killed and his passenger seriously injured after a vehicle crash in Colchester on Saturday. Colchester police said they received a call about an accident at 6:10 a.m. on Colchester Point Road near Starboard Way. When officials arrived, they found a Volkswagen Jetta had left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
COLCHESTER, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
City
Rutland, VT
City
Springfield, VT
Burlington, VT
Crime & Safety
Chittenden County, VT
Crime & Safety
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
County
Chittenden County, VT
mynbc5.com

Friday Night Fever: Vermont Edition 9/23/22

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Friday Night Fever week four highlights from Champlain Valley Unions' 50-28 victory over Saint Johnsbury on Friday Night. Middlebury rode a big first half against Rutland to capture a second straight win, plus scores and updated standings from around the rest of Vermont!
MIDDLEBURY, VT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miro Weinberger
mynbc5.com

Lake Placid Main Street construction to end soon

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — The construction project on Main Street in Lake Placid that has been going on since the beginning of 2021 is now in its last stages. “There’s never a good time to tear up your Main Street, but if there ever was, it’s now with funding from the state and getting ahead of the games,” said Lake Placid Mayor Art Devlin.
LAKE PLACID, NY
mynbc5.com

NBC5 In Depth: Discussing the future of Jay Peak Resort

JAY, Vt. — With the EB-5 fraud scandal finally behind them, hundreds of Jay Peak Resort employees are gearing up for the winter season as a new management team takes over. This week on NBC5 In Depth, Stewart Ledbetter discusses the future of Jay Peak with Steve Wright, the president and CEO of the popular ski resort, to learn what guests can expect as they prepare to hit the slopes this year.
JAY, VT
mynbc5.com

Underhill's Old Fashioned Harvest Market off to a strong start

UNDERHILL, Vt. — TheOld Fashioned Harvest Market in Underhill kicked off Saturday, Sept. 24. The town transforms into a festival, with more than 100 vendors and food trucks lining the streets. It's held annually at the United Church of Underhill. Attendees can find treats at the Cider Tent, the...
UNDERHILL, VT
mynbc5.com

Pumpkin Chuckin' event flings fall favorites into the air

STOWE, Vt. — While some people may be carving pumpkins this time of year, others spent the weekend chucking them into the sky at the annual Pumpkin Chuckin’ event in Stowe on Sunday. It was the 13th annual event. “All it takes is one good chuck to win...
STOWE, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atf#Fbi#Crime#Alcohol#Task Forces
mynbc5.com

Adams Apple Orchard in Williston celebrates 50th anniversary this fall

WILLISTON, Vt. — Apple orchards across our region were busy this past weekend, andAdams Apple Orchard in Williston was no exception. The orchard is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Farmer John Adams is making sure the community has some fun. On top of having food trucks every weekend,...
WILLISTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Beginning of Autumn means the return of fall traditions

SOUTH HERO, Vt. — As Autumn begins again in the Green Mountain State, more orchards in our region are preparing for an influx of customers looking to satisfy their taste for apples during the busy season. "Fresh pressed cider, cider donuts, apple pies, apple crisp, all things apple," said...
SOUTH HERO, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy