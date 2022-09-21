Read full article on original website
Voters in Vermont will begin receiving ballots for the general election as early as this week
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — On Monday, towns across Vermont began mailing out ballots for November's general election. As November 8th approaches, town clerks across Vermont are getting into gear. "All active, non-challenge voters will be mailed a ballot for the November election," said Donna Kinville, town clerk for South...
Vermont's Northeast Kingdom gets taste of cannabis industry; Open house features free samples
DERBY, Vt. — With retail cannabis shops soon to open in Vermont, dispensaries and farmers want to get the word out about what the industry will look like. The High Country Cannabis dispensary in Derby held an open house Saturday, Sept. 24. It was a chance for community members...
Driver not injured after Westford car fire
WESTFORD, Vt. — An Essex man was able to escape unscathed after his car went on fire in Westford on Sunday. Vermont State Police said they responded to a call at 4:47 p.m. on Route 128 near Maple Ridge Lane and found a Chevy Cruze on fire in the roadway. Local fire departments were already working to put out the blaze when state police arrived.
Driver, passenger severely injured in Colchester single-car crash
COLCHESTER, Vt. — A driver was killed and his passenger seriously injured after a vehicle crash in Colchester on Saturday. Colchester police said they received a call about an accident at 6:10 a.m. on Colchester Point Road near Starboard Way. When officials arrived, they found a Volkswagen Jetta had left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
Meals on Wheels in Windsor and Windham Counties reducing meal deliveries by 25%
WOODSTOCK, Vt. — Meals on Wheels in Windham and Windsor counties is being forced to cut back on the number of meals they can supply to area seniors. All meals on wheels programs in the counties get their funds from Senior Solutions. Due to a budget shortfall, providers will have until October 1st to make up the difference or cut programs.
Ericka Redic talks switching parties, overcoming obstacles in race for Vermont's U.S. House seat
It hasn't been a normal path to the general election for Ericka Redic, but the Republican turned Libertarian candidate for Vermont's open U.S. House seat is feeling confident that she has a strong campaign behind her. The accountant from Chittenden County said when she lost the Republican primary in August,...
Car fire sends smoke billowing into sky at Champlain Centre Mall
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — A car engulfed in flames sent a heavy black column of smoke billowing into the sky above the Champlain Centre Mall in Plattsburgh. Officials say the fire happened just before 3 p.m. on Sunday. A viewer video shows what appears to be a black SUV burning...
Friday Night Fever: Vermont Edition 9/23/22
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Friday Night Fever week four highlights from Champlain Valley Unions' 50-28 victory over Saint Johnsbury on Friday Night. Middlebury rode a big first half against Rutland to capture a second straight win, plus scores and updated standings from around the rest of Vermont!
Lake Placid Main Street construction to end soon
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — The construction project on Main Street in Lake Placid that has been going on since the beginning of 2021 is now in its last stages. “There’s never a good time to tear up your Main Street, but if there ever was, it’s now with funding from the state and getting ahead of the games,” said Lake Placid Mayor Art Devlin.
NBC5 In Depth: Discussing the future of Jay Peak Resort
JAY, Vt. — With the EB-5 fraud scandal finally behind them, hundreds of Jay Peak Resort employees are gearing up for the winter season as a new management team takes over. This week on NBC5 In Depth, Stewart Ledbetter discusses the future of Jay Peak with Steve Wright, the president and CEO of the popular ski resort, to learn what guests can expect as they prepare to hit the slopes this year.
Underhill's Old Fashioned Harvest Market off to a strong start
UNDERHILL, Vt. — TheOld Fashioned Harvest Market in Underhill kicked off Saturday, Sept. 24. The town transforms into a festival, with more than 100 vendors and food trucks lining the streets. It's held annually at the United Church of Underhill. Attendees can find treats at the Cider Tent, the...
Pumpkin Chuckin' event flings fall favorites into the air
STOWE, Vt. — While some people may be carving pumpkins this time of year, others spent the weekend chucking them into the sky at the annual Pumpkin Chuckin’ event in Stowe on Sunday. It was the 13th annual event. “All it takes is one good chuck to win...
Adams Apple Orchard in Williston celebrates 50th anniversary this fall
WILLISTON, Vt. — Apple orchards across our region were busy this past weekend, andAdams Apple Orchard in Williston was no exception. The orchard is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Farmer John Adams is making sure the community has some fun. On top of having food trucks every weekend,...
Beginning of Autumn means the return of fall traditions
SOUTH HERO, Vt. — As Autumn begins again in the Green Mountain State, more orchards in our region are preparing for an influx of customers looking to satisfy their taste for apples during the busy season. "Fresh pressed cider, cider donuts, apple pies, apple crisp, all things apple," said...
