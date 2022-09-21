Read full article on original website
Related
kptv.com
Beaverton man arrested for stabbing 1 person, assaulting another
CORNELIUS Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old Beaverton man was arrested Sunday in Cornelius after assaulting one person and stabbing another, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Police responded at about 4:30 p.m. to the 300 block of South Cherry Drive after a stabbing was reported. Witnesses told investigators...
kptv.com
Stolen car found in Sandy River
MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Authorities found a stolen car in the Sandy River on Monday morning. Deputies discovered the car and called the owner who was surprised that it wasn’t parked in their driveway, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. A picture tweeted by the sheriff’s office...
kptv.com
Vehicle slams into apartment building in NE Portland after chase with officers
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A chase between a suspect and Portland police officers ended Sunday night with a vehicle slamming into an apartment building. According to a spokesperson for the Portland Police Bureau, an officer pulled over a vehicle in the area of Northeast Glisan Street and Northeast 102nd Avenue.
kptv.com
Multiple vehicles vandalized in Clark Co., police searching for suspects
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Multiple vehicles were damaged in Hazel Dell on Saturday night, and deputies are searching for suspects, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Police said they’ve received several reports of cars with smashed windows, and dents and dings. Shannon Frantz, a neighbor who...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kptv.com
Man charged with assault after stabbing 2 men in Beaverton
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 48-year-old man has been indicted on multiples charges following a stabbing that injured two other men in Beaverton earlier this month. On Sept. 13, just after 3 p.m., officers were called out to a stabbing at the intersection of Southwest Oleson Road and Southwest Garden Home Road. Officers arrived and found two men, 51-year-old Juan Rodriguez and 47-year-old Michael Pickens, both from Portland, suffering from stab wounds. Police said Pickens had also been sprayed with mace.
kptv.com
Suspect sought after groping teenage girl in SE Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help after a teenage girl was groped in the Richmond neighborhood on Monday. According to PPB, a 15-year-old was waiting at a bus stop around 8:45 a.m. at the corner of Southeast César E. Chávez Boulevard and Powell Boulevard when a man approached her, beginning to talk in a sexual manner. The man then started grabbing the girl and groping her chest.
kptv.com
Woman arrested, charged with driving stolen vehicle and DUI in Clark Co.
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A woman was arrested Sunday in Clark County and charged with driving a vehicle reported stolen in Portland and driving under the influence, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 11 a.m., police responded to five reports of a reckless driver, several...
kptv.com
Milwaukie police searching for missing mentally disabled man
MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) – The Milwaukie Police Department is asking for help finding a missing mentally disabled man. Police say 26-year-old Toby Wylie left a Milwaukie home Friday and was last seen Monday around 5 a.m. near Mall 205. Wylie is mentally disabled and in need of medical treatment,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kptv.com
2 arrested after high-speed chase through Washington County
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – Two Cornelius women are in custody after running from deputies in a high-speed chase on Friday night. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies first got word around 6:30 p.m. that 26-year-old Ana Juarez Santoyo was spotted getting into the passenger seat of a car. Officers say Santoyo was wanted for an incident in early September when she threatened to shoot an adult and four children.
tualatinlife.com
Tualatin man convicted of killing mother
Garth Patrick Beams of Tualatin was sentenced to life in prison by a Washington County circuit court judge last month for beating his 74-year-old mother to death with a baseball bat in 2018. Beams was convicted on Aug. 25 of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon in the...
kptv.com
Man who robbed Clark Co. home Thursday morning sought by police
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - Police are searching for the man who robbed a Vancouver-area home on Thursday morning, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The victim, who lives on the 10300 block of Northeast 23rd Avenue, said he walked into his open garage while getting ready for work at 6:30 a.m. and discovered an intruder. The intruder attacked the victim, causing minor injuries, and then left on foot with stolen property.
q13fox.com
VIDEO: Longview Police subdue suspect with Taser gun in violent arrest
Police released new body camera video showing a violent arrest, where a suspect rammed a police cruiser and tried running away before being subdued with a Taser gun. Warning this footage may be disturbing to some audiences.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chronicle
Parents of Cowlitz County Man Killed by Police File Lawsuit
The parents of a Longview man killed by police in 2020 have sued the city, its Police Department and three officers, alleging that they shot him as he fled and that investigators mistook his cellphone for a gun. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma, alleges investigators...
Boise Police chief, ex-Portland assistant chief, asked to resign
The Portland Police Bureau's former assistant chief Ryan Lee was asked to step down from his position as police chief in Boise.
kptv.com
Man dies in shooting outside NE Portland hotel
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died in a shooting outside a northeast Portland hotel on Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a hotel near Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 82nd Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man who was shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Burglary suspect injured in shooting on Thurston County property
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies are investigating after a burglary suspect was shot during a confrontation on a Thurston County resident’s property on Monday. Officers were called at 4:30 a.m. to the 1200 block of Oak Driver Southeast for a report of two people trespassing and one person who had been shot.
Woman killed in Northwest Portland park
The name of the late Friday night shooting victim was not immediately released.A woman was killed in a Northwest Portland park late Friday. The name of the victim was not immediately released. No one was arrested and no suspect information was available. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 11:12 p.m. on Sept. 23, Central Precinct officers responded to a shooting call at Wallace Park. When the officers arrived, they found an adult female who was shot. The female was being treated by paramedics but died prior to being transported. The Homicide Unit responded to investigate. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact Det. Brian Sims at 503-823-2079 or Brian.Sims@police.portlandoregon.gov, or Det. Meghan Burkeen at 503-823-2092, Meghan.Burkeen@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-257119. {loadposition sub-article-01}
kptv.com
2 teens arrested, police searching for 3rd suspected of armed carjacking attempt in Clark Co.
BATTLE GROUND Wash. (KPTV) - Two teenage boys were arrested in Battle Ground, Wash. in connection with an attempted armed carjacking on Wednesday, according to the City of Battle Ground. Police are looking for a third suspect. At about 10 p.m., police responded to the area of Southeast Clark Avenue...
clayconews.com
DEPUTIES SEIZE 92,000 FENTANYL PILLS, THIRTEEN (13) POUNDS OF OTHER DRUGS IN CLACKMAS COUNTY, OREGON DURING INVESTIGATION
CLACKMAS COUNTY, OR - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that during a recent investigation, deputies learned that on Sunday, September 18, 2022, a person was driving to the Portland-area with a substantial amount of illegal drugs. Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Special Investigations Unit (SIU) deputies, with...
Comments / 0