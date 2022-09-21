AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. On Monday, Sept. 26, Xcel Energy will cut power to the intersection of 45th Avenue at I-27. Stop signs will be in place in all directions along with flaggers for traffic control until service is restored. Drivers should expect delays and should find alternate routes between 10 and 11 a.m.

