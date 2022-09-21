Read full article on original website
KFDA
McDonald’s to donate money to the Turn Center of Amarillo tomorrow
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - McDonald’s from around the Texas Panhandle are donating money to the Turn Center of Amarillo tomorrow. A press release said a portion of all sales at the following restaurants will go to Turn Center on Tuesday, which are Amarillo, Canyon Borger, Dalhart and Dumas. “The...
KFDA
Santa Fe Pavilion Depot’s metal structure finalized
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city is racing to complete the new Santa Fe Pavilion. The building will be an open air concrete covered space as an addition to the Amarillo Civic Center. Today, city officials signed the last piece of the steel structure creating a historical marker for the...
KFDA
The Discovery Center to host Spooktacular Day Camp on AISD school holidays
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - On Oct. 7 and Oct. 10, The Discovery Center is hosting a Spooktacular Day Camp for kids in PreK through fourth grade during Amarillo ISD school holidays. According to the release, the day camp will include amazing demos, experiments, explorer-approved creations to take home, and hands-on...
KFDA
City of Amarillo and City of Canyon allocates remaining ARPA funds
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The American Rescue Plan Act was passed with the goal of helping those affected by the pandemic. The City of Amarillo and City of Canyon both have funds left to put towards various projects. Amarillo received nearly $40 million in total. The city received the first...
KFDA
‘Krakens and dragons and unicorns’: Traveling fairy tale exhibit open at PPHM
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A traveling exhibit filled with fantasy and mythical creatures is open at Panhandle Plains Historical Museum. “Giants, Dragons, Unicorns and Other Mythical Creatures” is a traveling exhibit, tying in its “Objects of Enchantment” exhibit to explore deeper into the world of mythical creatures, and other folklore from around the world.
KFDA
WT hosts Celebration of Color event to honor diverse alumni community
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M University will be honoring its diverse alumni community at its Celebration for Color during Homecoming Week. The event will begin at 6 p.m. Sept. 30, in Legacy Hall in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center on WT Campus. The Dinga/Hollingsworth Group at...
KFDA
Amarillo City Transit will be resuming bus fares starting October
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Transit will be resuming bus fares, returning to pre-COVID-19 pandemic rates on October 1. Single ride fares are $1 and day passes are available for $2. ACT provides reduced fare options for disabled individuals, seniors and students. Amarillo College students will continue to receive...
KFDA
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. On Monday, Sept. 26, Xcel Energy will cut power to the intersection of 45th Avenue at I-27. Stop signs will be in place in all directions along with flaggers for traffic control until service is restored. Drivers should expect delays and should find alternate routes between 10 and 11 a.m.
KFDA
Crews respond to early morning fire near S. Nelson Street
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire that happened early this morning. According to officials, this morning at around 6:48 a.m., the Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire near I-40 and S. Nelson. Upon arrival, crews found fire showing from the roof of...
KFDA
Amarillo Police Department and Potter County Sherriff’s Office participate in National Night Out
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department and Potter County Sherriff’s office announced that they will be participating in the 2022 National Night Out. On Oct. 4, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., APD and PCSO will participate in National Night Out. According to PCSO, this event is...
KFDA
Badgers gearing up for inaugural season
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - College baseball season is just a few months away, and the Amarillo College Badgers are gearing up for its inaugural season. For the first time ever, the Amarillo College baseball team has been preparing all fall long for its upcoming season this Spring. “We play approximately...
KFDA
THE WRAP UP: Week 5
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It is week five of the high school football season!. Below you can watch the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 5:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 5: Game of the Week and 5A scores:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 5: 4A and 3A...
KFDA
Amarillo Police: Caprock student arrested for bringing gun to school
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police has arrested a Caprock student after finding a gun in his possession this morning. According to officials, police received information about a student being on the campus of Caprock High School with a gun. Amarillo Police Department School Resource Officers and Caprock High School...
KFDA
Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on stolen 2011 Nissan Altima
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the location of a stolen 2011 Nissan Altima. The vehicle was reported stolen from the area of Southeast 10th Avenue and S. Williams Street on Saturday, Sept. 17. The vehicle should display Texas license...
KFDA
Saturday Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 9/24
VIDEO: Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help to try and identify a man involved in an assault. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors.
KFDA
Amarillo police: 1 woman dead, 1 injured in robbery resulting to 2 men arrested
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two men were arrested on murder charges stemming from a robbery, where police said they shot and killed one woman and seriously injured another. Amarillo Police Department said 20-year-old Matthew Aidan Brewer and 21-year-old Adrian Sebastian Ulloa were arrested on murder warrants over the weekend. On...
